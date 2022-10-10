Best Online Casinos USA | Top Online Gambling Sites

Commercial content. 21+.



Our expert ranks the best online casinos in the USA, with an in-depth guide to the top online gambling sites which are legal to play at in October 2022.



100% Deposit Match up to $1,500 + $50 Casino Bonus & $20 Free Bet with NPBONUS 21+, New customers only. NJ, MI, PA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



Up to $2,000 First Deposit Match 21+, New customers only. NJ, MI, WV only. Full T&C apply.



$1,000 Play it again up to 24 Hours + $100 in site credits 21+, New Customers Only. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&Cs apply.



$20 Free + $500 First Deposit Match 21+ only. First deposit only of $20 minimum. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



betPARX Casino NJ – Up to $750 Deposit Match Bonus + 500 Free Spins with NYPMAX 21+. New customers only. NJ & PA Only. T&C apply



Up to $1,000 first deposit match + $20 free bet 21+ | New NJ, PA Customers only. T&Cs apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $1,000 21+, New Customers only. NJ only. T&Cs apply.



100% Deposit Match Up to $1,000 + $20 free Must be 21+ and physically present in the state of New Jersey. Full T&C apply.



100% Deposit Match Up to $1000 + $20 free Must be 21+ and physically present in the state of New Jersey. Full T&C apply.



100% Deposit Match Up to $500 New users only, 21+. Available in NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Up to $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers only. NJ only. T&Cs apply.

More on the Best Online Casinos USA

How we rank the best online casinos: Factors we assessed



There is no shortage of online casinos in the USA and some of the best legal gambling sites are right here in this piece. Each one has its own qualities.

Sign-Up Offers



Perhaps one of the most important factors for us is the sign-up bonus available for new customers. Getting a great start to life at a new online casino is of the utmost importance, and one of our key factors in rating them.

The most common types of sign-up offers are as follows:

Deposit-Match Bonus

No Deposit Bonus

Free Spins

Risk-Free Bets

Free Bonus Funds

Many of the welcome bonuses have requirements, so we take into consideration the lengths and difficulty of claiming them. Some of the aspects we look into were:

Does the bonus have large wagering requirements?

How long is the bonus active for?

What games can I use the bonus funds on?

Is everyone eligible to claim the bonus?

What is the maximum amount you can win with bonus funds?

If we are satisfied that a bonus answers all these questions, and the sign-up offer is a strong one, then that’s a major plus in our eyes.

Variety of Games



The content and depth of games is also right up there as one of the most important ranking factors for the best online casinos. We scanned, and tested a number of games at all the online casinos in this piece, to see how fun, profitable and easy they are to play.

A common misconception could be that the more choices you have to play, the better, but we found this not always to be the case. For us, the quality of gambling options was a priority, despite some casino sites offering as many as 1,000 different games.

Most online casinos will offer the same, most popular casino games, so if you’re after a specific one, it’s worth taking a look around to see which offer that choice.

Payment Methods



While it’s not always easy, generally the best online casino sites will accept a wider range of deposit and withdrawal options and are more trustworthy.

Each online casino will have a different preferred method, so it was important for us to check which offer the most variety. In this case, the more payment options offered, the better, as this means more players will be able to enjoy the benefits of the online casino.

Speed of transaction was also taken into consideration, as the best online casinos will allow you to deposit, or withdraw your money within minutes.

Existing Promotions



All of the best online casinos will offer some sort of welcome offer, but not everyone offers existing promotions. These are fantastic incentives, which real money gambling sites use to keep you returning to their casino, and give you more incentive to play.

Many of the best online gambling sites will provide their existing costumers with rolling incentives, bonus funds, free spins and much more. We assessed the different existing promotions.

Mobile App



Nowadays, one of the best and most popular ways to play at an online casino is on your mobile phone. This means downloading an online casino app, and playing where and whenever you want. All of the casinos in this piece have mobile apps, but we tested them so you don’t have to.

There were many things considered, such as the speed at which the app interface loads, how easy the app is to use, and how similar the app is to the full desktop version. In our eyes, the mobile experience needs to be as similar to the desktop site as possible, meaning you get the full online casino experience on an app.

