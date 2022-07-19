Best prop bet for tonight’s contest

Commercial Content, 21+



In advance of tonight’s MLB All-Star Game, BJ Cunningham of the Action Network is here to share his best bet (video above).

Rather than targeting a side or total for the full game tonight, Cunningham is looking to the available prop markets. Largely, Cunningham’s best bet is derived from the known quantity in tonight’s contest — the starting pitchers.

The American League will send Shane McClanahan to the mound, while the National League will counter with Clayton Kershaw as its starting pitcher.



For Cunningham, he believes the AL carries a big advantage with McClanahan.

“[McClanahan] has been the best starting pitcher in baseball by any expected metric,” Cunningham says. “If you look at his 2.26 xERA – that leads Major League Baseball.

Shane McClanahan AP

Additionally, Cunningham believes that there’s another advantage for the American League in their starting batting order. On the whole, Cunningham gives the slightest of advantages to their starting lineup that sees Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Rafael Devers lead off the side.

As a result, Cunningham is choosing to back the American League First Three Innings (-110 BetMGM). His projections see the American League priced at -125 for the first third of the game, giving bettors some decent value for the prop.