Best UFC betting sites & MMA sportsbooks

Upcoming UFC Events



It’s all well and good knowing about the best UFC betting sites, but it’s also well worth knowing when the biggest UFC cards are scheduled to take place. It’s hard to win money betting on any of the best UFC betting apps if you’re late to the Octagon, after all.

Fights are usually made about three months in advance of the event in order to give the combatants time to prepare.

The biggest fights, usually title fights, occur at the numbered UFC events, such as the upcoming UFC 274. Fighters with less fights under their belt take to UFC Fight Nights, as they look to move up the rankings. Veterans of the UFC will also be found on these cards, picking up paydays having passed their heydays of their respective careers.

Date Event Location May 14 UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada May 21 UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada June 11 UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang July 2 UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier T-Mobile Arena, Nevada

Best UFC Betting Sites Ranked

BetMGM – Strong odds and quality range of markets Caesars Sportsbook – Great live betting, competitive odds FanDuel – Fantastic user experience, plentiful promotions PointsBet – Unique style of wagering, fantastic futures markets WynnBet – Easy to use with great design

1. BetMGM



Live Betting Live UFC Streaming UFC Promos (/5) UFC Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 4/5 5/5 ✓

<br />

The King of Sportsbooks is a natural as one of the best UFC betting sites, and sits on top of our list. With MGM Resorts as the parent company, there is a strong lineage with betting on fights.

While boxing is still the big attraction in Las Vegas, MMA fights offer more wide-scale appeal among today’s younger fight fans, and BetMGM caters well to that market.

BetMGM fully capitalizes on its popularity as the third-biggest sportsbook in the legal US market. The betting app offers expanded bonus options for UFC fights, especially when they are the main event on a card.

A newly formed partnership with DAZN promises potential future collaborations into the fighting world, and BetMGM is a site not to be missed.

2. Caesars



Live Betting Live UFC Streaming UFC Promos (/5) UFC Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 5/5 4/5 ✓

<br />

Caesars is another UFC betting site with strong ties to famous prize fights in Las Vegas. However, the new and improved Caesars Sportsbook goes all out as a top UFC betting site.

Caesars has quickly gained a reputation for offering competitive betting odds for UFC fights. Lowering the financial risk of betting favorites or enhancing the return wagering on underdogs offers the best of both worlds for avid UFC bettors.

3. FanDuel



Live Betting Live UFC Streaming UFC Promos (/5) UFC Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ X 5/5 4/5 ✓

<br />

As the biggest legal US sports betting operator according to market share, FanDuel does quite a few things right. As far as betting UFC fights, the variety of betting markets would top the list. Today’s biggest UFC fans are looking for diversity when it comes to different ways to bet on a fight, and FanDuel’s range of props and markets stand above the crowd

One of the most popular betting markets at FanDuel is live betting. Anything can happen once a fight gets underway. It could be over in a matter of seconds or go the distance. Live betting offers the chance to make the most of this elevated level of excitement.

4. PointsBet



Live Betting Live UFC Streaming UFC Promos (/5) UFC Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ X 3/5 4/5 X

<br />

This Australian-based sportsbook operator has taken a bold approach in betting odds for UFC fights. By giving bettors a chance to earn a higher return on their wagers, this site has created the ultimate risk and reward scenario in any type of sports betting.

The payout on a winning bet is not determined until the game, match or bout is declared final. The bigger someone wins, the bigger the potential payout. PointsBet continues to expand its presence in the marketplace behind this popular betting concept.

5. WynnBet



Live Betting Live UFC Streaming UFC Promos (/5) UFC Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ X 3/5 3/5 ✓

<br />

WynnBET is a stylish operator that features a tidy new customer offer, interesting promotions and competitive odds on many UFC events. They provide adequate markets on the best MMA events and fights all over the world, with WynnBET’s markets being released relatively late compared to other sportsbooks.

Despite not offering the range of markets other sites will offer, there is plenty there to get stuck into, and utilize your new customer offer on for many of the biggest fights out there.

While not necessarily competing with the big names in UFC wagering, WynnBet is a simple site to use, and is a good place to place your UFC bets.

6. BetRivers

Live Betting Live UFC Streaming UFC Promos (/5) UFC Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ X 4/5 4/5 ✓

<br />

Initially operating as an online casino, BetRivers has launched its own impressive online sportsbook and provides an elite level experience for bettors interested in boxing.

BetRivers typically offers bettors highly competitive odds and lines at the market and a fantastic, well-reviewed user experience both on its website and app.

Providing the same markets as many of the big operators, BetRivers’ offers plenty of UFC promotions. Boosted parlays and odds, promotions surrounding the biggest fights are easy to come by at BetRivers.

