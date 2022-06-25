Best Soccer Betting Sites – Top Soccer Sportsbooks ranked June 2022

Commercial Content, 21+



More on the Top Soccer Betting Sites

Best Upcoming Soccer Matches



The next key date on the international soccer calendar is the launch of the 2022-23 English Premier League campaign.

The UK’s top-flight will begin its newest season on Friday, August 5th, with Arsenal FC traveling to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. The Gunners lost their opening day fixture to Brentford last year, with Mikel Arteta’s side hoping for a better result this time out.

Newly promoted Fulham face Liverpool in their opening fixture, as Liverpool have faced a newly promoted side for four years running. Champions Manchester City will get a chance to show off their new signing Erling Haaland against West Ham at the London Stadium, with last season’s fixture ending 2-2.

Nottingham Forest’s return to the Premier League begins with a trip to Tyneside, to face Newcastle United. Eddie Howe’s side are amongst one of the most exciting teams to watch this year, after a fantastic period from January to May.

Graham Potter’s Brighton go to Old Trafford on opening weekend, and Brighton fans will have fond memories of the last time these two sides met. Erik Ten Hag will begin his United career with a home game, but make no mistake, this will be no easy three points for the Red Devils.

More Key Dates on Soccer Betting Calendar



Beyond the English Premier League, other domestic leagues will begin their respective seasons in early August.

The Bundesliga in Germany will also begin its season on Friday, August 5th. A week later, La Liga in Spain and Serie A in Italy will start their respective domestic competitions. Europe’s preeminent continental competition — the UEFA Champions League — will begin almost exactly one month after the start of the EPL season on Tuesday, September 6th, after the group stage draw on August 25th.

All domestic competitions will halt in mid-November to account for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The first match of soccer’s top global tournament will be on November 21st while the FIFA World Cup Final will take place on December 18th. After a brief respite for the players, all domestic competitions will resume at a designated date.

Here is a summation of all the key dates on this year’s soccer calendar:

Event Date Start of Premier League Season August 5th Start of Bundesliga Season August 5th Start of La Liga Season August 12th Start of Serie A Season August 12th UEFA Champions League Group Draw August 25th UEFA Champions League Matchday One September 6-7 FIFA World Cup Start November 21st FIFA World Cup Final December 18th English Premier League Season Re-Start December 26th UEFA Champions League Final June 10, 2023

Best Soccer Betting Sites Ranked – June 2022

FanDuel – Massive market coverage Caesars – Super existing customer promos BetMGM – Slick mobile app BetRivers – Great soccer coverage PointsBet – Unique method of wagering WynnBet – Easy to use sportsbook

6. WynnBet

<br />

Live betting Parlay Betting Soccer Promos (/5) App Available ✓ ✓ 3 ✓

WynnBet is a new operator that is available in eight states — Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Virginia.

Despite offering some decent sign-up bonuses for new bettors, WynnBet’s soccer menu is fairly limited compared to other sportsbooks. Additionally, some markets feature less-than-competitive odds while soccer futures at Wynn are also less-competitive as compared to other books.

That said, there are a few positives for those soccer bettors interested in joining Wynn. In addition to offering moneyline, goal-line and total markets, WynnBet does best other sportsbooks in terms of their prop offerings. For example, it offers first/last team to score, both teams to score and the exact score markets.

Plus, WynnBet does feature live soccer betting in all eight states, so bettors interested in that feature will be able to utilize it.

5. PointsBet Sportsbook

<br />

In-Play betting Parlay Betting Soccer Promos (/5) App Available ✓ ✓ 4 ✓

PointsBet is relatively new to the sports betting market and is currently available in 10 states — Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Virginia.

PointsBet makes up for some less-than-ideal odds and lines — it will only offer soccer totals with half-goals involved, which can lead to some high prices — with an extensive betting menu and a unique feature called “Points Betting.” With that feature, bettors’ winnings are multiplied by each point they win over their stated line. However, this works in the other direction too — bettors who lose by multiple points lose their stake by the amount of points they lose by. For example, bettors who lose by 10 units, lose 10 times the wager.

Setting that aside, PointsBet offer a wide-range of soccer leagues with varying betting menus for each league. For example, bettors wagering on English Premier League matches will have more options than those choosing to wager on the USL.

