Best NFL Betting Sites: Football Sportsbooks Ranked

More on the Best NFL Betting Sites

Upcoming NFL Schedule

Summer means that the Football season is put on hold, with not even any College action taking place. The 2022-23 NFL season kicks off in early September, with teams counting down the days until they return to training camp and the beginning of pre-season football.

The first NFL pre season game sees the Raiders take on the Jaguars on August 4, with the majority of teams taking to the field on August 11. A full breakdown of dates for the 2022 NFL season is as follows:

Event Date NFL Pre-Season August 4 2022 NFL Regular Season Opening Day September 8 2022 NFL Playoffs January 14 2023 Super Bowl 57 February 5, 2023

Best NFL Betting Sites Ranked

BetMGM – Huge variety of markets FanDuel – Fantastic parlay features Caesars Sportsbook – Excellent bonuses and offers PointsBet – Unique style of wagering BetRivers – Simple, easy to use app

1. BetMGM



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 4/5 5/5 ✓

<br />

BetMGM is a superb all-around NFL betting site. It offers a wealth of betting options, including a same-game parlay builder and lots of alternative spreads and totals on each NFL game, plus plenty of exciting futures markets and live betting options.

The desktop site is a pleasure to use, the app is highly rated, there are competitive bonuses, customer service is strong, and the lines are competitive. This sportsbook should appeal to all NFL bettors.

2. FanDuel



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 5/5 5/5 ✓

<br />



FanDuel has emerged as the most popular NFL sportsbook in many different legal betting states. That is largely down to the appealing bonuses it offers. There is a generous $1,000 risk-free bet bonus for new customers, which you can use on an NFL game, and then you will benefit from a busy program of ongoing NFL promos, including free bets, contests, odds boosts and parlay insurance.

3. Caesars Sportsbook



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 4/5 5/5 ✓

<br />

Caesars Sportsbook is right up there as one of the top NFL betting sites in the business. Having taken over from the William Hill sportsbook, the entity will be a real NFL football betting heavyweight, with the potential to rival BetMGM and FanDuel as one of the top NFL sportsbooks.

The online sportsbook is a popular one that provides generous NFL betting odds, large bonuses and a great mobile app. It is a great option for high rollers, because its maximum payouts are high, but casual NFL bettors should also enjoy betting on the NFL at Caesars Sportsbook.

4. PointsBet



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 4/5 4/5 ✓

<br />

PointsBet provides a significantly larger selection of betting options than any other NFL betting site. You will find more than a hundred fixed-odds markets on each game, plus a single-game parlay builder that allows you to create your own wagers.

It also offers PointsBetting, which is very similar to financial spread betting in that your profit or loss is not fixed. This opens up lots more exciting wagering possibilities, while you can also find a load of futures betting and live betting options. PointsBet is a great choice for anyone seeking variety.

5. BetRivers



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 3/5 5/5 ✓

<br />

You will find an exciting selection of live betting options on NFL games online when you visit BetRivers. The live betting platform is laid out in a neat and effective fashion, and you can place live bets quickly and easily.

The odds are competitive, and the breadth of wagering options is very impressive, including lots of live spreads, totals, game props and player props. This is another great NFL betting site.

Betting on the NFL?

Check out the latest Super Bowl Odds

Read the latest NFL MVP odds

More of the best NFL Betting Sites



bet365



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 2/5 5/5 ✓

<br />

bet365 is the world’s most popular online sports betting site. It is a specialist in European sports, but it also has a very impressive NFL betting section. It is also one of the best sites for live NFL wagering, and it offers a great live tracking feature which not many sportsbooks do. bet365 would rate higher in our rankings if they were legal across more states. The lack of state coverage is a limiting factor, but don’t be fooled, bet365 is still a very strong NFL sportsbook.

WynnBet



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 4/5 4/5 ✓

<br />

WynnBET focuses predominantly on NFL fans that want to place bets via their mobile devices. It offers a sophisticated sports betting app in several states, replete with a user-friendly interface, some great odds boosts and a large risk-free welcome bonus.

WynnBET covers fewer sports than most of its rivals, but it has a vibrant NFL betting section. There’s ample in game statistics available, and great futures markets available for all sorts of bets on the NFL.

SI Sportsbook



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 5/5 4/5 ✓

<br />

SI Sportsbook is a stylish, modern NFL betting site with great odds boosts, a highly-rated mobile app and lots of attractive bonuses.

They provide customers with an abundance of NFL stats on each game, which helps you make educated wagering decisions. SI Sportsbook has not been in the online sports betting game for a very long time, so we expect them to climb up our rankings in the future.

SugarHouse



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 4/5 4/5 ✓

<br />

SugarHouse Sportsbook offers great NFL bonuses, a lucrative loyalty program and plenty of NFL markets for you to get stuck into.

