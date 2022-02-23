Commercial content. 21+.



Our golf betting expert presents the best golf betting sites in the United States. Find out why our picks are the top sportsbook for betting on betting on golf in 2022.

More on the Best Golf Betting Sites

Best Golf Betting Sites – February 2022

1. FanDuel

<br />

FanDuel started in the fantasy sports arena but quickly established itself as one of the most popular online sports betting sites in every state in which its gone live.

The range of markets FanDuel has on offer for golf is strong, covering every PGA tour event and major tournament, meaning you’ll never miss out. Its futures options stand out from the competition, with FanDuel looking far into the future for its golf tournaments.

Specials are available for player versus player tournament match bets, as well as providing markets on odds to finish in the top 10, 20, 30 and 40. With strong odds and some nice markets available, you can’t go wrong with FanDuel.

2. Caesars Sportsbook

<br />

The Caesars brand took over the William Hill online sportsbook in 2021 and its platform has developed into one of the best sports betting sites in the nation.

Caesars’ golf options do not break its trend of providing plentiful options to bet on. Caesars provide odds boosts on the biggest tour events, as well as allowing bettors to wager on markets such as margin of victory, top 10 finishes and whether or not players will make the cut.

The Caesars app encapsulates all the great elements of its online site. All the aforementioned golf markets are available, with the superb boosts also there to take advantage of.

3. BetMGM

<br />

BetMGM is a great choice for placing your golf bets. A trusted brand with plenty of experience in only sports betting, there is almost nothing to find fault with here.

Both desktop and mobile sites are very impressive, and BetMGM’s offering of golfing events is fantastic. From the PGA tour, to the Major events, everything is covered at BetMGM. Boasting a fantastic mobile app, you’re also able to wager on the go, wherever you are.

BetMGM provides a strong range of sports to bet on other than golf with the variety of markets you’ll find as vast as any U.S, online sportsbook. With plenty of existing promotions there’s good reason to come back to BetMGM.

4. BetRivers

<br />

Initially operating as an online casino, BetRivers has launched its own impressive online sportsbook and provides an elite level experience for golf bettors.

BetRivers offers betting on more tournaments than any other sportsbook, from the PGA Tour and the majors to the Champions Tour. Providing more markets than any other sportsbook, there’s so much more to offer than just the outright winner.

Despite only launching as a sportsbook in 2020, BetRivers is still the best choice for a variety of tournaments to bet on. Whilst their odds may not be as strong, you’ll be sure to find what you’re looking for.

5. PointsBet

<br />

With a simple and efficient online site, PointsBet is a popular choice among bettors. Its coverage of golf is strong, with plenty of tournaments available to wager on.

Despite PointsBet’s odds not always being as strong as other sportsbooks, you can still get very early futures markets to lock in your bet for all the major golf tournaments.

PointsBet’s unique style of PointsBetting is perfect for golf betting, giving them a distinctive edge over their rivals. A fantastic new customer offer is also available, meaning PointsBet is certainly up there as one of the best golf betting sites.

6. WynnBET

<br />

WynnBET is a stylish operator that features a tidy new customer offer, interesting promotions and competitive odds on many golf tournaments.

It provide adequate markets on the biggest PGA tour events and the majors, with WynnBET’s markets being released relatively late compared to other sportsbooks. Markets are available on top 10 and 20 finishes, as well as various player head to head tournament match bets.

A simple, easy to understand website makes for a good choice for novice bettors, but its app is only available in a few states, meaning their mobile choices are limited.

Upcoming Golf Events

Date Event Location March 10-13 The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass, Florida Mar 31 – Apr 3 Valero Texas Open TPC San Antonio, Texas April 7-10 The Masters Augusta National, Georgia May 19-22 PGA Championship Southern Hills CC, Oklahoma Jun 16-19 U.S. Open The Country Club, Massachusetts

Best Golf Betting Apps

All of the golf betting sites mentioned in this piece have fantastic mobile betting apps available. Each app has its own strengths and weaknesses, with some apps having brilliant live streaming available to watch the best golf tournaments as they unfold.

Rank App New User Promo T&Cs iOS? Android? 1 Caesars Up to $1,500 deposit bonus New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. ✓ ✓ 2 FanDuel Risk free bet up to $1,000 New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. ✓ ✓ 3 BetMGM Risk free bet up to $1,000 New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. ✓ ✓ 4 PointsBet Get 2 Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000 New Customers only. 21+. NY, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, NJ, VA, WV only. ✓ ✓ 5 BetRivers Up to $250 Deposit Bonus New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only ✓ ✓ 6 WynnBet Bet $10, Win $200. New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, AZ, CO, IN, MI, TN, VA ✓ ✓

How to choose a golf betting site

Range of tournament betting markets

Each golf betting site will provide different varieties of betting markets for the big tournaments. The major tournaments will all be offered, such as the U.S. Open and the Masters.

