Best March Madness sports betting sign-up offers and promo codes

Blast the March Madness theme music because the men’s NCAA Tournament begins today with 16 games across the country from Orlando to Sacramento.

With so many new sports betting options, which sportsbook is the best for you? We ranked the top five March Madness sports betting sites so you can make the best bets for Thursday’s action.

Take a peek at list below to find out which offer works best for you.

Best March Madness Sports Betting Offers and Promo Codes



1. BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM is well worth the top spot on this list and comes to the table with a great new customer offer that lets you get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. That means you’ll get refunded in bonus bets equal to whatever you lost, up to $1,000.

You can access this offer by using bonus code NPBONUS when you sign up. Follow the link below learn more.

BetMGM March Madness Offer

BetMGM also comes to the table with a great March Madness offer that lets new customers get $200 in bonus bets by betting $10 on March Madness when they sign up. Just use bonus code NPBONUSCBB.

2. FanDuel Sportbook

FanDuel is one of the nation’s most popular sportsbooks and you can see why with a new customer offer like this. New customers can claim $200 in bonus bets after $20 first bet. In Massachusetts, new customers can make a $5 to get $200 in bonus bets.

FanDuel doesn’t have a promo code, so users can just click the button below to register and get their bonus bets.

3. Caesars Sportsbook

Up next is Caesars with its new customer offer that lets new users get back up to $1,250 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, similar to BetMGM’s offer except you’ve got more bet credits to work with. This offer can be claimed with promo code NPBONUSFULL.

Massachusetts residents can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets by signing up with promo code NPBONUS1BET.

4. bet365 Sportsbook

Coming in fourth is bet365, which comes to the table with another great offer. New bettors can use bonus code NYP365 on bet365 Sportsbook to get $365 in bonus bets just for placing a $1 bet when they sign up.

5. WynnBET Sportsbook

WynnBET rounds out the list with an excellent offer that lets new customers in Massachusetts get $100 in bet credits with just a $20 first bet at odds of -120 or higher. All you have to do is enter in the WynnBET promo code XNPBONUSNY to take advantage of the offer.

Massachusetts bettors can use WynnBET promo code XNPBONUSMA to get $100 in bet credits with just a $100 bet after signing up..

How first bet offers work

With 16 NCAA Tournament games throughout the day, there are plenty of interesting to use a sign-up offer from a sports book. Let’s go through how to use an offer so you know what to do.

If you win your first bet with the BetMGM promo code, you keep the winnings like its a normal bet and you can withdraw the money as soon as you’d like.

But let’s say you lose your first bet. What happens then?

If you were to sign up for BetMGM and place an initial wager for $200 that loses — you would still get back $200 in bet credits, aka bonus bets. The money that would have been lost in a losing bet instead gets transformed into bet credits that can be used for future bets.