Best Online Casinos in the USA 2022



1. BetMGM Casino



Casino Bonus Casino Games Live Casino? App Available? 4/5 5/5 ✔ ✔

BetMGM really stands out as a premium online gaming product. The casino comes with a large library of games for all players. It has a large range of slots, the best table games, and HD live dealer games. You can play for millions from some of the featured progressive slots. And an excellent mobile interface means you can always take the action with you.

Customer service also lives up to the reputation of the brand. The support staff are always available to help, and banking at the cashier is straightforward. The cherry on top is the welcome package, with great terms that can help new players win more.

2. Caesars Casino



Casino Bonus (/5) Casino Games (/5) Live Casino? App Available? 5 5 ✔ ✔

<br />

Caesars Casino is one of the best legal US online casinos, owned by the giants of gambling Caesars Entertainment. First launching in New Jersey in 2013, Caesars Casino has remained competitive and reputable in this market ever since.

They have many partnerships with brands such as IGT, Hawk Game Suite, WMS, and Barcrest, meaning you get access to over 750 casino table games and slots games via the Caesars Casino app.

Their sign-up offer is very generous and competitive, and given their long standing history in the gambing game, it’s no surprise to see Caesars Casino near the top of our list.

3. FanDuel Casino



Casino Bonus Casino Games Live Casino? App Available? 5/5 5/5 ✔ ✔

<br />

FanDuel Casino is a reliable and very enjoyable online casino. Whilst their brand may not be known for expertise in the casino world, they pose a strong threat to any dedicated sites.

They have a fantastic selection of online slots, which offers a range of different themes and styles. Table games and live casino options cater to all different players, meaning that all players will be happy here.

The bonuses and promotions at FanDuel Casino are unique, but nonetheless worth taking advantage of. Weekly bonuses are aplenty, with constantly changing games for which the bonuses apply to. While only legal in a few states, we’d recommend checking out FanDuel Casino.

4. Virgin Casino



Casino Bonus Casino Games Live Casino? App Available? 2/5 5/5 X ✔

On the whole, Virgin Online Casino is a strong choice for your gambling. They have a decent amount of games on offer, with more than 200 slots titles and a lot of variations of table games.

There’s great existing customer rewards, with constant benefits for the most loyal players. Whilst their mobile side of the casino is not as strong as their desktop site as a whole they have an offering that will suit the needs of most players. A strong suitor, and definitely an online casino worth checking out.

5. BetParx Casino



Casino Bonus Casino Games Live Casino? App Available? 4/5 4/5 X ✔



betPARX Casino NJ – Up to $750 Deposit Match Bonus + 500 Free Spins with NYPMAX 21+. New customers only. NJ Only. T&C apply



betPARX Casino PA – Up to $750 Deposit Match Bonus + 500 Free Spins with NYPMAX 21+. New customers only. PA Only.

betPARX Casino began life in July 2019, originally under ParxCasino.com branding. Casino management changed the name to betPARX in early 2022 to better establish its brand as a standalone online gambling operator and not just the extension of a single casino in a single state.

Now, betPARX online casino offers a little over 150 games, including slots, table games, and video poker. It’s a smaller collection than most, but betPARX has never shown much inclination to vastly expand its library of online games.

6. Borgata Casino



Casino Bonus Casino Games Live Casino? App Available? 4/5 5/5 ✔ ✔

<br />

Borgata Online Casino is one of the true heavyweights in the US iGaming industry. With a glitzy look and impeccable functionality, Borgata brings you one of the heftiest portfolios of games you will find anywhere in the United States – and definitely in New Jersey.

Borgata Casino has plenty to offer players who enjoy live online gambling, and would not mind having a shot at some of the latest games developed by dozens of dedicated software suppliers.

That and more awaits in what is arguably one of the best online casinos in the US, bringing you dedicated customer support, a spectacular variety of over 1000+ games, and not least, a casino app that will make playing on the go a lot of fun.

7. Party Casino



Casino Bonus Casino Games Live Casino? App Available? 3/5 5/5 ✔ ✔

<br />

The Party Casino online platform has been on the scene for many years. Therefore, they know what players are looking for when it comes to gameplay. This is why there is a wide range of different types of games on offer through the platform.

