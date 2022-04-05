Best Masters Golf Betting Promo Codes & Bonuses for Augusta 2022

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a load of great betting offers and promotions ahead of The Masters 2022. Check out how to claim, and get involved in the action.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $10 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Get two Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000 New players only, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Bet $5, Win $150 for J. Spieth, R. McIlroy or D. Johnson to make the cut at the Masters 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

The Masters 2022: Analysis



Spring has sprung, and for golf fans, that only means one thing. The elite golfing world returns to Augusta National for the 86th edition of The Masters. The history, the difficulty, and above all else the course is what makes this tournament so special, and perhaps the most prestigious tournament in all golf.

Augusta National is a golfing paradise, cruelly beyond most people’s reach. Strap yourself in for four days of chaos, drama, and plenty of missed putts.

Jon Rahm is the favorite to wear the green jacket this year, with Justin Thomas in close attendance. World number one Scottie Scheffler is in red hot form at the moment and finds himself amongst the favorites.

Current champion Hideki Matsuyama was doubtful to return to Augusta due to a back injury, but the man from Japan is set to attempt to join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods in defending his Masters title.

A fairytale story is perhaps in the pipeline, as Tiger Woods makes his return to the course. The five-time champion looks likely to be involved in the weekend, having practiced in Georgia for the past week. Whatever happens over the coming days, there are sure to be plenty of surprises in store.

Top Masters betting bonuses ranked



1. BetMGM Risk-Free Masters 2022 Bet

<br />

A fantastic risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000 is available to new customers. By using the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS, new customers can take advantage of this amazing offer.

This means that if your wager wins, you keep all of the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets. BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, providing new customers with a great welcome to life with BetMGM.

2. Caesars Risk-Free Bet



<br />

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first Masters wager, up to a value of $1,100. All you have to do is follow the link above, and use the promo code NPBONUSCZR in order to claim.

When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. You will not find a higher sum anywhere else in New York.

3. FanDuel Bet $5, Win $150 Promo



<br />

New customers don’t need a FanDuel promo code to claim their fantastic sportsbook sign up offer – Score $150 free bets by betting $5 on Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, or Dustin Johnson to make the cut at the Masters, and you’ll receive your free bets if the golfer you’ve backed makes the cut.

4. WynnBet Bet $10, Win $200 in Free bets

<br />

By using the WynnBet promo code whilst creating your new sportsbook account, you can get $200 in free bets. Fancy Jordan Spieth to win it all? Or Tiger Woods to pull off a miracle? Wager $10 on The Masters at odds of -120 or greater, and you’ll receive $200 in free bets!

The Masters 2022: Outright Winner Odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.