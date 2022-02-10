Best PayPal betting sites – Top five sportsbooks 2022

Commercial content. 21+.



The New York Post presents the best sports betting sites that accept PayPal in 2022. Check out the best sportsbooks that accept PayPal, and claim some fantastic new customer promotions.

Benefits of using PayPal for betting

PayPal provides gamblers with a deposit or withdrawal method that is fast, secure and private. There are plenty of benefits for using PayPal, with some of the best highlighted here.

Widely accepted for online betting

PayPal is one of the most widely accepted e-wallet providers at US sports betting websites. It can also be used at a wide range of online retailers and service providers, so it is helpful to have a PayPal account.

Many bettors like to hold accounts with multiple sportsbooks. That allows them to receive multiple bonuses and claim the best available odds on each game.

You can use PayPal to fund a variety of sportsbook accounts and then monitor your overall profit or loss via your PayPal account, giving you more control over your betting.

A mobile friendly payment option

You can make mobile sportsbook transfers in a matter of seconds by using the PayPal app. This saves you from having to type in your card details on your mobile screen. You can then rapidly start placing bets on the NBA, MLB, NFL and many more popular sports leagues.

Find out more about New York sports betting

Instant deposits and quick withdrawals

You can enjoy instant deposits at the best PayPal betting sites. Your funds will appear right away when you move them from your PayPal e-wallet.

As soon as you see them, you can start betting on your favorite sports such as hockey, soccer and football, including making NFL futures bets. PayPal withdrawals often arrive within a couple of hours.

That’s much quicker than making a withdrawal to a bank account or debit card. You can also avoid PayPal fees when you move money to a US bank account.

A secure payment method

You do not need to type in your card details when topping up your sportsbook account balance through PayPal.

Many bettors find that reassuring from a safety perspective. PayPal itself has extremely strong encryption software. Any suspicious transactions are flagged, and you never have to worry about safety when using PayPal.

Claim a PayPal credit card

PayPal now offer its own range of debit and credit cards. You can earn 2% cash back on PayPal MasterCard cards or claim customer points on purchases with your PayPal Extras MasterCard.

States that allow sports betting with PayPal

Many of the states that have legalized online sports betting have allowed bettors to use PayPal as a payment method. The following states allow PayPal as a deposit/withdrawal method:

Arizona

Colorado

Delaware

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Louisiana

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

Oregon

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

As more states move towards legalization of online sports betting, it is likely that these too will accept PayPal as a payment method.

The only state which has legal online sports betting which does not allow PayPal as a payment method is Connecticut.

How to Create a PayPal account

Go to paypal.com or download and install the PayPal app on your mobile device. Click the “Sign Up” button (personal account) Enter your email address, name, and create a password. Provide the required personal details (your first and last name, address, city, state, zip code, mobile telephone number). Tick the box to accept PayPal’s required policies and agreements. Fund your account by selecting the card type you want to use and enter your card details Verify your account by confirming your email address.

How to Deposit with PayPal

Once you have created and funded your PayPal account, you are ready to deposit with PayPal.

Head over to your chosen online sportsbook Click ‘Cashier’ or ‘Deposit’ depending on your sportsbook Select the PayPal option from the deposit menu Enter the amount you want to deposit, and hit confirm You will be redirected to the PayPal website, where you will review the amount and information Click ‘Send money now’ and your funds will be transferred to your sportsbook account

How does PayPal work?

How PayPal Works

PayPal vs other Payment Methods

PayPal vs Credit cards

Credit cards such as Visa and MasterCard offer top-level security, and fast payments. You can also earn cash back and reward points on your purchases.

However, the acceptance rates for credit cards at US sportsbooks isn’t great, with many banks preventing you from depositing at online sportsbooks.

Credit card deposits also act as “cash advances,” which usually involve a fee of around 3% on the whole amount.

PayPal vs. Debit cards

Debit cards allow instant transactions from your checking account. Minimum deposits by debit card can be pretty low as well.

However, as with credit cards, acceptance rates for debit cards are still not 100% in the US and you will have to check if your bank allows you to deposit at betting sites.

PayPal vs. ACH/e-check

An e-check is an online form of payment that allows you to move funds from your bank account.

An e-check provider such as VIP Preferred offers safe and instant transactions and is widely accepted at legal and regulated US sportsbooks, which is all you will find at Bookies.com.

Acceptance rates for e-checks in the United States are high.

PayPal vs. PayNearMe

PayNearMe is a superb option if you want to fund your online sportsbook account with cash.

Visit your local 7-Eleven, Family Dollar, Walmart or CVS store and deposit cash into your gambling account.

PayNear me does take a small percentage of your deposit, and cannot be used for withdrawals.

PayPal vs. Bank/Wire Transfer

Wire transfers are accepted widely at regulated US sportsbooks, with quick and easy transfers. As with credit cards, acceptance rates can vary depending on your bank.

Always check the cashier first to see which US banks allow transfers to gambling accounts.

PayPal vs. Play+ Prepaid Card

A prepaid card such as Play+ is a great alternative to e-wallets like PayPal. You can fund your Play+ card with credit or debit cards and safely transfer the cash into your sportsbook account. You can even withdraw funds on a physical Play+ card from any participating ATM.

PayPal Betting sites FAQs

Can you use PayPal for betting?

Yes, PayPal can be used as a secure deposit and withdrawal methods when betting online.

Which betting sites accept PayPal?

The following New York Sports betting sites all accept PayPal.

Caesars Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook

BetMGM

PointsBet

Can I withdraw my winnings with PayPal?

PayPal can be used as a withdrawal method. Payments take up to 24 hours to process, but are usually faster.

What is PayPal?

PayPal is an online payment system that makes paying for things online and sending and receiving money safe and secure. When you link your bank account, credit card or debit card to your PayPal account, you can use PayPal to make purchases online with participating stores.

Is PayPal secure?

PayPal is highly secure, with some of the best end-to-end encryption available. Two-factor authentication is available, with every account password secure.

Do I get charged for using PayPal?

There are no fees in depositing or withdrawing money from your PayPal account, nor do you get charged for keeping money in your PayPal account. Fees occur when you send payment or receive payment from someone in another country.