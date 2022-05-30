Best Parlay Betting Sites 2022 – Top Parlay Sportsbooks

Commercial content. 21+.



Our betting expert presents the best parlay betting sites in 2022. Find out which online sportsbooks give you the best parlay options, including odds boosts and same game parlays.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Get up to $1100 in first bet insurance New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Get two Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000 New players only, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Claim a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+ & New Customers only. NJ & PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.

More on the Best Parlay Betting Sites

Best Parlay Betting Sites Features

The table below outlines some of the key features of the best parlay betting sites and the sportsbooks where you can find them. Scroll down to find out more.

Sportsbook Same Game Parlay Boosted Parlays Parlay Bonuses Multi-Sport Parlays Parlay Insurance Cash Out FanDuel ✓ ✓ X ✓ ✓ ✓ BetMGM ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Caesars ✓ ✓ X ✓ ✓ ✓ PointsBet ✓ ✓ X ✓ ✓ ✓ WynnBet ✓ ✓ X ✓ ✓ ✓ BetRivers ✓ ✓ X ✓ X ✓

Same Game Parlay

Thanks to recent innovations within online sports betting, you can now parlay props from a single game into one bet.

Previously, if you thought the Buffalo Bills were going to beat the New York Jets and Josh Allen would throw 3+ touchdowns, you would have had to bet on them separately rather than in a parlay together as one outcome affects the other.

But now, with the same-game parlay feature offered by some of the best sports betting sites, you can combine those selections into one wager and get instant odds from the sportsbook.

BetMGM and FanDuel are among the most popular sports betting sites which have the same game parlay feature, and both allow you to customize your same game parlays.

Parlay Bonuses

A parlay bonus is a promotion that rewards bettors for hitting winning parlays. The bonus is often given out as a percentage bonus on top of your standard winnings.

If it is a percentage bonus, you will often see that it is a higher rate if you add more and more selections to your parlay. For example, a four leg parlay may warrant a 10% parlay bonus, and a 5 leg parlay may incite a 15% parlay bonus.

BetMGM has rolling promotions for parlay boosts, where bettors can often earn an extra 10 percent profit on their parlay bets. Be sure to keep an eye out for any parlay boosts, as they are good ways of getting an extra bit of cash on top of your parlay winnings.

Boosted Parlays

Not to be confused with a parlay bonus, a parlay boost is a regular parlay with boosted odds, giving you a chance to return a larger sum of winnings than with the regular parlay.

FanDuel regularly have parlay boosts, often providing customers with the chance to wager on boosted parlays across multiple sports.

It’s important to note that these parlays are created by the sportsbook, and may not be a fair reflection of form, statistics or even backing the favorite. Make sure to do some research before backing any boosted parlays.

Multi-Sport Parlays

One of the best innovations since parlay betting was introduced, is the ability to combine bets on different sports into one wager.

If you fancy the Buffalo Bills, Golden State Warriors and Manchester City FC all to win their games, you can combine these three into one wager.

Combining sports is also useful if you are knowledgeable about many sports, meaning you can apply your knowledge into one big bet. These multi-sport parlays are available at all the best parlay betting sites mentioned in this piece, meaning you’re spoiled for choice.

Parlay Insurance

As with all betting, it can be difficult to win a parlay bet, especially if you’ve added a large number of selections. With this in mind, some of the best parlay betting sites have parlay insurance promotions in which if one pick lets you down, you’ll receive some form of consolation.

Ordinarily, that consolation comes in the form of a returned stake as a free bet. Promotions like this can have various terms attached to them, and they can include the minimum number of selections, the maximum qualifying stake, eligible markets, bet types, and odds per selection.

FanDuel’s parlay insurance offer is by far the best out there. If you place a parlay of 5+ legs in any sport and any market, and one leg lets you down, then you are eligible for a refund up to $25.

