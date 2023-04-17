Best player picks Monday, Apr. 17

Commercial Content 21+



It is Monday, and we are back with another MLB card on PrizePicks.

We will ignore the early game, as it starts at 11:10 AM and was rained out.

Out on the West Coast, we are just getting our coffee in us at that time.

We still have 14 games to choose from on tonight’s slate, and all sorts of projections are available on PrizePicks – pitcher strikeouts, total bases, hits allowed, walks allowed, and much more.

I have narrowed my card down to my favorite four MLB picks for tonight.

MLB PrizePicks predictions Monday

Jacob deGrom more than 19.5 pitching outs

There are a lot of good pitchers in baseball, but deGrom might be the best of them.

Since the start of last season, he boasts a ridiculous 1.66 SIERA with a 42% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate.

Jacob deGrom is still one of the best pitchers in the world Getty Images

For this pick, he needs to pitch at least six and two-thirds innings, which is very likely.

He has thrown more pitches in each of his first three starts of the season (73, 92, 98), and he just pitched seven innings against the Royals in his last start.

He gets to face them again tonight in the same pitcher-friendly ballpark in Kansas City.

He can be aggressive tonight, as the Royals don’t take many walks (25th this season) and strikeout at a high rate.



Cristian Javier more than 6.0 strikeouts

Even though Javier hasn’t been racking up the strikeouts so far this season (14 through three starts), this matchup sets up extremely well for him in the strikeout department.

He had a 39% strikeout rate against right-handed hitters last season and has a 28% strikeout rate against right-handed hitters this season.

He’s also had a career 30% strikeout rate at home.

He’s facing a Blue Jays team that doesn’t have many switch hitters or platoon players, so they are expected to roll out five righties in their lineup.

This bodes well for Javier, as does the fact that the Blue Jays have six batters in their projected lineup with a strikeout rate above 22% against right-handed pitching.

Kris Bryant more than 8.5 hitter fantasy score

If you aren’t familiar with Coors Field, it is by far the best hitter’s park in baseball.

The altitude makes the ball travel farther and pitchers aren’t able to curve the ball as much. Year in and year out, Coors Field yields more runs than any other ballpark.

So right off the bat (pun intended), Bryant is playing in a hitter-friendly environment.

He’s facing Rich Hill, who has allowed a .338 wOBA to right-handed hitters over the last two seasons.

During that same span, Bryant boasts a .403, a .263 ISO, and a strikeout rate of only 15% against left-handed pitching.

At RotoGrinders, we have him projected as the top hitter of the slate (11.45 fantasy points).

Jesús Luzardo #44 of the Miami Marlins Getty Images

Jesus Luzardo more than 7.5 strikeouts

The Giants have always been known as a patient team at the plate that makes pitchers work in each count and gets the most out of each at-bat. Just like the rules in MLB, times are changing for the Giants.

They have only played 14 games this season (tied for the fewest in baseball) and they have more strikeouts (156) than any team in the league.

Their projected lineup for tonight’s game has six batters with a strikeout rate of at least 26% against left-handed pitching.

This is a good spot for Luzardo, who owns a 30% strikeout rate since the start of last season.