It covers more sports than most of rival online sportsbooks, provides hundreds of betting options on big games and its odds are competitive. It also has great customer service, live streaming and a reputation for delivering very quick payouts.

Legal in just a handful of states, SugarHouse’s range is a limiting factor in our list, but there’s still plenty to enjoy.

Borgata



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 4/5 5/5 ✓

<br />

One of the newer faces in online sports betting, Borgata is a great choice to place your NFL wagers. Their welcome offer is easy to claim, and despite not being as generous as other sports betting sites, still boasts a healthy first promotion.

Given Borgata uses the same sportsbook as BetMGM, you’ll find similar NFL markets that you would there. Their game lines are released early, with fantastic parlay options and futures markets.

Their mobile betting app is slick and easy to use, and their customer ratings are fantastic. Borgata has not been going for too long, and we would expect them to improve over the coming months and years.

Fubo Sportsbook



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 3/5 4/5 ✓

<br />

Fubo Sportsbook offers a wide range of NFL betting options, covering every single NFL game. You can find a long list of markets, which includes main lines, alternative odds, multiple point spreads, and a lot of parlays.

Fubo Sportsbook signed a multi-year deal with the New York Jets in September 2021, becoming the official Sports Betting partner of the franchise. The partnership centers around the creation of the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge at MetLife Stadium for Jets home games, set to debut during the 2022-23 NFL season, and will be the first authorized, mobile sports betting lounge in the stadium.

Their live streaming is one of the best of any sportsbook out there. Given their expertise in covering live sports, this comes as no surprise. Their new customer offer is superb, combining their fantastic sportsbook with their top of the range sports streaming service.

SuperBook Sportsbook



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 4/5 4/5 ✓

<br />

SuperBook is the online betting extension of the famed Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. With a wealth of experience and a trusted brand name, SuperBook has hit the ground running as a mobile sportsbook operated by industry veterans known for sharp lines and a high-quality app.

Whilst we are yet to see SuperBook in action during the NFL season, we can guess that their markets will have ample quality to compete with the big boys in the NFL betting game.

Best NFL Betting Apps



Rank App New User Promo T&Cs iOS? Android? 1 Caesars Up to $1,500 deposit bonus New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. ✓ ✓ 2 FanDuel Bet $5, win $150 on March Madness New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. ✓ ✓ 3 BetMGM Risk free bet up to $1,000 New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. ✓ ✓ 4 PointsBet Get 2 Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000 New Customers only. 21+. NY, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, NJ, VA, WV only. ✓ ✓ 5 BetRivers Up to $250 Deposit Bonus New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only ✓ ✓ 6 WynnBet Bet $50, Win $200. New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, AZ, CO, IN, MI, TN, VA ✓ ✓

How to choose a NFL betting site

Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs for a touchdown. Getty Images

NFL Live Betting



If you’re new to sports betting, and you’re unaware of what live betting is, live betting means that the bettor is placing bets whilst the actual event is in progress.

Also known as in-play betting, live betting is especially effective in NFL betting, given the length, duration of NFL games and the constantly changing score lines. Imagine the Giants are down by six to the Philadelphia Eagles with five minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The Eagles are pinned inside their own 20 yard line on third down, and the Giants have a good chance of getting the ball back to win the game.

Live betting would enable you to wager on the Giants to win the match, at perhaps greater odds than you would have found before the game started, given the current state of the gamer. If you think the Eagles will convert the third down and move the chains, you could also back them to win the match in-play.

Most of the very best online NFL betting sites now incorporate live betting and have done for several years. BetMGM and Caesars are fantastic for NFL live betting, with consistently updating odds and lines which allows you to place your bets during the best NFL games.

NFL Promotions



All of the NFL betting sites in this piece will offer welcome bonuses and promotions to bettors of all sports. The best NFL sportsbooks that spend the most on advertising and partnerships, such as BetMGM and FanDuel, tend to come out top when it comes to fan interactions with these offers.

Usually, for the big games and events in the NFL, you can expect to see an enhanced odds offer from the best sportsbooks. The biggest contests and occasions will attract the best offers, such as opening weekend, or most obviously, the Super Bowl.

There are also other existing customer NFL betting offers available on regular season weekends. These come in the form of Parlay bonuses, same game parlay insurance and plenty more. Often there are promotions centered around the Primetime games that week, on Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights.

Depth of Markets



The game of NFL betting has changed significantly with the advances in statistics, coverage and the developments in sports betting. Gone are the days of just betting on Spread, Moneyline and Totals markets.

Naturally, bettors want to be able to stake on a wide range of markets. The NFL betting sites that offer the most markets and unique wagers stand out in our rankings, providing more markets for you to bet on.