Cash out

Some sportsbooks may use a different name for the cash out option, but the concept stays the same throughout. The concept of a cash out is to give bettors the ability to settle a bet and to accept a payout less than the original amount before the event ends. The advantage of taking this option is that you guarantee some profit that you can bank regardless of how the bet eventually gets settled.

For example, if you wager $100 at odds of +100 on the Jets to beat the Giants, total amount you could win in the traditional way from this bet would be $200, with $100 in winnings and your original stake back.

However, if the Jets are leading by seven points with fives minutes left, you are in a decent position to win the bet, but you are slightly concerned that the Giants still have time to come back. You don’t want to risk losing too much money, so you opt to use the cash out feature.

The sportsbook would offer you some profit on your bet, but the full payout would not be available. Using the cash out feature is a good way to ensure some profit before the event has finished.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Best Parlay Betting Sites Ranked

FanDuel

<br />

FanDuel is one of the most popular sports betting sites in the industry and were the first to introduce same game parlays into the US sports betting market.

Same Game Parlays

No site had allowed SGP until FanDuel introduced it, and the new bet type became a huge hit. It got so big that other big name sportsbooks had to copy their thinking.

The Same Game Parlay allows you to combine multiple bets from the same game in a single parlay. It’s not always offered on every game, but the more notable and best games will certainly be available for SGP wagers.

Risk-Free Same Game Parlay

21+. Available in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only.



FanDuel are frequently promoting their risk-free SGP offer, across a variety of sports. Place a 3+ leg same game parlay on any game taking place in the eligible time periods, and you’ll get a refund in free bets if your bet loses. Please note, the maximum stake for this offer is $10.

Parlay Teasers/Odds Boosts

FanDuel offers their own version of a parlay teaser in the form of odds boosts chosen by FanDuel, or even celebrity guests. A typical odds boost may turn a +400 parlay into a +500, meaning you can get more bang for your buck.

BetMGM

<br />

One Game Parlays on major sports

Similar to FanDuel, BetMGM offers their own ‘One-Game Parlay’, which lets you combine props from the same game into one parlay. The same concept as a Same Game Parlay, just worded differently.

Random Parlay Generator

BetMGM sportsbook gives you the chance to randomize your parlay and build a parlay using the ‘Parlay Generator’. While the Parlay Generator doesn’t have serious analysis based on actual games, it’ll give you an idea of how much money you can make if you bet a certain amount on certain odds.

Parlay Plus Boost

The Parlay Boost from BetMGM allows bettors to get a larger reward without increasing the risk of the bet. These can be earned through promotions, placing certain bets, or even by doing absolutely nothing!

Caesars

<br />

Much like their competitors, Caesars have plentiful parlay options. Same Game Parlays are also offered, with the ability to create your own same game parlay to completely customize your bet.

Parlay Profit Boosts

There are same game and standard parlay boosts available, as well as college football parlay boosts during the football season. Be sure to keep an eye out for regular parlay promotions, to get the most value on your bets.

Same Game Parlay Insurance

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only.

Caesars frequently has same game parlay insurance promotions on the biggest sporting events. Simply place a 4+ leg same game parlay, and if one leg loses, you’ll receive your stake back as a free bet up to $50.

WynnBET

<br />

WynnBet are strong in terms of the parlay offerings, allowing cross sport parlays on a wide variety of spots.

WynnBet Spin Wheel

Their unique strength is their parlay spin wheel, which is an exciting and fun way to parlay your bets.

If you place a parlay wager and you have enough chips, you can spin the wheel, in order to earn an odds boost, parlay insurance, and many more prizes. The best rewards are a stay at the Wynn Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, or free bets for you to play with.

Basketball Parlay Bonus

21+. AZ, CO, IN, LA, MI, NV, NJ, NY, TN, VA only

An offer available to all existing customers, WynnBet will give you a $10 free bet when you place a $20 bet including any college basketball or NBA games. A simple, easy to claim free bet, and your parlay doesn’t even need to win for the free bets to be claimed.

