Best Boxing Betting Sites – Top Boxing Sportsbooks ranked in March 2022

The New York Post ranks the best legal boxing betting sites in the USA, with a comprehensive guide on all the best online sportsbooks for your boxing wagers.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites – March 2022



More on the top Boxing Betting Sites

Best Upcoming Boxing Fight



Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte – April 23



After two consecutive contests against Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury has a new adversary in Dillian Whyte. It’s an all UK affair as the two British fighters meet on Saturday, April 23, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Fury is the reigning WBC heavyweight champion. He took the belt from Wilder in 2020 after registering a dominant round 7 TKO. Wilder tried to chalk his loss up to numerous excuses, but Fury again defeated the Bronze Bomber in the final instalment of their epic trilogy.

Whyte is the WBC interim champion but has been waiting for a shot at the full title for years. His top spot was briefly lost after Alexander Povetkin knocked him out in round 5 in 2020. He gained revenge by stopping Povetkin in 2021 in round 4.

Fury vs. Whyte is the first major heavyweight contest of 2022, and Wembley Stadium is a mammoth site for this event. Both Fury and Whyte have power, but many believe Fury cannot be stopped.

Fighter Odds Tyson Fury -600 Dillian Whyte +400

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

More Upcoming Boxing Matches



Whilst Tyson Fury’s return to the ring has stolen most of the headlines, there is plenty of high quality boxing action in the coming months. Errol Spence takes on Yordesnis Ugas in April, with the WBA, WBC and IBF Welterweight titles all at stake, with Oscar Valdez taking on Shakur Stevenson for the Super-Featherweight titles.

Date Fight Belts Apr. 16 Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas WBA, WBC & IBF Welterweight Titles Apr. 23 Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte WBC Heavyweight Title Apr. 30 Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson WBC and WBO Super-Featherweight Title Apr. 30 Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO Lightweight Titles May. 7 Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol WBA Light-Heavyweight Title May. 14 Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO Super-Welterweight Titles June. 4 Stephen Fulton vs Daniel Roman WBC & WBO Super-Bantamweight Titles

Best Boxing Betting Sites ranked – March 2022



6. WynnBet



Live betting Live Boxing Parlay Betting Boxing Promos (/5) App Available ✓ X ✓ 3 ✓

<br />

WynnBET is a stylish operator that features a tidy new customer offer, interesting promotions and competitive odds on many boxing events.

They provide adequate markets on the best boxing events and fights all over the world, with WynnBET’s markets being released relatively late compared to other sportsbooks.

Despite not offering the range of markets other sites will offer, there is plenty there to get stuck into, and utilise your new customer offer on many of the biggest fights out there.

Whilst not necessarily competing with the big names in boxing wagering, WynnBet is a simple site to use, and is a good place to place your boxing bets.

5. BetRivers



Live betting Live Boxing Parlay Betting Boxing Promos (/5) App Available ✓ X ✓ 3 ✓

<br />

Initially operating as an online casino, BetRivers has launched its own impressive online sportsbook and provides an elite level experience for bettors interested in boxing.

BetRivers typically offers bettors highly competitive odds and lines at the market and a fantastic, well-reviewed user experience both on its website and app.

BetRivers also offers bettors creative promotions throughout the year, including Thursday Profit Boosts, odds boosts, and enhanced parlay pay-outs. The sportsbook also allows its customers to cash out their boxing wagers before the end of the contest by taking advantage of the Early Buy-Out option, too.

Providing the same markets as many of the big operators, BetRivers’ uniqueness comes from their boxing promotions. Offering many boosted parlays, odds and promotions surrounding the biggest fights, you’ll struggle to find as many promotions on boxing as BetRivers offer.

For returning users, BetRivers also has a loyalty scheme known as the iRush Rewards Loyalty Program that sees returning users pick up points which they can use to place more bets and even gain access to exclusive VIP events, including boxing events.

4. PointsBet



In-Play betting Live Streaming Parlay Betting Boxing Promos (/5) App Available ✓ X ✓ 4 X

<br />

With a simple and efficient online site, PointsBet is a popular choice among bettors. Their unique betting style, PointsBetting, unfortunately is not available for betting on Boxing, but they still provide a great experience for those wagering on fights.

PointsBet’s odds are not always as strong as other sportsbooks, you can still get very early futures markets for fights happening in the next 12 months.

On top of that, Points Bet is also the major betting partner of NBC Sports and offers a variety of live, in-play options as a result.

A slight pitfall with regards to boxing, however, is the limited depth of the betting markets available on Points Bet. Other sites offer far more optionality.

Their sign-up offer is fantastic, but will require part wagering on alternative sports. Nevertheless, their site is easy to use, and provides a great overall experience for any bettor out there.

3. Caesars Sportsbook



In-Play betting Live Boxing Parlay Betting Boxing Promos (/5) App Available ✓ X ✓ 5 ✓

<br />

A name derived from the great Caesars Palace, boxing is in the blood of Caesars sportsbook. Having hosted many boxing greats such as Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, the name of Caesars has long since been affiliated with the sport.

ESPN’s sports betting partner, giving Caesars sportsbook a firm foothold in a boxing market that mostly takes place in Las Vegas. It’s also Caesar’s odds and lines you’ll see flicking across your TV screen when watching ESPN.

