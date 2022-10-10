Best MNF Week 5 Promo Codes & Betting Offers: Best Sportsbooks Ranked

Commercial Content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a load of great betting offers and promotions ahead of MNF. Check out how to claim, and get involved in the action as the Raiders take on the Chiefs.



Up To $1250 First Bet on Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits® with code NPBONUSFULL New players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



$1,000 Risk-Free Bet with code NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY) Full T&C apply.



No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. CO, MI & VA Only. T&Cs apply.



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.



100% Deposit Match Up to $500 New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.



First Bet Risk-Free Up to $750 with NYPBONUS New users only, 21+. Offer available in NJ & PA only. Full T&C apply.



First Bet Risk Free up to $750 with code NYPBONUS 21+. New MI customers only. T&C apply.

Betting on the NFL?

Best MNF Promo Codes Ranked



1. BetMGM Sportsbook



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 4/5 5/5 ✓

<br />

BetMGM is the go-to sportsbook for MNF. They offer multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder and lots of alternative spreads and totals on each NFL game, as well as live betting. If you don’t mind tying up your money for the long haul, they offer plenty of exciting futures markets as well.

The desktop site is easy to use, the app is highly rated, there are competitive bonuses, customer service is strong, and the lines are competitive. This sportsbook should appeal to all NFL bettors and is one to check out ahead of MNF.

2. FanDuel Sportsbook



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 5/5 5/5 ✓

<br />



FanDuel has emerged as the most popular NFL sportsbook in many different legal betting states. That is largely down to the appealing bonuses it offers. There is a fantastic new customer offer, which you can use for MNF, and then you will benefit from a multitude of ongoing NFL promos, including free bets, contests, odds boosts, and parlay insurance.

3. Caesars Sportsbook



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 4/5 5/5 ✓

<br />

Caesars Sportsbook is right up there as one of the top betting sites in the business. Having taken over from the William Hill sportsbook, the entity will be a real NFL football betting heavyweight, with the potential to rival BetMGM and FanDuel as one of the top NFL sportsbooks.

The online sportsbook is a popular one that provides generous NFL betting odds, large bonuses, and a great mobile app. It is a great option for high rollers because its maximum payouts are high, but casual NFL bettors should also enjoy betting on the NFL at Caesars Sportsbook.

4. BetRivers



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 3/5 5/5 ✓

<br />

You will find an exciting selection of live betting options on NFL games online when you visit BetRivers. The live betting platform is laid out in a neat and effective fashion, and you can place live bets quickly and easily.

The odds are competitive, and the breadth of wagering options is very impressive, including lots of live spreads, totals, game props and player props. The sliding tool for alternative totals and spreads is a delight to use. This is another great NFL betting site.

5. SI Sportsbook



Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 5/5 4/5 ✓

<br />

SI Sportsbook is a stylish, modern NFL betting site with great odds boosts, a highly-rated mobile app and lots of attractive bonuses.

They provide customers with an abundance of NFL stats on each game, which helps you make educated wagering decisions. SI Sportsbook has not been in the online sports betting game for a very long time, so we expect them to climb up our rankings in the future.

MNF Preview: Raiders vs. Chiefs



After fading the Kansas City Chiefs last week to no avail, I am now riding them in what will be a smash spot for Mahomes and company.

Like Rodgers yelling “I own you” to the Chicago bears, Mahomes owns the Raiders. Not in a financial sense but in utter domination on the field. He is 6-0 straight up against the Raiders, 4-2 ATS covering by 10.3 PPG.

The Raiders may have upgraded their offense over the offseason by bringing in star wide receiver Davante Adams, but their defense is still putrid. The Raiders’ pass defense is one of the worst in the league and now gets to go against the best quarterback and passing attack in the league.

The Mahomes and Kelce connection was dominant as usual, with Kelce hauling in nine receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown. Mahomes finished the game with 249 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

While still not ideal, the Chiefs’ defense has slightly improved in comparison to years past. They get another chance to show out as the Raiders have been prone to stalled-out drives and looking discombobulated at times as the offense try’s to find their identity.

Take the Chiefs at -7 or better in what will be a dominant Monday Night Football performance.

Best MNF Betting Apps

