Best tennis outfits of 2022: Skirts, dresses, sweaters, more

Game, set — and you’d better match your outfit when it comes time to hit the courts.

If you think a pleated skirt, sweater vest and a pair of white kicks are a match made in heaven, we have the perfect occasion to rock that set and more.

This warm summer weather is a great excuse to break out the tennis skirts and polo shirts and hit the courts, or at least pretend to play while wearing the trendy outfits out and about.

Even if you don’t have a game to get to, dressing in sporty chic clothes is trendy as ever, with tennis-inspired looks being served up on TikTok and Instagram in record numbers.

In a viral video, user @skinni_legend_kt filmed her take on the classic tennis skirt, styling it in a variety of ways to fit any aesthetic.

Aside from normal tennis season, you can also start planning for next year’s US Open, held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Tickets are now back on sale for the 2022 games, from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11.

In years past, celebrities and fashionistas including Kim Kardashian and Meagan Markel were spotted in the stands and were even called out on TikTok by the official US Open account.

To get on their tennis fashion level, we’ve curated a list of some of the best skirts, polos, sweaters and sneakers to get your head (and the rest of your body) in the game this spring and summer. Read on for options from lululemon, Nike and more to make your tennis style score read: you: 40, other sports: love.

Best tennis dresses

lululemon

Crush the competition in this tennis dress from lululemon.

The dress comes in both black and white, ranging in sizes from a 0 to a 14 and made of super soft and stretchy fabric. More specifically, the Everlux fabric is also quick-drying and breathable for a hot day out on the court.

Halara

Make every day the US Open with Halara.

The Halara Everyday Tennis Dress is perfect on and off the court, made with athletic material to keep you cool even when your game is heating up. The dress comes in white as well as in light blue, light pink, green and more.

Adidas

Don’t ask “why,” when this dress is obviously a necessity.

Adidas has the ultimate tennis dress, with a Y-shaped back to show off your back when serving and smashing on the tennis court. The dress comes with built-in bike shorts under the skirt, and comes in both a black and a white style.

EleVen

Who better to trust than tennis star Venus Williams when it comes to dressing for the sport.

From Williams’ own brand, the Eleven by Venus Williams dress features a flirty fit with a tighter torso and flowy short skirt with four-way stretch and breathable fabric, available in white with black piping.

Terez

Combine your love for two sports with this ballet and tennis hybrid dress from Terez.

The pink dress comes with shorts under the ballerina skirt, making for a fashionable and functional take on a tennis dress. It also comes in a butterfly pattern and one with daisy’s to really embrace the summer sport.

Best tennis skirts

lululemon

Be the rival of all your tennis buddies when you rock this skirt on the court.

The lululemon skirt was designed for tennis, with a comfortable high-rise fit and built in shorts with a pocket underneath. The skirt comes in fun summer colors too, including pastel blue and red, in addition to black and white.

Nike

If you love Nike, join the club.

The tennis club to be specific. This super cute skirt comes in lavender as well as in black and in white. Each skirt comes with built-in shorts underneath, with pockets to store tennis balls, keys and whatever else you need for a day outside in the sun or a match on the court.

Wilson

Feel limitless any time of the year, but especially during tennis season.

From Wilson, store their iconic yellow tennis ball in the pocket of the built-in shorts. The pleated skirt is actually made of mesh, keeping you cooler than a traditional skirt when playing outside in the hot sun.

Los Angeles Apparel

Go bright or go home.

Los Angeles Apparel is the best spot to get amazing tennis skirts in an array of super fun and exciting colors. They have seven colors, one for each color in the rainbow, with sizing ranging from an XS to a 2XL.

Splits59

Embrace your inner Venus or Serena with this Venus High Waist Skort.

The skirt and shorts combo is from Splits59, the L.A. brand with an eye for both fashion and function. This skirt comes in the classic white and green combo, as well as in black, white and navy blue.

Best tennis polos and shirts

lululemon

Combine a classy polo with the comfort of a lululemon top and you get this perfect shirt for the courts.

The Quick-Drying Polo Shirt is designed for tennis, but looks great on and off the court. It comes in Dew Pink, black and white to match with any skirt or pants, and ranges in sizes from a 0 to a 14.

Alo Yoga

If you choose to rock a tennis look, here’s a great option.

Alo Yoga’s Choice Polo is a great cropped style for when you want the look of a collard shirt without the bulky feeling of a longer top. Style it with a tennis skirt for the full look or pair it with jeans after the game, as the versatile top comes in white, black and sunny yellow color, too.

Nike

Leave it to Serena Williams to come up with the best top for tennis.

In a collaboration with Nike, this Serena Williams top is both fashionable and functional for an actual game of tennis. The shirt comes in easy-to-wear black or white, while the Dri-Fit technology keeps you cool during the game.

Threads for Thought

Be mindful when thinking about your tennis outfit.

That’s what they do at Thread 4 Thought, making each item with the planet in mind. This tank top is carbon neutral, offsetting 8.2 pounds of carbon by the brand’s estimates. The tank top itself comes in navy or white, ranging in size from an XS to an XXL.

Best tennis-inspired sweater vests

PacSun

In a collab from PacSun and John Galt comes this awesome sweater vest, sold in black with white athletic detailing on the neckline, sleeves and bottom hem. Wear it on or off the court and then well into fall, layered over a long sleeve for added warmth.

2. Cider Cable Knit Sweater Vest, $15, original price: $26

Cider

It’s quite easy to be green.

This top is a great way to rock a sweater vest while also keeping it trendy, as this top combines the look of a tank with the material of a traditional sweater vest. The athletic detailing on the sleeves and neckline also make this a perfect choice for a tennis outfit, especially if you pair it with a skirt or skort.

3. Kate Spade Game Set Match Tennis Racket Sweater, $112, original price: $228

Kate Spade

Okay, we know this isn’t a vest, but the sweater was too cute not to include.

Kate Spade has a ton of super cute tennis looks for the season, including this sweater with a racket and ball pattern. Make sure to pair it with a matching bag and then hit the courts.

Best tennis shoes

On Running

Leave it to tennis all-star Roger Federer to come up with the best tennis shoe.

In a collaboration between the world pro and brand On, The Roger is a streamlined white sneaker perfect for the game. Like Federer himself, the shoe has some Swiss engineering, with On’s signature Speedboard and CloudTec lining and soles.

M. Gemi

There’s nothing better than playing a great match and then cracking open a cold one.

This was the idea behind these tennis shoes in a collaboration between fashion company M. Gemi and Italian beer brand Peroni. The white shoes are made of premium leather and feature a blue and red touch at the back, with the Peroni logo on the red tag.

Cole Haan

Feel like a grand pro with these tennis shoes from Cole Haan.

The tennis sneakers are all-white for a sleek and streamlined look, with a bit of off-white on the back with the Cole Haan name. The white sneakers come in both standard and wide sizing as do the black pair of the same name.

Nike

Leave it to Nike to have the perfect shoes for every sport.

Try the NikeCourt line of sneakers for everything tennis-related. The Vapor Lite pair are also super trendy, with an all-white look and silver accents to add a bit of flare. For those who want a pop of color, they also come with red accents as well as two black versions with white or blue swooshes.

Cariuma

For a tennis look to be worn off the court, these Cariuma shoes are where it’s at.

The green pair is a game-changer, but they also come in bright yellow, white and other colors, too. Speaking of colors, you can also choose to add on different laces, as seen in the photo, to get a few different looks out of one pair. Plus, each purchase equals two trees planted in the rainforest, making this an ace investment for you and the planet.