PointsBet also offers live betting options for all these leagues, giving it an edge over other sportsbooks that fail to offer this feature. They also offer a great sign-up offer for new bettors and offer a seamless mobile app experience.

4. BetRivers Sportsbook

<br />

Live betting Parlay Betting Soccer Promos (/5) App Available ✓ ✓ 3 ✓

BetRivers makes up for its relatively inferior soccer promotional offers by offering one of the most extensive betting menus for interested bettors.

Available in 10 states — Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia — BetRivers offers virtually every market you could think of in terms of soccer wagering.

As a point of reference, bettors have 133 options to consider at BetRivers for the first match of this year’s Premier League season. Included in those options are some of the basic prop markets — both teams to score, correct score, double chance and goalscorer props — but the BetRivers app also offers alternate goal-lines, totals and asian spreads/totals.

That said, the BetRivers website can be somewhat intimidating for new bettors. BetRivers also houses both its sportsbook and online casino offerings under one web umbrella, whereas other operators separate the two.

However, BetRivers has a great live betting experience as it offers live options on virtually all the pre-game markets available to bettors. Further, BetRivers is great when it comes to posting lines as early as possible — case in point, soccer bettors in one of those 10 states can already place wagers on the first Premier League weekend as well as the first set of World Cup matches.

3. BetMGM

<br />

In-Play betting Parlay Betting Soccer Promos (/5) App Available ✓ ✓ 4 ✓

BetMGM, which branded itself as the “King of Sportsbooks” is a fantastic betting platform for those interested in betting on soccer.

Both the website and mobile application are extremely user-friendly and soccer bettors should encounter little resistance in attempting to find their preferred wagers. Additionally, BetMGM offers a plethora of soccer markets, allowing bettors to make more creative wagers.

For example, bettors can bet both alternate goal-line spreads and totals, offering bettors the chance at higher payouts if they’re brave enough to back an alternate line. Plus, bettors have all the normal prop markets available — both teams to score, anytime goalscorer, correct score and team totals — in addition to the standard wagers (three-way moneyline, goal-line and over/under).

Further, one of the aspects that separates BetMGM from some of the aforementioned sportsbooks is their offering of yellow and red card props for a specific match. Additionally, BetMGM offers a single-game parlay feature, allowing bettors to combine outcomes from a single match into a parlay with potential higher payouts.

For those interested in betting with BetMGM, it is available in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Washington, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia & Wyoming.

2. Caesars Sportsbook

<br />

In-Play betting Parlay Betting Soccer Promos (/5) App Available ✓ ✓ 5 ✓

Caesars Sportsbook, a name derived from the famed Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, is an outstanding sportsbook for those interested in betting soccer.

There are options galore for each individual soccer fixture at Caesars, which also offers futures pricing for all five major European leagues as well as the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. Plus, if you’re a bettor interested in fixtures outside the English Premier League, you’ll be able to find those at Caesars too.

For all fixtures, though, there are both the traditional markets available to bettors and a wide variety of prop markets. At Caesar’s, bettors will be able to find all the normal soccer props — both teams to score, correct score and team totals — but also have plenty of other unique options. As an example, bettors can place wagers on the outcome of the first 15 and 30 minutes of the match as well as whether a team will come from behind to win the match.

Caesars Sportsbook, like BetMGM, offers bettors the ability to construct single-game parlays. However, the key difference between the two sportsbooks is that with Caesars, bettors can construct their single-game parlays farther in advance.

Finally, both the website and mobile application for Caesar’s Sportsbook feature clean, user-friendly interfaces. Plus, unlike BetRivers, the Sportsbook and online casino offerings are housed under separate portals, providing further ease of use.

For those interested in betting with Caesars Sportsbook, it is available in the following states: Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Maryland, Colorado, Virginia, New Jersey, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee, West Virginia, Washington, DC and Nevada.

1. Fanduel Sportsbook

<br />

In-Play betting Parlay Betting Soccer Promos (/5) App Available ✓ ✓ 5 ✓

When it comes to soccer betting, there’s no operator better than Fanduel Sportsbook.

Think of Fanduel as the perfect combination between a book like Caesars and a book like PointsBet. It offers betting on a wide variety of leagues — in addition to leagues like the Premier League and La Liga, Fanduel Sportsbook offers wagering on leagues like the Brazilian Serie and Irish Division 1 — with an insane amount of markets available.

