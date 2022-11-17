Best College Football Betting Sites | Football Sportsbooks Ranked

Commercial content. 21+.



The New York Post ranks the best legal and licensed College Football betting sites in the USA, with a comprehensive guide to the best online sportsbooks for your college football wagers.

The Best College Football Betting Sites – November 2022



More on the top College Football Betting Sites

Date Event August 27 Week Zero (Opening Weekend) September 3 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game: Oregon vs Georgia December 30 Orange Bowl December 31 Sugar Bowl January 2 Cotton Bowl January 2 Rose Bowl January 9 CFP National Championship

BetMGM – Great line selection and markets FanDuel – Top Parlay Betting Site Caesars Sportsbook – Fantastic bonuses and offers PointsBet – One of a kind Wagering Style BetRivers – Simple, easy to use app

1. BetMGM



Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 3/5 5/5 ✓

BetMGM is our numero uno when it comes to college pigskin betting because it has something for players at both end of the sharp-rookie spectrum.

The sharp CFB bettors amongst our team appreciate their lines for even mid level games being up several days in advance, with all the opportunities for catching the bookies on the hop that entails.

Meanwhile, a beautifully simple same-game parlay system is a big plus for occasional players looking to win a lot of money for a working man’s stake on College Football Championship day.

2. FanDuel



Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 4/5 5/5 ✓

FanDuel has the largest market share of any online sportsbook in the country and their College Football betting section is a reminder of exactly why that is.

A substantial amount of match markets are available days before kick off and futures markets like National Championship odds, Heisman Trophy odds, Conference and even Divisional winners are easily accessible and live for the majority of each gameweek.

3. Caesars Sportsbook



Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 4/5 5/5 ✓

Caesars Sportsbook is right up there as one of the top College Football betting sites in the business. Having taken over from the William Hill sportsbook, the entity will be a real College Football football betting heavyweight, with the potential to rival BetMGM and FanDuel as one of the top College Football sportsbooks.

The online sportsbook is a popular one that provides generous College Football betting odds, large bonuses and a great mobile app. It is a great option for high rollers, because its maximum payouts are high, but casual College Football bettors should also enjoy betting on the College Football at Caesars Sportsbook.

4. BetRivers



Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 3/5 5/5 ✓

Rivers may not boast the fireworks in terms of sign up offers of their higher-ranked rivals, but their site and app still stand out when it comes to betting on NCAA gridiron, thanks to helpful content they provide bettors alongside their markets.

Bettors can access a simple to use stats section ideal if you’re looking for a quick summary of teams’ recent exploits before you place a bet from the stadium on your mobile. They also serve up tips for each game supported by compelling statistics.

5. Play Gun Lake Sportsbook

Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 3/5 5/5 ✓

Play Gun Lake may not be one of the bigger names in the industry, but it definitely is worth checking out. Bringing a fresh and attractive interface that is user-friendly and makes it easy to navigate for your College Football betting leisure.

They provide exciting customer promos throughout the year on many different sporting events. Free bets, bonuses, and odds boosts are consistently being promoted, giving a more unique approach to making your NCAAF bets.

Their mobile app has good reviews, a reflection of an easy-to-use app that has plenty to offer. With a fantastic deposit offer to get your account started, now is as good a time as any to download the app and start making your College Football bets.

Betting on College Football?

More of the best College Football Betting Sites



SI Sportsbook



Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 5/5 4/5 ✓

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook is a strong option for College Football betting in Colorado, Michigan and Virginia. Boasting the same-game parlay and NCAAF promos you’d find among our tip 5 sites for betting on the College game.

Market depth for individual matchups and futures is the main area for improvement compared to the big dogs, but there still a good amount of options beyond the standard spread, total and moneylines

SugarHouse



Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 4/5 4/5 ✓

SugarHouse Sportsbook offers great College Football bonuses, a lucrative loyalty program and plenty of College Football markets for you to get stuck into.

It covers more sports than most of rival online sportsbooks, provides hundreds of betting options on big games and its odds are competitive. It also has great customer service, live streaming and a reputation for delivering very quick payouts.

Legal in just a handful of states, SugarHouse’s range is a limiting factor in our list, but there’s still plenty to enjoy.