Best UFC Betting Apps



Rank App New User Promo T&Cs iOS? Android? 1 Caesars Up to $1,500 deposit bonus New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. ✓ ✓ 2 FanDuel Bet $5, win $150 on March Madness New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. ✓ ✓ 3 BetMGM Risk free bet up to $1,000 New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. ✓ ✓ 4 PointsBet Get 2 Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000 New Customers only. 21+. NY, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, NJ, VA, WV only. ✓ ✓ 5 BetRivers Up to $250 Deposit Bonus New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only ✓ ✓ 6 WynnBet Bet $50, Win $200. New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, AZ, CO, IN, MI, TN, VA ✓ ✓

How to choose a UFC betting site

UFC Live Betting



On the off chance that you are a newcomer to betting, live betting means that the bettor is placing bets whilst the actual event is in progress.

Imagine the favorite to win a fight suffers a huge gash from an accidental headbutt early on – the odds on him winning the contest would be slashed significantly. Live betting enables a bettor to take action and perhaps rectify mistakes during the fight itself.

Most of the very best online UFC betting sites now incorporate live betting and have done for several years. BetMGM and Caesars are fantastic for UFC live betting, with consistently updating odds and lines which allows you to place your bets during the fight.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

UFC Live Streaming

Live streaming of the big fights on UFC betting apps is shortening in supply, due to the emergence of PPV. If you want to guarantee you don’t miss a second of any action, you may have to subscribe to alternative streaming services.

That said, on occasion, some sites do offer customers who have placed bets within 24 hours of a particular event the chance to livestream select sports broadcasts. Like boxing, UFC is rarely offered, but it is on occasion.

Nevertheless, certain sportsbooks such as BetMGM and Caesars, are still able to stream their own fights they have sponsored from time to time, particularly if said fight is taking place on their own premises, or under their own banner.

Of course, being able to watch the bout and cast bets all in one place is highly desirable, so sites that enable users to do this get extra marks.

UFC Promotions



All of the UFC betting sites in this piece will offer welcome bonuses and promotions to bettors of all sports. The best MMA sportsbooks that spend the most on advertising and partnerships, such as BetMGM and FanDuel, tend to come out top when it comes to fan interactions with these offers.

Usually, for a big title fight, you can expect to see an enhanced odds offer from the best sportsbooks. The biggest names in UFC will often attract the best offers, such as Conor McGregor or Israel Adesanya.

There are also other existing customer UFC betting offers available on fight nights from FanDuel in the form of Parlay Insurance, which is when you are given your stake back if one selection of your parlay fails to win.

Depth of Fight Markets

Naturally, bettors want to be able to stake on a wide range of markets. The UFC betting sites that carry the most matches and wagers stand out in our rankings, providing more markets for you to bet on.

All the UFC betting sites in this piece will offer outright winners, and most will offer method of victory bets. Props such as will the fight go the distance, round by round betting, and futures markets will only be offered by the best MMA betting sites.

Coverage of MMA Promoters



Many of you will know of the UFC, but did you know that there’s plenty more MMA promoters and organisations across the world, some of which you are able to wager on.

Bellator, Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA) and Rizin FF are amongst the other biggest MMA promoters across the world, with plenty more out there.

If you’re a fan of a specific individual promoter, then make sure to check out which MMA betting sites offer the competitions you wish to bet on. The UFC is heavily offered, with Bellator the second most popular, due to both of these taking place primarily in the USA. International competitions are harder to come by, but be sure to keep an eye out.

Betting on UFC FAQs

Is betting on UFC/MMA legal?



Betting on the UFC or any MMA event is completely legal, if sports betting is legal in your state. Check out which states have legal and licensed sports betting, and if you are in a legal state, you are free to wager on the UFC.

How do I bet on UFC online?



Before you can make any UFC bets online, you have to sign up at a legal and licensed sportsbook first. All of the sites mentioned in this piece offer markets on MMA, providing new customers with great bonuses on your first MMA bets. Once you’ve made your first deposit, and claimed your sign up offer, you can place your UFC bet.

What types of UFC bets can I place?



There are many different types of UFC bets you can place. The main, most popular bet is on the outright winner, which is a bet on who you believe will win the fight.

Alternative bets may be on the round in which the fight will be won, the method of victory, or whether or not the fight will go the distance.

How much money can I make betting on MMA?



The money you can make on MMA fights will be dependent on how much money you can sensibly afford to stake, coupled with the odds of your selections. You should really ask yourself how you can make consistent money using a conservative strategy betting on MMA.