Plus, the key difference between Fanduel and the rest of the operators is that all its markets are available in all leagues, so bettors interested in wagering on the less-popular leagues should have confidence it will not have any less options as compared to the top leagues.

Further, Fanduel Sportsbook offers a robust futures market and often will have the best prices available of the six books listed here. It also features, in my opinion, the most user-friendly web and mobile application interface. Normally, this many markets could become difficult to navigate, but Fanduel does a good job making it very easy.

Lastly, Fanduel offers single-game parlays for soccer as well, which can constructed and bet on very far in advance. Fanduel Sportsbook also does a great job getting lookahead lines out as soon as fixtures are announced. For reference, EPL bettors can currently wager on the first TWO weekends of the 2022-23 campaign.

Those interested in betting with Fanduel Sportsbook can do so in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, & Wyoming.

Best Soccer Betting Mobile Apps

All of the soccer betting sites mentioned in this piece have fantastic mobile betting apps available. Each app has its own strengths and weaknesses, with some apps having unique features, allowing you to bet on soccer in the easiest way possible.

How to Choose a Soccer Betting Site



Mo Salah celebrates at Old Trafford. Getty Images

Variety of Markets



The first is the variety of markets available to bettors. As mentioned in our soccer betting guide, soccer markets go beyond sides and totals. Bettors can wager on the first goalscorer of the match, the exact score of the match or even when the first goal will occur in any given fixture. If those types of markets sound intriguing, you’ll want to find a book with an extensive betting menu like Fanduel Sportsbook or BetRivers.

That said, if you’re someone that just likes to focus on the basics — the three-way moneyline, the goal-line and the over/under — there are sportsbook that will provide just those markets. Additionally, those books will dabble in the prop markets for the biggest matches on the calendar — think the UEFA Champions League Final — so bettors won’t always be limited to the three basic markets.

Live Betting



Another factor to consider when choosing a sportsbook is whether that operator offers live soccer betting.

In some states, it’s quite difficult to find live betting options for soccer (think Nevada), but a lot of the aforementioned books do offer live betting options. Plus, depending on which book you choose, bettors can find live betting options for ALL pre-game markets and aren’t limited to sides and totals. For example, Fanduel Sportsbook offers live betting on both teams to score, the next team to score and anytime goalscorer props.

Soccer Competitions



The are many folks out there that would say soccer is the most watched sport in the world, and they would be correct. There are thousands of matches taking place across the globe, all encapsulating the beautiful game.

Many US sports bettors will be wagering on the English Premier League, MLS, Champions League and the international competitions, but there’s so much more to soccer. The best soccer betting sites will offer markets on soccer events across the globe, making sure you’ll be able to find every league out there. Whether you’re a fan of a team from the Bundesliga, or prefer to wager on the Copa Sudamerica, you’ll be wanting to find a soccer betting site which offers markets on those.

New Customer Offers



One other element to consider when choosing a book for betting on soccer is the sign-up bonuses available to new bettors. Most sportsbooks will offer an incentive to those bettors registering new accounts, including risk-free first bets that will see the bettor’s stake refunded — usually in bet credits — in the event their first wager loses.

Soccer Betting Sites FAQ’s

Is betting on soccer legal?



Betting on soccer is completely legal, if sports betting is legal in your state. Check out which states have legal and licensed sports betting, and if you are in a legal state, you are free to wager on soccer.

How do I bet on soccer online?



Before you can make any soccer bets online, you have to sign up at a legal and licensed sportsbook first. All of the sites mentioned in this piece offer markets on soccer, providing new customers with great bonuses on your first soccer bets.

Once you’ve made your first deposit, and claimed your sign up offer, you can place your soccer bet.

What types of soccer bets can I place?



There are many different types of soccer bets you can place. The most popular bets are the three-way moneyline, goal-line and over/under, but you can also find a variety of prop bets depending on where you shop.

Such prop bets may be on the exact score of the match, whether a specific player will score in the match, whether both teams will score in the match or one team’s total.

How much money can I make betting on soccer?



The money you can make on soccer matches will be dependent on how much money you can sensibly afford to stake, coupled with the odds of your selections. You should really ask yourself how you can make consistent money on soccer using a conservative strategy.