They are one of a few online casinos in New Jersey that are currently operating live. Their game offering is constantly expanding, and there are great promotions for new and existing customers alike. There is a drawback that there is no mobile app for Android users, but overall, as you have seen through this review, they otherwise have a great all-round offering.

8. Mohegan Sun



Casino Bonus Casino Games Live Casino? App Available? 4/5 4/5 X ✔

Mohegan Sun Casino is legit and has a lot going in its favor for players old and new. They have a large selection of leading games to choose from, and plenty of table games, too. Their mobile platform still offers more than 200 different titles and it has seamless gaming experience.

There is a comprehensive loyalty program and a good welcoming bonus package, but their offers for existing customers are usually far and few between. While the design of the site is a bit old fashioned, its usability is still very good for players and is easy to navigate as well.

9. Resorts Casino



Casino Bonus Casino Games Live Casino? App Available? 4/5 5/5 ✔ ✔

Resorts are levels clear of most other online casinos when it comes to megaways slots and slingo games. Their range of table games, as well as their live dealer section, also prove to be impressive.

With a generous new customer sign-up offer to boot, Resorts are one of the top online casinos if you’re a slots fan, with plenty of other valuable games to choose from.

10. UniBet Casino



Casino Bonus Casino Games Live Casino? App Available? 4/5 5/5 ✔ ✔

Unibet has been one of the biggest sites for online gambling in the world, and their online casino’s place in our rankings is no shock. They have a massive range of jackpot slots and live dealer games, with their offerings here being some of the best among their competitors.

With a forever-changing list of games in-store for both new and existing users, Unibet is easily one of the best in the casinos for players out there.

11. BetRivers Casino



Casino Bonus Casino Games Live Casino? App Available? 3/5 4/5 ✔ ✔

<br />

BetRivers Casino is the online casino brand for Rush Street Interactive, a growing casino operator which owns the Rivers brand of casinos in three states, including Pennsylvania.

Navigating around the casino site is easy, thanks to a filter system that allows users to choose the types of games that they want to play. Where BetRivers shines over the other casinos is that they offer one of the lowest rollover requirements on bonuses. All casino bonuses come with a 1x playthrough requirement, making it one of the better options for real money casino players.

FanDuel Casino has a great selection of Live Dealer games.

More of the best online casinos in the USA:



Bally Casino



Casino Bonus Casino Games Live Casino? App Available? 4 4 ✔ ✔

Bally Casino has something for everyone’s budget, no matter what games they love. There’s a host of exclusive games, offering a variety of thrilling titles that are not available anywhere else.

If you’re looking for value, you should know Bally’s doesn’t charge for depositing and withdrawing your funds, something we at The Post particularly respect. It also has regular exciting promotions with fantastic prizes ranging from Bonus Money to luxury trips and more. Bally’s also takes security seriously so you can be comfortable knowing your personal information is safe.

888 Casino



Casino Bonus Casino Games Live Casino? App Available? 4 4 ✔ ✔

<br />

On the whole, 888 Casino is a fantastic online gambling site, with their wide options of slots and games available. The ability to use the casino on mobile devices is right up there as one of the best.

Fans of slots and blackjack games will particularly enjoy the variety they have to offer.

Their live casino is not available 24 hours a day, which is an aspect we’d like to see added in. However, 888 Casino is still a great option to go with for those looking for a site to play their favorite casino games.

Hard Rock Casino



Casino Bonus Casino Games Live Casino? App Available? 3 4 ✔

Hard Rock boasts an impressive casino, with their selection of slots and poker games being particularly appealing. Their live casino section, as well as the blackjack games they have on offer, are also good, making them a very competitive casino site.

They could improve in some areas, such as by offering users the chance to wager on virtual sports, as well as more withdrawal methods.

However, overall Hard Rock Casino is definitely worth your time.

Ocean Casino



Casino Bonus Casino Games Live Casino? App Available? 4 3 ✔ ✔

The Ocean Casino brand has been a long standing member of the casino world, with their site launching in 2018. They’ve become a firm favorite with players thanks to rewarding regular promotions offering free spins, cash back and competitive leaderboard events.