Borgata



Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 4/5 5/5 ✓

One of the newer faces in online sports betting, Borgata is a great choice to place your College Football wagers. Their welcome offer is easy to claim, and despite not being as generous as other sports betting sites, still boasts a healthy first promotion.

Given Borgata uses the same sportsbook as BetMGM, you’ll find similar College Football markets that you would there. Their game lines are released early, with fantastic parlay options and futures markets.

Their mobile betting app is slick and easy to use, and their customer ratings are fantastic. Borgata has not been going for too long, and we would expect them to improve over the coming months and years.

Fubo Sportsbook



Live Betting College Football Same Game Parlay? College Football Promos (/5) College Football Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓ ✓ 3/5 4/5 ✓

Fubo Sportsbook offers a wide range of College Football betting options, covering every single College Football game. You can find a long list of markets, which includes main lines, alternative odds, multiple point spreads, and a lot of parlays.

Fubo Sportsbook signed a multi-year deal with the New York Jets in September 2021, becoming the official Sports Betting partner of the franchise. The partnership centers around the creation of the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge at MetLife Stadium for Jets home games, set to debut during the 2022-23 College Football season, and will be the first authorized, mobile sports betting lounge in the stadium.

Their live streaming is one of the best of any sportsbook out there. Given their expertise in covering live sports, this comes as no surprise. Their new customer offer is superb, combining their fantastic sportsbook with their top of the range sports streaming service.

Rank App New User Promo T&Cs iOS? Android? 1 Caesars Up To $1250 First Bet on Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits® with code NPBONUSFULL New players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply. ✓ ✓ 2 FanDuel No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. ✓ ✓ 3 BetMGM Risk free bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY) Full T&C apply. ✓ ✓ 4 BetRivers Up to $250 Deposit Bonus New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only ✓ ✓

Cameron Lewis #31 and Jay Ward #5 of the LSU Tigers break up a pass intended for Ainias Smith #0 of the Texas A&M Aggies. Getty Images

College Football Live Betting



If you’re new to sports betting, and you’re unaware of what live betting is, live betting means that the bettor is placing bets whilst the actual event is in progress.

Also known as in-play betting, live betting is especially effective in College Football betting, given the length, duration of College Football games and the constantly changing score lines.

Most of the very best online College Football betting sites now incorporate live betting and have done for several years. BetMGM and Caesars are fantastic for College Football live betting, with consistently updating odds and lines which allows you to place your bets during the best College Football games.

College Football Promotions



All of the College Football betting sites in this piece will offer welcome bonuses and promotions to bettors of all sports. The best College Football sportsbooks that spend the most on advertising and partnerships, such as BetMGM and FanDuel, tend to come out top when it comes to fan interactions with these offers.

Usually, for the big games and events in the College Football, you can expect to see an enhanced odds offer from the best sportsbooks. The biggest contests and occasions will attract the best offers, such as opening weekend, or most obviously, the national championship.

There are also other existing customer College Football betting offers available on regular season weekends. These come in the form of Parlay bonuses, same game parlay insurance and plenty more. Often there are promotions centered around the biggest games that weekend, with the top-ranked teams involved.

Depth of Markets



The game of College Football betting has changed significantly with the advances in statistics, coverage and the developments in sports betting. Gone are the days of just betting on Spread, Moneyline and Totals markets.

Naturally, bettors want to be able to stake on a wide range of markets. The College Football betting sites that offer the most markets and unique wagers stand out in our rankings, providing more markets for you to bet on.

All the College Football betting sites in this piece will offer the standard, Spread, Moneyline and Totals markets, and most will offer methods of victory bets. Player props such as passing yards, rushing yards, interceptions thrown, quarter by quarter betting and top futures markets will only be offered by the best College Football betting sites

Strength of Odds



One of the big reasons people sign up for multiple sportsbooks is so they can go ‘line shopping’ to find the best line or odds for the market or bet they want to place.

No book is likely to offer the best odds on every college football matchup, but a betting site that is always competitive has to be a front runner when you’re settling down to place your bets on a Saturday.

If a sportsbook regularly takes a lot of juice on its lines and provides underwhelming prices on props and moneylines, look elsewhere.

Let’s say Georgia are taking on Florida, if the spread is set at 6.5, sportsbooks will almost always offer odds of -110 on either team.

However, the best sportsbook will give less juice on their bets, meaning you may find odds of -105 for the same bet. This means you will receive more profit should your bet win.

