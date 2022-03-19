Best Second Round Betting Bonuses

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a load of great betting offers and promotions, with the second round of the NCAA tournament getting underway. Check out how to claim, and get involved in the action.



Get up to $1100 in first bet insurance New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $5 on any March Madness moneyline, Get $150 free bets win or lose 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Get two Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000 New players only, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Bet $10 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply

Top March Madness second round betting bonuses



1. BetMGM Risk-Free March Madness Bet

<br />

A fantastic risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000 is available to new customers. By using the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS, new customers can take advantage of this amazing offer.

This means that if your wager wins, you keep all of the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets. BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, providing new customers with a great welcome to life with BetMGM.

2. Caesars Risk-Free Bet

<br />

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first March Madness wager, up to a value of $1,100. All you have to do is follow the link above, and use the promo code NPBONUSCZR in order to claim.

When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. You will not find a higher sum anywhere else in New York.

3. BetMGM Three-point Promo

<br />

This promo code unlocks a 20-1 boost on any March Madness game to finish with at least one three-pointer. New players who bet $10 on any college basketball team’s moneyline will win $200 when either team hits a three-pointer in that game.

A fantastic promotion, and very easy to claim. Please note: Winnings are paid in free bets, not in withdrawable cash.

4. FanDuel Bet $5, Win $150 Promo

<br />

To claim FanDuel’s March Madness offer, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then simply place your first real-money wager on any March Madness game during the tournament.

Place a $5 wager on any team’s moneyline during March Madness, and whether or not they win or lose, you’ll receive $150 in free bets.

5. FanDuel Risk-Free March Madness Bet



<br />

FanDuel is giving new and existing customers a risk-free bet on March Madness. Simply head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, opt in to the promotion and Place a wager on College Basketball.

The bet may be on any game/market but must have odds of -200 or longer to qualify. Parlays are eligible so long as all legs are on College Basketball Games. If your bet loses, you will receive your stake back in free bets. Please note: the maximum risk-free bet varies for each customer.

March Madness Second Round: The Analysis



The second round of the NCAA tournament has thrown up some great upsets in March Madness history, and the 2021 edition of the tournament did not differentiate.

Kansas felt the full force of the second round curse last year, losing to USC by a 34 point deficit. However it was No.2 seed Iowa who were the most embarrassed side, losing by 15 to Oregon, who lost to USC in the Sweet Sixteen.

Loyola Chicago are the modern day kings of the March Madness upset, having beat No.1 seed Illinois in 2021 in this second round. The Ramblers held the No.11 seed in 2018, and defeated No.3 Tennessee with a buzzer beater in the same stage

Despite the matchups historically not being as much of a mismatch as the first round, the second round games often serve up some fantastic contests. The sweet sixteen awaits for the winners, as 16 teams have to pack their bags.