Another area it excels in is the range of payment options available, with these including most major withdrawal options for added convenience.

They may not be the most well known online casino, but we for sure recommend still checking out Ocean and seeing what they have to offer.

Harrah’s Casino



Casino Bonus Casino Games Live Casino? App Available? 3 5 X ✔

Harrah’s Casino is a great choice for your online casino action, with their poker and slot offerings proving to be two of their strong points.

They also offer a top-of-the-range selection of jackpot slots, with their blackjack options also proving to be decent. It has to be said that there are some areas of Harrah’s Casino that can be improved, such as the fact that they currently don’t offer any live casino games, variety games or virtual sports for you to play.

Despite this, it’s fair to say that Harrah’s Casino is still quite impressive, so we’d recommend heading over and giving it a try.

WynnBet Casino



Casino Bonus Casino Games Live Casino? App Available? 4 4 ✔ ✔

<br />

WynnBet is a recognizable brand in the world of sports betting, and they’ve migrated well into the online casino game. There’s a fantastic range of slots and table games, with a super selection right up there with the best online casinos in the USA.

Their live casino section is easily one of their strongest points, with their jackpot slots also proving to be a big plus. In general, WynnBET runs a casino that is strong in a number of important areas, and is one that’s definitely worth checking out the next time you’re looking for a new gambling site.

Online Casino bonuses explained



All of the online casinos mentioned have fantastic new customer offers and bonuses which you are able to take advantage of. However, there are a few different sign-up bonuses, which can sometimes be difficult to understand. Take a look at the different offers available, and you’ll be sure to understand how they work when you sign up to a new online casino.

Deposit Bonus



The most common variety of online casino bonus is the deposit bonus or match bonus. It is given away as a percentage of players’ deposit amounts. For example, a 100% match or deposit bonus of up to $100 means that the deposit amounts of a player will be doubled to a maximum of $100.

The bonus will be paid out usually in the form of free credits, which will have wagering requirements attributed to them. Players have to meet these requirements before they can attempt to withdraw their winnings.

No Deposit Bonuses



Online casinos offer no-deposit bonuses to new players who have just created an account. This is an instant bonus, with no deposit needed to claim. Essentially, this is an online casino’s way of saying ‘thank you’.

New players can claim no-deposit bonuses even before making a first deposit. Usually, none are in the form of small cash bonuses or free spins.

Risk-Free Play



A new, interesting bonus offer, which is not offered by many online casinos. This promotion entails a certain period of time in which your wagering is risk-free. For example, a real money online casino may offer you 24 hours of risk-free play, up to $1,000. This means that any losses accrued in this period of time, will be paid back to you in the form of free credits. Be aware that the free credits will have wagering requirements.

Where are Online Casinos legal?

Connecticut



Connecticut launched in late 2021 with two online casino options & online poker. The state has only tribal casinos – no commercial ones – and two tribes have exclusivity, having partnered with major national online casino operators.

While online casinos are up and running in Connecticut, the state is still waiting for the launch of online poker. The Mohegan Sun Online Casino, owned by the Mohegan Tribe, is powered by FanDuel, while DraftKings Online Casino is in partnership with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

Delaware



Delaware’s nickname, the First State, stems from the timeliness of its ratification of the US Constitution – but is an apt nickname for the state regarding online casinos, as it was the first to legalize online gambling.

However, Delaware has chosen to keep its online casino offerings largely as an in-house thing, with all three of the state’s casinos hosting brands powered by 888. In turn, 888 works closely with the Delaware Lottery, the state gambling regulator. The state’s size limits its prospects of expanding its online gambling anytime soon.

Michigan



Michigan is one of the newer members of the online casino fraternity, but the Great Lakes State is already making plenty of waves since its launch in 2021.

There are more than a dozen online casino apps for you to try, and you can find options both from big name companies like Caesars and WynnBet and smaller Michigan-based brands like Firekeepers and Four Winds. This diverse mixture of options is available under the umbrella of the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

New Jersey



New Jersey is home to more online casino options than any other state and was one of the first to legalize online casino gaming in 2013. Nearly two dozen different apps, including offerings from top brands like DraftKings, FanDuel, MGM, and Golden Nugget, are available to almost anyone with an internet connection in the Garden State.

