Best matchup bets at Zurich Classic featuring Brown-Kisner

I’m going against course history with this matchup as Niemann and Pereira rate out better in my statistical model.

Watson and Varner III are making their first appearance in this event as a team — Watson recorded a T8 finish with Scottie Scheffler at the 2021 Zurich Classic, Varner III missed the cut alongside Branden Grace — while Niemann and Pereira are making their first appearance overall in the event.

However, Niemann rates out very well in my model as an individual. He’s fifth overall in the 36-round model and is 20th or better in the field in four of six statistical categories. Additionally, he’s second overall in my 24-round model and ranks 20th or better in five of six statistical categories in that specific model.

Even though Pereira doesn’t rate out particularly high in my model (he’s 59th individually in the 24-round model and 58th in my 36-round model), he still rates out above both Watson and Varner III in the 24-round. model.

Joaquin Niemann of Chile plays his shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the Masters on April 7, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. Getty Images

But the biggest concern of mine with the Varner III-Watson pairing? Neither has proved very good in the SG: approach category. Both rank outside the top-110 in that category. Although Pereira is an unimpressive 97th in that category, Niemann more than makes up for that with his seventh-place ranking in the field for SG: approach across his last 36 rounds.

All those trends lead me to believe Niemann and Pereira should be a much larger favorite, so I’m happy to take a shot at a virtual pick ’em.

Best Bet #2 – Scott Brown/Kevin Kisner (-102) over Sahith Theegala/Beau Hossler