All the NFL betting sites in this piece will offer the standard, Spread, Moneyline and Totals markets, and most will offer methods of victory bets. Player props such as passing yards, rushing yards, interceptions thrown, quarter by quarter betting and top futures markets will only be offered by the best NFL betting sites

Strength of Odds



Given the similarity of NFL game lines and spread markets, it’s important to get the best odds on your wagers. You should be offered competitive NFL odds when placing NFL bets.

If a sportsbook regularly takes a lot of juice on its lines and provides underwhelming prices on props and moneylines, look elsewhere.

Let’s say the Jets are taking on the Bills, if the spread is set at 6.5, sportsbooks will almost always offer odds of -110 on either team.

However, the best sportsbook will give less juice on their bets, meaning you may find odds of -105 for the same bet. This means you will receive more profit should your bet win.

Types of NFL Betting Sites sign-up offers available



One of the most important factors to consider when choosing your NFL sportsbook, is the new customer offer available. Newcomers can often have difficulty understanding the various bonus offers available, so the Post takes you through some of the most common sign-up offers available.

As with all sign-up offers, it is vital you remember to read through all of the terms and conditions of an offer before signing up to ensure you know exactly how they work before taking advantage of them.

Enhanced NFL Odds/Odds Boosts



Enhanced odds is a common form of sign-up offer that is used by a wide range of NFL betting sites, with the idea of this offer allowing you to get increased odds on a bet that’s been pre-selected by the sportsbook.

For example, FanDuel offered new customers enhanced odds of 30-1 for either team to win Super Bowl 56. These offers are often capped at a certain wager amount, with FanDuel’s Super Bowl offer having a maximum bet of $5. However, returning $150 should you have backed the Rams, that’s not a bad welcome bonus.

Rams to Win Super Bowl Normal Odds -200 Rams to Win Super Bowl Boosted Odds +3000

Free Bets



Free bets are one of the sign-up offers you’re likely to come across the most, with NFL betting sites often using them to try and convince people into using their services to bet with.

Simply put, free bets allow you to place a bet on any market of your choice, or pre-selected markets depending on which sportsbook you decide to use, without the risk of losing any money should your bet not be a winner.

Free bets are always great, as they allow you to place riskier bets with higher odds without facing the risk of losing any money should your bet end up not winning.

Please note, some NFL sportsbooks will have wagering and minimum odds requirements for free bets, so it’s important to read the terms and conditions of these offers before placing any bets.

Risk-Free NFL Bets



Similar to free bets, risk-free bets are another very common sign-up offer used by NFL betting sites to try and get people to sign up with them and use them for all their betting needs.

To put it simply, a risk-free bet is where your sportsbook refunds your first bet with them should this bet end up losing, with your stake returned to you either in the form of a free bet, or straight-up cash.

If you like the look of the Giants to win their opening day match-up, or even crazy enough to back the Jets to win the Super Bowl, some sportsbooks will allow you to place this bet risk-free. If your bet wins, you will be paid out your winnings, but if it loses, you’ll receive your stake back in the form of free bets.

Deposit Match Bonus



Deposit-match bonuses are also very common, with Caesars and BetRivers both offering this type of promotion. In short, a deposit-match bonus is where your NFL betting site of choice matches the initial deposit you’ve made into your sportsbook account up to a certain amount.

It is important to keep in mind that all sportsbooks will set a maximum amount that they are allowed to give you when it comes to their deposit-match bonus offer.

In general, these types of offers are brilliant, as they allow you to bet with a lot more money than you originally deposited into your account.

NFL Betting Sites FAQ’s

Evan McPherson kicks the winning field goal in the 2021-22 AFC Championship. Getty Images

Is betting on the NFL legal?



Betting on the NFL or any Football event is completely legal, if sports betting is legal in your state. Check out which states have legal and licensed sports betting, and if you are in a legal state, you are free to wager on the NFL.

How do I bet on the NFL online?



Before you can make any NFL bets online, you have to sign up at a legal and licensed sportsbook first. All of the sites mentioned in this piece offer markets on the NFL, providing new customers with great bonuses on your first NFL bets. Once you’ve made your first deposit, and claimed your sign up offer, you can place your NFL bet.

What types of NFL bets can I place?



There are many different types of NFl bets you can place. The main, most popular bets are on the spread, moneyline and totals market.

Alternative, prop bets are available at the best NFL betting sites. These include passing yards, rushing yards, interceptions thrown, and many more.

How much money can I make betting on the NFL?



The money you can make betting on the NFL will be dependent on how much money you can sensibly afford to stake, coupled with the odds of your selections. You should really ask yourself how you can make consistent money using a conservative strategy betting on Football.