Pennsylvania



After a lengthy wait, Pennsylvania joined the online casino party in 2019 with just two online casino options. In relatively short order, however, there were more than a dozen different apps available in the Keystone State.

West Virginia



West Virginia was one of the first states to legalize online sports betting and is, at present, one of the few. There are four online casino options in the Mountain State, and more should be joining the group soon.

Online Casino States: Coming Soon



While online sports betting is moving swiftly across the US, the same cannot be said for online casinos. It is not clear when Indiana will soften its stance on online casino gaming. There has been talk Illinois and Indiana might legalize in 2023 and if this were to happen, it could open the door for online casinos in many states across the country. However, there has been no concrete evidence of a launch, merely whispers.

State Current Situation Arizona New Bill expected in 2022 Illinois Gambling sites set for launch by end of 2023 Indiana Expected launch in 2023 Massachusetts Launch proposed within next two years North Carolina Moving towards legalising within the coming years

Given the rapid expansion of online legal sports betting in the USA, once more states legalize online casinos, we at the Post expect it to spread rapidly.

Legal vs. Offshore Casinos



Whilst the legal online casino landscape continues to grow, there are still offshore casinos operating. Offshore casinos are simply casinos that are based outside of the US, often in countries with more lenient gambling laws. Many offshore online casinos are based in the Caribbean, Costa Rica, or Europe.

Offshore casinos have catered to US gamblers since the dawn of the Internet. They’re extremely popular and continue to be used even in states that have allowed homegrown online casinos to develop in recent years.

The issue with offshore casino sites is that they are not strictly legal. They’re not overseen by any state’s individual gaming commission or by the US government. Most states have laws banning unauthorized casinos, even if the casinos are playing by all the same rules as physical casinos in the state.

This means your money is not always safe with offshore sites, whereas you would be 100% assured you are playing in a secure environment at a legal online casino.

Legal Online Casino Offshore Online Casino Legal and licensed in the USA Not strictly legal Less states covered Available for anyone in the USA Safety and Security when playing No regulation in USA Mobile apps available to download Lack of mobile options

The truth is that enforcement of offshore casino gambling has always been very lax. That seems unlikely to change, especially as US-based online casinos begin to launch.

Online Casino Games



Slots



BetMGM Online Casino have a vast array of slot games to choose from.

Slot games are one of the most fun games to play, with every online casino boasting a wide range of slot games.

The best casinos will have a number of different types of slots on offer for users to play, with some of these being:

Classic Slots

Five-Reel Slots

Progressive Slots

Mega-Spin Slots

Multi-Payline Slots

As well as these, the best online casino sites out there will also have slots that are styled with a number of different themes, with these ranging from sports to entertainment and seasonally-themed slot games.

Many of these slots have amazing jackpots available, with loads of new offers and promotions coming up week by week.

Best Online Casino for Slots: Borgata

Roulette

Perhaps the most popular table game, Roulette offers many outcomes for people to bet on. With plenty of variations on roulette, there is no shortage of tables for bettors in the USA.

Roulette wheels contain 37 numbers from 0-37, with players able to bet on single numbers, red or black, odd or even and many other options. Roulette is entirely up to chance, with certain strategies more beneficial than others.

Best Online Casino for Roulette: BetMGM

Blackjack

BetMGM has some fantastic blackjack options.

One of the most notorious real money casino games, blackjack sees you trying to get cards that add up to, or get as close to, a score of 21 as possible. With many variations of blackjack available, it is easy to understand and fun to play online.

Many of the bigger online casinos will offer plenty of variations of blackjack, with sports themed, seasonally themed, as well as many pop culture games. There is no doubt that there will be a blackjack game for you.

Best Online Casino for Blackjack: FanDuel

Baccarat



One of the most common card games in Casinos, Baccarat is available to play at all the best online gambling sites.

In Baccarat, every player, including the dealer, will be dealt two cards face up, with the objective being to get to as close to a value of nine as possible.

