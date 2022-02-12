Best NY Sports Betting Apps 2022

Commercial content. 21+.



Our expert reviews the best sports betting apps in New York, with his ranked list and review of each iOS and Android compatible app.

Top Sports Betting Apps in New York

1. Caesars App

Caesars offers one of the best apps for new or inexperienced bettors, with their platform designed specifically for ease of use. The most popular and important action is right on the homepage, making it simple to find for users.

The offers available are cross-platform, but these brilliant promotions are some of the best out there. One of the most secure apps out there, Caesars features 2-factor authentication making sure your money is safe.

With the excellence of their website reflected in their app, Caesars is a smart choice to go with.

Download Size 127.9MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes

App Store Rating – 4.6 from 11.3k ratings (February 2022)

– 4.6 from 11.3k ratings (February 2022) Google Play Rating – 4.5 from 5.1K ratings (February 2022)

2. FanDuel Sportsbook App

FanDuel offers a fast, easy to navigate app, with plenty of betting options. The first sportsbook to offer the Same Game Parlay feature, there are many fantastic offers only available through the app and a healthy amount of odds boosts.

Live streaming is one of the standout features, allowing users to watch their games while scrolling through the various markets available.

Their app is very easy to understand, with a fast deposit and withdrawal process making FanDuel’s app the very best there is to offer.

Download Size 66.4MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers Yes iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes

App Store Customer Rating – 4.8 from 343.4K Ratings (February 2022)

– 4.8 from 343.4K Ratings (February 2022) Play Store Customer Rating – 4.8 from 41.7K Ratings (February 2022)

3. BetMGM App

One of the most recognizable names in online sports betting, BetMGM’s app remains classy and in keeping with the high standards the set on their desktop site. The best app for sporting variety, their wide range of markets and props is unmatched.

Their payment options are strong, with withdrawals mostly approved in 72 hours, with fantastic customer service options on offer should you need any help.

The mobile app really encompasses everything that their website provides, and is simple to navigate with a fast interface.

Download Size 62MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes

App Store Rating – 4.8 from 61.7K ratings (February 2022)

– 4.8 from 61.7K ratings (February 2022) Google Play Rating – 4.3 from 1435 ratings (February 2022)

4. PointsBet App

The PointsBet app provides the full range of experience and options available through their website. With the most markets available of any sportsbook, bettors will not struggle to find what they’re looking for on the PointsBet App.

With the vast selection of wagers, the mobile app is sometimes a little slow, but with the front page showing all the popular and upcoming games, it’s easy to navigate.

A wealth of promotions awaits new users, as well as superb in-play betting markets. A safe choice, but by no means the perfect option.

Download Size 52MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers Yes iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes

App Store Rating – 4.7 from 11.4K (February 2022)

– 4.7 from 11.4K (February 2022) Play Store Rating – 4.1 from 2.8K (February 2022)

What makes a good sports Betting App?

Interface Design

Needing to find the markets you want to bet on is of utmost importance when choosing a sports betting app. The best app interfaces are easy to navigate, and allow you to find what you are looking for quickly.

Customer Service

Sports betting apps are new for most bettors, so it is important that sportsbooks provide help where needed. Standard methods of support such as live chats, email and FAQ pages are often provided by most sports betting apps, but different sportsbooks will have different customer service parameters.

Live Betting Section

Most of the betting apps in New York will have a live betting section in their app, as live betting is one of the newer and most exciting ways to wager.

The speed at which markets load, and markets available on live betting is important, as it makes sure you’re not missing out on any of the action. The best apps will have plenty of live markets available, with short loading times allowing you to wager during games.

Deposit/Withdrawal Methods

Not all sports betting apps will allow the same deposit and withdrawal methods, so it is important to choose an app which suits your payment methods.

As well as this, different apps will have faster deposit and withdrawal times, meaning you’ll be able to access your winnings quicker. With plenty of payment options out there, make sure your sports betting app has your chosen method.

Customer Experience/Reviews

One of the best ways to tell whether or not a sports betting app is a good one, is from other bettors’ experiences. The App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android), have plenty of reviews on all the apps in our piece, allowing you to see which sports betting apps are rated highest by bettors.