The best golf betting sites will allow you to place bets at smaller PGA Tour events, with these sites standing out from their rivals. If you’re a real golf fan, then it’s worth checking out which of the golf betting sites offer the tournaments you’re most interested in.

Bonuses & Promotions

Welcome offers and free bets are available at all of the best golf betting sites. These offers are always worth taking advantage of, with different sportsbooks boasting different offers. While often beneficial, we advise you to read the terms and conditions before claiming these offers.

Deposit & Withdrawal Methods

No one likes a golfer that plays slowly and the same goes for slow payment methods at online sportsbooks. The best golf betting sites will offer a range of deposit and withdrawal methods, with the most popular and common being listed below.

Debit/Credit Card

PayPal

E-wallet

Neteller

Bank/Wire Transfer

It’s important to choose a golf betting site which caters to your preferred payment method, meaning you can wager with the utmost confidence that your money is secure.

Security and trust

Choosing which golf betting sites to register with is an important decision. Those that promote secure digital encryption and enhanced privacy settings should be prioritized, with many golf betting sites offering two-factor authentication.

Key features

Innovations from sportsbook operators can vastly improve your online golf betting experience. Some of these modern features, like live betting and live streaming can enhance your betting experience.

Check out which of the best golf betting sites have the most important features of a top online betting site.

Operator In-Play Betting Live Streaming Parlay Betting App Available Caesars ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ FanDuel ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ BetMGM ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ PointsBet ✓ X ✓ ✓ BetRivers ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ WynnBet ✓ X ✓ ✓

Types of Golf Betting Sites sign-up offers available

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing your golf betting site, is the sign-up offer available. Sign-up offers can be a little tricky to understand, so we’re here to explain some of the most popular ones on offer.

As mentioned before, it’s vital you remember to read through all of the terms and conditions of an offer before signing up to ensure you know exactly how they work before taking advantage of them.

Enhanced Golf Odds/Odds Boosts

Enhanced odds is a common form of sign-up offer that is used by a wide range of golf betting sites, with the idea of this offer allowing you to get increased odds on a bet that’s been pre-selected by the sportsbook.

For example, if Jon Rahm is +800 to win the Masters, a sportsbook may have an enhanced odds sign-up offer that allows you to get Rahm at +2500 to win the Masters, giving you the chance to make the exact same bet at much higher odds than they were previously.

Free Golf Bets

Free bets are one of the sign-up offers you’re likely to come across the most, with golf betting sites often using them to try and convince people into using their services to bet with.

Simply put, free bets allow you to place a bet on any market of your choice, or pre-selected markets depending on which sportsbook you decide to use, without the risk of losing any money should your bet not be a winner.

Free bets are always great, as they allow you to place riskier bets with higher odds without facing the risk of losing any money should your bet end up not winning.

Please note, some golf betting sites will have wagering and minimum odds requirements for free bets, so it’s important to read the terms and conditions of these offers before placing any bets.

Risk-Free Golf Bets



Similar to free bets, risk-free bets are another very common sign-up offer used by golf betting sites to try and get people to sign up with them and use them for all their betting needs.

To put it simply, a risk-free bet is where your sportsbook refunds your first bet with them should this bet end up losing, with your stake returned to you either in the form of a free bet, or straight-up cash.

If you like the look of Jordan Spieth to win the US Open, some sportsbooks will allow you to place this bet risk-free. If Spieth won you’d receive your winnings, but if helost, your stake would be refunded.

Deposit Match Bonus

Deposit-match bonuses are also very common, with Caesars and BetRivers both offering this type of promotion.

In short, a deposit-match bonus is where your golf betting site of choice matches the initial deposit you’ve made into your sportsbook account up to a certain amount.

It is important to keep in mind that all sportsbooks will set a maximum amount that they are allowed to give you when it comes to their deposit-match bonus offer.

In general, these types of offers are brilliant, as they allow you to bet with a lot more money than you originally deposited into your account.

Betting on Golf FAQs

Is betting on golf legal?



Betting on golf is completely legal in states that have legalized online sports betting. Sports betting is legal in more than two dozen states in the U.S, though many have only in-person betting.

What is the best golf betting app?



There are plenty of great golf betting apps available, with each app different for each user. Check out our guide to the best sports betting apps, with a complete analysis of each legal sports betting app.

How do I bet on golf online?



You will be able to bet online legally via any of the sportsbooks licensed to operate in your state.

All licensed sportsbooks are accessible via their websites.

Some also have mobile apps for iOS and Android devices, allowing you to play via your mobile device.

As long as you are over the age of 21 and within state lines you are able to wager and bet with any of the licensed sportsbooks in your state.

How does golf betting work?

Bettors are able to wager on who is going to win a tournament, who is going to win a head-to-head matchup, prop bets from each tournament or round or a whole host of other interesting and potentially lucrative wagers.

Can you bet on the PGA Tour?



PGA tour betting markets are offered by many of the best online sportsbooks. PointsBet has the best variety of PGA Tour events, with plenty of tournaments offered.