If you’ve bet on the player to win, you will double your money if you win. If you bet on the dealer and they win, you’ll get 95% of what you wagered originally.

Baccarat is a relatively easy game to play with generally simple rules, making it a popular game for those that don’t want to endure the drama and stress of poker.

Best Online Casino for Baccarat: Caesars

Craps



Less popular than Blackjack and Roulette, but still just as fun. A common dice game in real life, there are a number of variations of craps available at online casinos.

Best Online Casino for Craps: Party Casino

Best Online Casino Apps



All of the online casinos listed in this article have fantastic mobile apps for their casino, which are available to download on your iOS or Android device. Mobile gambling is the newest way to play, making it really easy for you to play at online casinos.

Rank Casino App iOS Available? Android Available? Expert App Rating 1. BetMGM Casino ✓ ✓ 5/5 2. Caesars Casino ✓ ✓ 5/5 3. FanDuel Casino ✓ ✓ 5/5 4. 888 Casino ✓ ✓ 4/5 4. Borgata Casino ✓ ✓ 5/5 5. BetRivers Casino ✓ ✓ 4/5 6. Party Casino ✓ ✓ 4/5 7. betPARX Casino ✓ ✓ 4/5 8. Mohegan Sun Casino ✓ X 4/5 9. Resorts Casino ✓ ✓ 3/5 10. Unibet Casino ✓ X 4/5

Online Casino FAQs



Are online casinos legit?



All the online casinos in this piece are 100% legal and licensed in the states which they operate. It is necessary to check whether or not online casino gambling is legal in your state before you sign up and deposit.

How do I deposit at an online casino?



The best online casinos will accept a variety of payment methods. Credit cards and debit cards are accepted at most places, with E-wallets such as PayPal, Neteller, and Skrill are also widely accepted.

The exact processes for depositing and withdrawing will be different from one casino to the next, but they are generally quite straightforward.

Can I play online casinos in New York?



As of October 2022, online casinos are not permitted in the state of New York. Given sports betting was only legalized in January 2022, it is expected that the launch of online gambling will have to wait a short while.

Where can I play at online casinos?



Online casinos are legal in the following states:

Connecticut

Delaware

Michigan

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

Players in these six states are able to play at legal online casinos, as long as they are over the age of 21.

Are online casino games rigged?



All the licensed online casinos use a Random Number Generator to determine the outcomes of all games, meaning your chances of winning are not completely up to chance.

The technology used in an RNG is far and unpredictable, giving out random results every time a bet is placed.

Online casinos use a Return to Player percentage, with this percentage usually being between 95% and 97%, meaning they will pay out between 95-97 cents per dollar wagered.

Can online casinos be trusted with my information?



All of the online casinos mentioned in this piece are completely trustworthy, and will keep your information secure and safe. Financial information and personal details are very secure, with the latest encryption technology being used to prevent hackers from stealing your details.

What is a wagering requirement?



A wagering requirement represents the amount of times you have to play with a bonus before you’re able to withdraw any of the winnings from your account.

You will usually come across wagering requirements when it comes to taking advantage of sign-up offers, such as no-deposit bonuses and deposit-match bonuses.

For example, if you’re given $100 with a 10x wagering requirement, you’ll need to play $1,000 worth of eligible games before you’re able withdraw any winnings gained from your bonus funds.

It’s always important to check if any sign-up offers or promotions have wagering requirements attached to them to ensure you know exactly how to withdraw any winnings.

How much money can I win from an online casino?



Most USA online casinos will have a maximum payout you can win when it comes to their slots, with the value of this often being the most you can win on each particular slot game. This information can be found easily on the online casino site.

Jackpot slots won’t have a maximum amount that can be awarded, with the maximum payout for these types of slots changing depending on how much money is wagered for each, as well as how often the jackpot total is won.

The majority of online casino sites in the USA won’t have an absolute maximum amount you can win in total. However, they will have a maximum amount you can win on select games, meaning there is a limit to the amount you can win.

What are Live Casino Games?



Live casino games are often shown via a live streaming video link, with you able to see both the table of whatever game you’re playing and the dealer via this stream.