Live Streaming

With sports more eagerly watched than ever before, many of the best sports betting apps will offer live streaming. While placing your wagers on games, races and events, you can watch the action live from your mobile, getting you closer to the action.

Everything you need to know to bet on sports like a pro:

How to Bet with a Mobile Sports Betting App

If you’ve never used a sports betting app before, it can be a lot different to using a desktop site. We’re here to help guide you through the process of betting with an online betting app.

Choose Your Sports Betting App

The first thing you need to do to bet with a mobile sports betting app is choose your preferred option. Every sports betting app listed in this piece is a good choice, with each having their own pros and cons.

It is always recommended to do your own research into these best betting apps to decide exactly which one is the right one for you. With sports betting only recently arriving in New York, some apps may be more suitable to novice users than others.

Creating Your Account

Once you’ve downloaded your chosen mobile sports betting app, it’s time to follow the simple and easy process of creating your sportsbook account.

A number of the top sportsbook apps, such as BetMGM and FanDuel, will let you create your sportsbook account via their mobile app or desktop site, giving you the choice as to how you go about creating your account.

When creating your account, it’s important to remember any promo or bonus codes, as this is when you’ll be needing to input the bonus codes.

Taking Advantage of Sign-Up Offers

One of the most important aspects when it comes to mobile sports betting is to make sure to take advantage of as many sign-up offers as possible.

All of the best sports betting sites that are listed in this piece have generous sign-up offers that allow you to get your sports betting life off to a great start.

It’s important to remember that not all offers and promotions offered by a betting app can be taken advantage of, with you often having multiple options to choose from.

You can always sign-up with multiple different sports betting apps to take advantage of the wide range of different offers available, ensuring you don’t miss out on any sign-up promotions that may catch your eye.

Deposit Funds Into Your Account

The top betting apps will allow you deposit funds into your account via a number of different ways, with this ensuring that you’ll be able to deposit via the method that works best for you.

All of the betting apps mentioned in this piece will deposit your funds into your betting account instantly, allowing you to start betting immediately.

Once you have made your first deposit, your chosen method of payment will be saved, meaning you won’t have to enter all your details again. You’ll only be required to enter a few given the best sports betting apps out there will remember your information for the future.

Depending on which sports betting app you’ve signed up for, depositing will allow you to claim a sign-up offer, whether this be a no-deposit free bets offer, or deposit-match bonus.

Choosing Your Market

The best sports betting apps out there will have a wide range of sports markets for you to bet on.

All of the most popular sports will be covered, such as basketball, hockey and soccer, with markets also available for the lesser popular sports, with the markets offered varying depending on which betting app you’re with.

Once you have chosen the sport you’re going to bet on, you then need to decide which specific markets you’re going to be placing your money on.

All of the top betting apps will have a generous selection for you to choose from, with each sportsbook offering different markets depending on which you’ve signed up for.

The most popular sports betting markets are Moneyline, Spread, Totals and Parlay betting. Different sportsbooks will offer alternative betting selections, such as same game parlay, player props and many more.

Placing Your Bet

In order to place your bet with any of the best sportsbook apps, you’ll simply need to choose the market you’re wagering on, enter the amount you’re wagering and hit “Place Bet.”

All of the top betting apps will have a very simple and quick bet placing process, with this arguably being the easiest part.

Most betting apps will show you how much you’re set to win should the bet itself be a winner once you’ve entered the amount you’re going to wager.

Once your bet has been placed, the best betting apps will allow you to cash out your wager for an amount that’s higher or lower than your original stake depending on how the game you’ve bet on is playing out.

Should your bet end up winning, your winning should be placed into your account within an hour of the match/event coming to an end, with you then able to do whatever please with your winnings.

Advantages of Betting apps

Ease of Use

A New York mobile sports betting app is by far the easiest way to bet. Having everything in your pocket, your wager, winnings, markets and promotions all in one place is easier than ever. Being able to wager on the go, wherever you are makes online sports betting more simple than ever.

