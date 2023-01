Best promo codes and betting offers for NFL conference championship Sunday

Commercial content. 21+.



Only four teams remain in the NFL playoffs with the AFC and NFC championship games kicking off later today. New York Post readers can get in on the action of NFL championship game Sunday with the best sports betting offers and promotions on the market.

Take a peek at list below to find out which offer works best for you.



Best NFL Promo Codes ranked



1. BetMGM Sportsbook



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 4/5 5/5 ✓





BetMGM is the best sportsbook for betting on the NFL. This sportsbook offers multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder, live betting, and tons of alternative spreads and totals on each NFL game. It has plenty of enticing futures markets as well, if you don’t mind waiting a little bit.

The desktop site is easy to use, the app is highly rated, there are competitive bonuses, customer service is strong, and the lines are competitive. BetMGM should be appealing to basketball bettors.

2. FanDuel Sportsbook



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 5/5 5/5 ✓





FanDuel has emerged as one of the most popular NFL sportsbooks in many different legal betting states, and one of the reasons why is because of the great bonuses it promotes. It has an incredible new user offer, and you can take advantage of ongoing NFL promos, including contests, free bets, odds boosts, and parlay insurance.

3. Caesars Sportsbook



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 4/5 5/5 ✓





Caesars Sportsbook is right up there with the top betting sites in the business. Having taken over from the William Hill sportsbook, Caesars is a real NFL betting power, with the potential to rival BetMGM and FanDuel as one of the top NFL sportsbooks.

The online sportsbook is popular and features generous NFL betting odds, big bonuses, and a great mobile app. It is a good option for high rollers because it has higher maximum payouts, but casual NFL bettors should also enjoy betting with Caesars Sportsbook.

4. BetRivers



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 3/5 5/5 ✓





There is an exciting selection of live betting options for NFL games on BetRivers. Its live betting platform makes it easy to make live bets with a neat design.

BetRivers has competitive odds, and the breadth of wagering options is very impressive, including lots of live spreads, totals, game props, and player props. The sliding tool for alternative totals and spreads is also very user-friendly. This is another great NFL betting site.

5. Borgata





Borgata is one the newer faces in online sports betting and it’s a safe choice to place a bet. Their welcome offer is easy to claim, and despite not being as generous as other sports betting sites, still boasts a healthy first promotion.

Their mobile betting app is slick and easy to use, and their customer ratings are fantastic. Borgata has not been going for too long, and we would expect them to improve over the coming months and years.

AFC and NFC Championship Game preview

And then there were four. The Super Bowl participants will be decided today when the NFC and AFC championship games kick off this Sunday.

It starts with the NFC championship game in Philadelphia, where the top-seeded 14-3 Eagles host the 13-4 San Francisco 49ers. Philly did not look rusty after its bye when it torched the New York Giants 38-7 in the divisional round, despite the fact that there were some injury concerns about starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.

San Francisco is a much tougher test, though, and the big x-factor in this game is how 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy reacts to the hostile environment in Philadelphia. But Purdy hasn’t lost yet since taking over as the starter in early December, and he has plenty of offensive weapons at his disposal.

We get a rematch in the AFC championship game when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City will surely want revenge after losing in the championship last year. Still, quarterback Patrick Mahomes may not be at full strength after suffering a high ankle sprain in its win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round.

The Bengals enter this game red hot after dismantling the Bills in Buffalo last weekend. Joe Burrow looks as good as ever, and their defense appears to be hitting its groove.

Both of these games should be competitive, with most sportsbooks favoring the Eagles by 2.5 points and the Bengals by 1.5 points. Use one of the many enticing promo codes and offers to get in on the action of the NFL conference championship Sunday.

Best NFL betting apps