Best PrizePicks player props for 49ers-Eagles and Chiefs-Bengals

It’s hard to believe, but we only have three more NFL games left in the season. While we have a shortage of games, we do not have a shortage of props available on PrizePicks. I have scoured the lobby and have picked out my four favorite props for the AFC and NFC Championship games. The selections have gone 5-3 over the last two weeks. While that’s not bad, we are still searching for that elusive 4-for-4 week. Let’s head into the Super Bowl on a high note.

<br />

PrizePicks player props for the NFL playoffs

Christian McCaffrey over 0.5 passing, rushing, and receiving touchdowns

C-Mac was dealing with a bruised calf in last week’s win over the Cowboys, which helps explain why he wasn’t on the field much at the end of the game. He’s expected to be a full-go for this week’s game against the Eagles, who are much easier to run on (21st in DVOA) than they are to pass against (first in DVOA). McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in eight straight games. The Niners acquired him specifically for this playoff run, so he’s likely looking at 20+ opportunities here. He’s often the first read for Brock Purdy in the passing game, and we know where the ball is going when the Niners get down near the goal-line.





Christian McCaffrey Getty Images



Robbie Gould over 1.5 field goals made

Kicker props are always fun, especially when you have a reliable kicker like Gould. In his postseason career, Gould is a perfect 29-of-29 on field goals and 38-of-38 on PATs. If given the opportunity, we have to feel good about his chances to kick the ball through the uprights. Kyle Shanahan can be a conservative coach at times, which bodes well for the Niners kicking field goals even on fourth-and-short situations on Philadelphia’s side of the field. Gould has made at least three field goals in four of his last five games, so I like his chance of making at least two against the Eagles.

Joe Mixon over 22.5 receiving yards

This is my favorite prop of the week. The Bengals are dealing with a bunch of injuries on their offensive line, and while the Bills couldn’t get much pressure on Joe Burrow last week, those snow games can be outliers. The Bengals will look to get the ball out of Burrow’s hands as quickly as possible, which means a lot of short throws and dump-offs. Mixon has averaged 29.8 receiving yards per game this season, he has at least 30 receiving yards in seven of his last 10 games, and the Chiefs allowed the second most receiving yards to running backs during the regular season.





Joe Mixon Getty Images

Isiah Pacheco under 47.5 rushing yards

This is certainly a contrarian take, as Pacheco has rushed for at least 58 yards in nine of his last 10 games. The game log watchers will hammer the over on this one, but I have my doubts. In last week’s game against the Jaguars, Pacheco played on only 35% of the snaps. This was a game where the Chiefs were playing with a lead and where Patrick Mahomes was dealing with a bad ankle injury. In theory, it set up perfectly for Pacheco, yet Jerick McKinnon was on the field for 65% of the snaps. The Bengals are a top 10 rushing defense with D.J. Reader on the field, and it’s unlikely that the Chiefs are playing with a big lead. I expect to see less Pacheco than McKinnon again, so I am willing to chase the under on his rushing prop.