App-Only Offers and Promotions

Some mobile sports betting apps offer promotions and bonuses only available on mobile apps. These promotions are not available for online site users, so you’ll want to have the app installed to be able to take advantage of the offer.

Notifications

Sports betting apps allow you to turn on notifications for the events you want to follow, giving you the chance to keep up to date with what’s happening without having to open the app. A massive advantage is that certain sports betting apps notifications will be faster than others, making sure you’re the first to know about that touchdown, home run, or goal.

Safety and Security

All of the sports betting apps have ranges of security features, with your mobile device itself likely having your own password/Face ID/Touch ID. The range of security features are as follow.

Password Complexity

ID Verification

Enhanced Security

2-Factor Authentication

Security Questions

With many different variations of security controls, your money will always be safe and secure in your mobile sports betting account.

Quick Transactions

The best betting apps will allow you to deposit and withdraw in a number of ways. With mobile apps, certain sportsbooks will accept Apple/Google Pay, meaning your deposits take only a matter of seconds.

The majority of mobile sports betting apps will save your details, meaning the next time you wish to deposit, you won’t have to worry about entering all your details in again.

Mobile Live Streaming

New York Sportsbooks are often providing sports streaming for its bettors, allowing you to view sports on your mobile device. With live streaming through the app, you are able to catch the action on the go, with television companies offering only so much on their schedules.

The Best New York Betting App Welcome Offers



Rank App New User Promo T&Cs iOS? Android? 1 Caesars Up to $1,500 first deposit bonus New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 FanDuel Risk free bet up to $1,000 New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 4 BetMGM Risk free bet up to $1,000 New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 5 PointsBet Get 2 Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000 New Customers only. 21+. NY, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, NJ, VA, WV only. Yes Yes

New York Betting Apps customer ratings



Ratings correct as of February 2022

App iOS Android App Store Reviews Google Play Store Reviews BetMGM Yes Yes 4.8 (61.7K) 4.3 (1.4K) FanDuel Yes Yes 4.8 (343.4K) 4.8 (41.7K) DraftKings Yes Yes 4.8 (255.1K) 3.9 (4K) Caesars Yes Yes 4.6 (11.3K) 4.5 (5.1K) PointsBet Yes Yes 4.7 (11.4K) 4.1 (2.8K)

NY Sports Betting Apps FAQs

Is Mobile Sports Betting legal in New York?

Yes, mobile sports betting is legal in New York, as of January 2022. Bettors are now able to download their choice of sportsbook via the app store or google play store.

Do All Sports Betting Sites Have Mobile Apps?

Most of the sportsbooks available in New York have mobile apps currently available, with the biggest sportsbooks all boasting mobile apps. However, BetRivers which is live in NY, does not have a mobile app.

What Sports Can I Bet on Using Apps?

Given that mobile sports betting apps are just a packaged version of online sites, all of the major sports are available to be wagered on. Football, Basketball, Baseball and Soccer are all available to bet on with sports betting apps in New York.

Top sports betting apps will offer markets less popular sports, such as rugby, darts and table tennis.

Bettors in New York can bet on College sports on sports betting apps, so long as the College you’re betting on is not in the state of New York, nor is the event happening within NY state lines.

Are Sports Betting Apps Safe?

All of the sports betting apps mentioned throughout this piece are 100% legal and licensed in the state of New York.,

All sports betting apps across New York have a number of rules and regulations they have to follow if they wish to keep their sports betting licences, so these sportsbooks will follow them in every way they can in order to keep operating.

For all of the online sports betting apps mentioned in this piece, you can be sure your money is safe and secure, and the sportsbooks are all fully licensed.

Do Mobile Sports Betting Apps use a lot of storage?

The size (MB) of each sports betting app is different, with the smallest in New York being just 52 megabytes with PointsBet, and the largest 246MB with DraftKings. If you have limited storage on your mobile, there should be no concern. Sports betting apps store very little data, and do not use a lot of storage.

Can I use sports betting apps on mobile data?

Yes, bettors can use their mobile data to use sports betting apps. Many sports betting apps will advise connecting via wifi, but you are still able to bet and play over mobile data. Bettors must be within New York state lines in order to wager.