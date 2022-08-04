Best Raiders vs. Jaguars Game Promo Codes: HoF Game 2022

Commercial content. 21+.



The New York Post gives you the best promo codes and betting offers for the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, which sees the Las Vegas Raiders take on Jacksonville Jaguars.



Jaguars vs. Raiders: The Preview



Two teams with new head coaches will kick off the NFL preseason when the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars meet in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.

The Raiders enter the season under former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who takes over in Las Vegas after a tumultuous 2021 season that began with Jon Gruden at the helm before he was replaced by Rich Bisaccia. Doug Pederson is the new man in Jacksonville after Urban Meyer’s tenure ended after just 13 games.

As of Tuesday afternoon, we know Jacksonville quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Beathard won’t suit up for the Jaguars, and neither will running back Travis Etienne. Those absences aren’t alarming, and I doubt the Raiders will throw out their best starters either, as Derek Carr didn’t play a single preseason snap at all last season.

New Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who spent the last 10 seasons as offensive coordinator in New England, comes from a Patriots franchise that emphasized the importance of winning preseason games. Over the last four years, New England went 9-2 in the preseason. Last season, the Patriots went 3-0 and outscored their opponents, 79-33.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 P.M, with the Raiders unsurprisingly entering the game as favorites. The full odds can be found below.

Team Moneyline Spread Total: 29.5 Las Vegas Raiders -142 (-2.5) -115 Over -114 Jacksonville Jaguars +120 (+2.5) -105 Under -106 Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.



Betting on the NFL?