PointsBet

<br />

Parlay Insurance

New players only, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV only.

PointsBet does not have as many options to parlay as other sportsbooks, but they do regularly offer Parlay Insurance. If you win all but one leg of a parlay bet, you’ll be able to claim your stake back as free bets.

Parlay Booster

Their Parlay booster is also a really nice feature. Bettors receive one parlay booster and one single game parlay booster every day, allowing parlays of three legs or more to be boosted. A really nice add-on, maximizing your parlay profit.

Quick Parlay tool

If you’re needing some help creating your parlays, then PointsBet’s quick parlay tool will do all the work for you. Select ‘Quick Parlay Tool’, on the left of the screen, and PointsBet will give you pre-loaded parlays with their odds, and all you need to do is set your stake.

Claim your PointsBet Promo Code

BetRivers

<br />

BetRivers has similar parlay options to other sportsbooks, though one standout feature is the Jackpot Parlay. These are bet types with long odds because eight randomly selected bet options are sent to you.

Jackpot Parlay

If you’re a fan of longer odds parlay bets, the Jackpot Parlay adds a little more gamble and you can bet small to win big. Eight randomly selected bets will be added to a betslip, and you will be able to see the payout from the selections.

Bettors can select which sports and which markets they want to be included, before the parlay is generated for them.

College Basketball Free Bet

An easy way to earn a free bet, simply place a 3+ leg college basketball parlay of $25 or more, and you’ll receive a $10 free bet. The free bets will be in your account within 30 minutes of placing your parlay. Please note, the parlay must be of minimum odds of -200.

bet365

<br />

bet365 does not necessarily excel in the Parlay category, but they certainly cater to all of your parlay needs and wants.

Same Game Parlay Builder

The Same Game Parlay feature with bet365 is without a doubt the best there is out there. Plentiful markets, higher number of legs and great cash out options give you loads of options to choose from.

They will often provide promotions on big games and events, giving existing customers free bets when placing same game parlays.

Partial Cash Out

The Partial Cash Out feature is helpful because it lets you withdraw part of your bet while leaving the rest on your risk. For remaining bets, you can partially cash out up to 10 times for straight bets and five times for parlays.

To select a partial cash out, click the cog button next to “Cash Out” and select “Partial Cash Out.” You can then move the slider to adjust the amount.

Fubo Sportsbook

<br />

Fubo Sportsbook offers a wide range of parlay betting options, especially for the major leagues. You can find a long list of markets, which includes main lines, alternative odds, multiple point spreads, and a lot of parlays.

Borgata Sportsbook

<br />

Borgata has strong parlay betting options, adequate for sports bettors in the two states in which Borgata operates.

The standout aspect is the ability to edit your parlay This exciting feature of the Borgata app gives you another layer of control over your betting. It essentially allows you to change any straight or parlay bet that has “Cash Out” available before the event has finished.

Benefits of Parlay Betting Online

There are plenty of benefits of parlay betting. Getty Images

There are plenty of pros to parlay betting online, but there’s no better benefit than being able to hedge your bets, perhaps after some of the legs of your parlay have already won.

Edit your bet

There are some legal sportsbooks that allow bettors to edit their parlays and add more, or remove legs of their parlay, which would not be allowed in person.

By editing your bet, you have a chance at grabbing a profit before all the legs have settled on your bet. Your revised parlay will have your amended selections and thus a new potential return amount, but you won’t have that selection that looks like it was on its way to losing.

Increased Odds

If you were to place three winning single bets on three wagers of -200 odds, the returns would not be very big. However, if you combined all three legs into a parlay, the combined odds would produce a bigger profit.

This is because in order for the parlay to payout, all legs of your bet must win. With three single bets placed, you could still return a profit if two of the three selections won, but a parlay bet requires every selection to win.

Let’s take the NBA for example, with three separate moneylines: Warriors (+170), Kings (-250), and Lakers (-250). If you wanted to bet on all three moneylines, you could pick two options.