Types of College Football Betting Sites sign-up offers available



One of the most important factors to consider when choosing your College Football sportsbook, is the new customer offer available. Newcomers can often have difficulty understanding the various bonus offers available, so The Post takes you through some of the most common sign-up offers available.

As with all sign-up offers, it is vital you remember to read through all of the terms and conditions of an offer before signing up to ensure you know exactly how they work before taking advantage of them.

Enhanced College Football Odds/Odds Boosts



Enhanced odds is a common form of sign-up offer that is used by a wide range of College Football betting sites, with the idea of this offer allowing you to get increased odds on a bet that’s been pre-selected by the sportsbook.

C.J. Stroud to win Heisman Trophy Normal Odds +400 C.J. Stroud to win Heisman Trophy Boosted Odds +3000

Free College Football Bets



Free bets are one of the sign-up offers you’re likely to come across the most, with College Football betting sites often using them to try and convince people into using their services to bet with.

Simply put, free bets allow you to place a bet on any market of your choice, or pre-selected markets depending on which sportsbook you decide to use, without the risk of losing any money should your bet not be a winner.

Free bets are always great, as they allow you to place riskier bets with higher odds without facing the risk of losing any money should your bet end up not winning.

Please note, some College Football sportsbooks will have wagering and minimum odds requirements for free bets, so it’s important to read the terms and conditions of these offers before placing any bets.

Risk-Free College Football Bets



Similar to free bets, risk-free bets are another very common sign-up offer used by College Football betting sites to try and get people to sign up with them and use them for all their betting needs.

To put it simply, a risk-free bet is where your sportsbook refunds your first bet with them should this bet end up losing, with your stake returned to you either in the form of a free bet, or straight-up cash.

If you like the look of the Gators to win their opening day match-up, or fancy Alabama to win it all, some sportsbooks will allow you to place this bet risk-free. If your bet wins, you will be paid out your winnings, but if it loses, you’ll receive your stake back in the form of free bets.

Deposit Match Bonus



Deposit-match bonuses are also very common, with Caesars and BetRivers both offering this type of promotion. In short, a deposit-match bonus is where your College Football betting site of choice matches the initial deposit you’ve made into your sportsbook account up to a certain amount.

It is important to keep in mind that all sportsbooks will set a maximum amount that they are allowed to give you when it comes to their deposit-match bonus offer.

In general, these types of offers are brilliant, as they allow you to bet with a lot more money than you originally deposited into your account.

Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes for a touchdown. Getty Images

Each state has different restrictions when it comes to wagering on College Sports. In New York, bettors are unable to wager on any collegiate sports events taking place in state, or on any college teams from New York. Listed below are the limitations in the states where sports betting is legal.

State Restriction Colorado No Prop Betting Illinois No wagering on In-State Teams Indiana None Iowa No Prop Bets on Individual Athletes Michigan None Nevada None New Hampshire No Prop Bets on In-State teams New Jersey No wagering on In-State teams or games taking place in NJ New York No wagering on In-State teams or games taking place in NY Oregon Retail College Football Wagering only Pennsylvania None Rhode Island No wagering on In-State teams or games taking place in RI Tennessee No Live Betting Virginia No wagering on in-state teams. No prop or live betting available Washington DC No wagering on in-state events West Virginia None

Is betting on College Football legal?



Betting on the College Football or any Football event is completely legal, if sports betting is legal in your state. Check out which states have legal and licensed sports betting, and if you are in a legal state, you are free to wager on the College Football.

How do I bet on the College Football online?



Before you can make any College Football bets online, you have to sign up at a legal and licensed sportsbook first. All of the sites mentioned in this piece offer markets on the College Football, providing new customers with great bonuses on your first College Football bets. Once you’ve made your first deposit, and claimed your sign up offer, you can place your College Football bet.

What types of College Football bets can I place?



There are many different types of College Football bets you can place. The main, most popular bets are on the spread, moneyline and totals market.

Alternative, prop bets are available at the best College Football betting sites. These include passing yards, rushing yards, interceptions thrown, and many more.

How much money can I make betting on the College Football?



The money you can make betting on the College Football will be dependent on how much money you can sensibly afford to stake, coupled with the odds of your selections. You should really ask yourself how you can make consistent money using a conservative strategy betting on football.