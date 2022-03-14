Best NCAA odds and picks for March Madness 2022 first round

The pinnacle of amateur sports – March Madness 2022 – has arrived.

Each year, the 68 best teams come together for a massive tournament of epic proportions, culminating with the college basketball national title game on Monday. April 4. Before we can even get there, there are 36 games to sort through in the first four and first round.

Odds, props, and futures have taken over sports culture in recent years. With legalized betting hitting new states every year, sportsbooks are sure to break records in 2022 with how many bets they take. It could start as early as Tuesday, with March Madness’ first game between Texas A&M-CC and Texas Southern at 6:40 p.m. EST.

Below are round one March Madness odds and spreads, provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

Betting on March Madness 2022?

Tuesday March Madness odds

No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus (+3.5) vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

No. 12 Indiana (-3.5) vs. No. 12 Wyoming

Wednesday March Madness odds

No. 16 Bryant (+2.5) vs. No. 16 Wright St.

No. 11 Notre Dame (+1.5) vs. No. 11 Rutgers

Rutgers is the pick: The Fighting Irish take on the Scarlett Knights in a First Four matchup. Huge game here, where Rutgers is primed to move on to the first round against Alabama. Alabama will be on upset alert against Rutgers who has the advantage on the perimeter led by Ron Harper Jr. It wouldn’t be shocking for this Big Ten team to make a run.

Ron Harper Jr. (24) with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Getty Images

Thursday March Madness odds

No. 11 Michigan (-2.5) vs. No. 6 Colorado St.

No. 13 South Dakota St. (+2.5) vs. No. 4 Providence

No. 9 Memphis (-2.5) vs. No. 8 Boise St.

Boise State is the pick: The Memphis Tigers, led by Penny Hardaway, will take on Boise State. This is the highest seed that Boise State has ever had. Memphis is an extremely young team with two reclassified players that should be seniors in high school right now. Back the Boise State Broncos, who have a solid roster of young and veteran talent.

Memphis star Jalen Duren dribbles against Houston Getty Images

No. 16 Norfolk St. (+20.5) vs. No. 1 Baylor

No. 14 Longwood (+16.5) vs. No. 3 Tennessee

No. 12 Richmond (+9.5) vs. No. 5 Iowa

No. 16 Georgia St. (+23.5) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

No. 9 Marquette (+2.5) vs. No. 8 North Carolina

North Carolina is the pick: North Carolina looked phenomenal against Duke last time out. With RJ Lewis playing his best basketball, UNC will look to follow the road map that they laid out in the ACC tournament.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis Getty Images

No. 12 New Mexico St. (+6.5) vs. No. 5 UConn

No. 15 Saint Peter’s (+17.5) vs. No. 2 Kentucky

No. 9 Creighton (+2.5) vs. San Diego St.

No. 13 Vermont (+5.5) vs. No. 4 Arkansas

No. 10 San Francisco (-1.5) vs. No. 7 Murray St.

No. 13 Akron (+13.5) vs. No. 4 UCLA



Friday March Madness odds

No. 10 Loyola Chicago (-1.5) vs. No. 7 Ohio St.

No. 15 Jacksonville St. (+16.5) vs. No. 2 Auburn

No. 14 Montana St. (+15.5) vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

No. 14 Yale (+15.5) vs. No. 3 Purdue

No. 15 Delaware (+15.5) vs. No. 2 Villanova

No. 10 Miami (+1.5) vs. No. 7 USC

USC is the pick: Pac-12 contender USC could be one of the overlooked teams in the Midwest Region. Isaiah Mobley, brother of Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley, uses his 6’10 size very effectively and has had an excellent season. They should be in a good place to beat Miami and advance to face Auburn.

Isaiah Mobley of the USC Trojans Getty Images

No. 11 Virginia Tech (+1.5) vs. No. 6 Texas

No. 13 Chattanooga (+7.5) vs. No. 4 Illinois

No. 15 CS Fullerton (+18.5) vs. No. 2 Duke

No. 11 Iowa State (+4.5) vs. No. 6 LSU

No. 12 UAB (+8.5) vs. No. 5 Houston

No. 10 Davidson (+1.5) vs. No. 7 Michigan State

No. 9 TCU (+1.5) vs. No. 8 Seton Hall

No. 14 Colgate (+7.5) vs. No. 3 Wisconsin