Separate Bets: Three separate $10 bets, for example, would return $57.95, a profit of $27.95, if all three teams win

Parlay Bet: By combining the three moneylines into one $30 NBA parlay, the payout would be $186.56, a profit of $156.56, if all three moneylines hit.

The more legs you combine in your parlay, the bigger the odds, and the higher returns on your bet. Of course, all legs of the parlay must win to payout, but you may be wagering a smaller stake than you might have done on single bets.

Multi Sport Betting

Parlay betting allows you to combine bets on different sports into one bet. If you’re a fan of New York sports teams for example, you could parlay the Jets, Rangers and Knicks all to win, in one bet.

Combining sports is also useful if you are knowledgeable about many sports, meaning you can apply your knowledge into one big bet.

Cash Out

By betting online, you essentially have a live betslip, in which the cash out value will be going up and down depending on the results in your parlay. If two legs of your four leg parlay have already won, the sportsbook may offer you a cashout for a profit.

If this were the case in a retail sportsbook, you would not be able to cashout, and if the remaining two legs lost, you would have missed out on the opportunity to profit. Not all sportsbooks offer the cash out feature, so it is worth checking which of the best parlay sites do.

Find out more about New York sports betting

How to choose from the Best Parlay Betting Sites

Getty Images

There are many reasons to use different online betting sites, with each sportsbook having different strengths and weaknesses.

The best parlay betting sites will cater to all your needs, but if its specific factors you’re after, then be sure to do some research.

Do they offer promotions & offers?

It’s always fun to place parlay wagers to see if you can win. But what if you can place a wager and receive money back regardless of the outcome? That’s much more fun and a reason why looking for solid promotions when making a parlay bet is helpful.

Do they offer Same Game Parlays?

If you think you know exactly what’s going to happen in a single game, you’re going to want to pick a sportsbook that allows you to add two or more wagers from the same game into one bet. If you think a team is going to score a lot of points, why not pair their team total over with a player prop over?

Do they offer Early Payouts?

Parlays are already risky as it is, so if you’re able to find a site that pays out before games are finished, you should use that site.

Do they offer Parlay Insurance?

A similar feature to early payouts, parlay insurance will earn you a free bet, worth the value of your stake, if one of the legs in your parlay does not win.

It’s often difficult to win parlays with a lot of selections in your wager, so it’s worth checking out which sites offer parlay insurance, as you get some consolation if one pick lets you down.

Do they offer the best odds

If you find a site that has your wagers at slightly better odds than the rest, that’s going to boost your parlay odds significantly. It’s well worth comparing which sportsbooks have the best odds for your parlay bet, in order to maximize your payout.

Do they have the mobile options you want?

The best parlay betting sites will all have fully-optimized mobile apps, meaning you’ll be able to build your parlay bets on the go, and check your wagers wherever you are.

Best Parlay Betting Sites FAQs

What is a Parlay?

A parlay is a type of bet in which you combine multiple single wagers into one ticket, with every selection needing to win in order for your bet to win. By adding each selection to your parlay, you are multiplying the odds.

What is a same game parlay?

Same-game parlays or single-game parlays combine multiple selections within the same event and put them into one wager. You could combine the Cincinnati Bengals to win, Joe Burrow to throw two touchdowns, over 44.5 points, and Ja’Marr Chase over 6.5 receptions into one same-game parlay bet.

Is Parlay betting legal?

Yes, betting on parlays is legal in all states which have legalized online sports betting.

Which states have legal parlay betting?

Colorado

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Louisiana

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Virginia

Washington D.C.

West Virginia

Which sportsbooks have the best parlay odds?



It’s worth checking a few operators to compare pricing, as often online sportsbooks will provide you with an odds boost on your parlay bets.

Where can I bet on parlays online?



Nearly all licensed US sportsbooks now offer parlay betting as a bet type.