Offering markets on all the major boxing fights in the world, Caesars also caters to bettors interested in smaller fights, earlier on the undercard. These fights are not solely limited to outright winners, with plenty of prop bets and different markets you may not find elsewhere.

Boasting a new customer offer which is second to none, Caesars takes care of its new customers, whilst also keeping in mind the need for promotions and offers for existing customers. A great sportsbook, and one to bear in mind for your boxing bets.

2. FanDuel Sportsbook



In-Play betting Live Boxing Parlay Betting Boxing Promotions (/5) App Available ✓ X ✓ 3 ✓

<br />

FanDuel started in the fantasy sports arena but quickly established itself as one of the most popular boxing betting sites in every state in which it has gone live.

FanDuel offers a variety of parlay betting options for America’s biggest fights and, much like other boxing betting sites, FanDuel also offers bettors parlay betting insurance.

That said, boxing isn’t Fan Duel’s major focus and, as such, the odds, lines, and even the markets for lesser-known fights do have a tendency to lack in value vs. some of the other major players out there.

The range of fights that FanDuel covers is standard, offering markets on almost every bout across the world in the coming months. Their range of markets is similarly good, with often more markets released closer to the fights.

All the regular forms of boxing bets are offered by FanDuel, making their sportsbook a safe choice to go with for your boxing bets.

1. BetMGM



In-Play betting Live Boxing Parlay Betting Boxing Promotions (/5) App Available ✓ ✓ ✓ 4 ✓

<br />

BetMGM is a great choice for placing your boxing bets, and they deserve their place at the top of our list. The BetMGM has hosted many big fights over the years, most notably being Floyd Mayweather’s defence of his world title against Manny Pacquiao.

Partnered with DAZN, BetMGM offers live boxing odds like no other sportsbook, as well as providing live streaming for the biggest and best fights.

Markets on fights are offered months in advance, with a wealth of prop bets available. Their new customer offer is also right up there with the best, giving you a super start to life with your new sportsbook account.

Their site is easy to navigate, and they boast a fantastic app which provides the same quality as their online site does.

Best Boxing Betting Apps



All of the boxing betting sites mentioned in this piece have fantastic mobile betting apps available. Each app has its own strengths and weaknesses, with some apps having unique features, allowing you to bet on boxing in the easiest way possible.

How to choose a Boxing betting site



Boxing Live Betting – In-play betting on the biggest bouts

Live Streaming – Get closer to the action watching fights through betting sites

Boxing Props – Wider variety of markets

Boxing Promotions – Tailored promotions for the best fights

Media Partnerships – Exclusive content provided by the biggest media outlets

Boxing Live Betting



On the off chance that you are a newcomer to betting, live betting means that the bettor is placing bets whilst the actual event is in progress. Imagine the favorite to win a fight suffers a huge gash from an accidental headbutt early on – the odds on him winning the contest would be slashed significantly. Live betting enables a bettor to take action and perhaps rectify mistakes during the fight itself.

Most of the very best online boxing betting sites now incorporate live betting and have done for several years. BetMGM and Caesars are fantastic for boxing live betting, with consistently updating odds and lines which allows you to place your bets during the fight.

Boxing Live Streaming



Live streaming of the big fights on boxing betting apps is shortening in supply, due to the emergence of PPV.

That said, on occasion, some sites do offer customers who have placed bets within 24 hours of a particular event the chance to livestream select sports broadcasts – though rarely live boxing, to be perfectly honest.

Nevertheless, certain sportsbooks such as BetMGM and Caesars, which are intrinsically linked to the live fight game, are still able to stream their own fights from time to time, particularly if said fight is taking place on their own premises, or under their own banner.

Of course, being able to watch the bout and cast bets all in one place is highly desirable, so sites that enable users to do this get extra marks.

Boxing Prop Bets



In the boxing world, a prop bet could be the number of knock-downs in a round, or the number of jabs thrown. There are a plethora of other options too, dependent only on the limits of a bookmaker’s imagination.

Truthfully, bettors get a better selection of prop bets when wagering on other sports, such as, basketball or NFL. But there are a few sportsbooks out there that offer prop betting for boxing bouts, with over/under being the most common prop bet on offer.

If you’re a keen boxing fan, check out the sites which offer the most selection of prop bets, with the bigger fights having more prop bets available.

Boxing Promotions



All of the boxing betting sites in this piece will offer welcome bonuses and promotions to bettors of all sports. However, some will also offer individual bonuses and promotions to boxing bettors. The top-rated sportsbooks that spend the most on advertising and partnerships, such as BetMGM and FanDuel, tend to come out top when it comes to fan interactions with these offers.

Usually, on a big fight night, you can expect to see an enhanced odds offer from the best sportsbooks, such as 100-1 for an individual fighter. Taking the Fury vs Wilder 3 fight as an example, BetMGM offered odds of 100-1 on either fighter, capturing a lot of attention within the boxing betting community.

There are also other existing customer boxing betting offers available on fight nights from FanDuel in the form of Parlay Insurance, which is when you are given your stake back if one selection of your parlay fails to win.

Boxing Betting Sites Partnerships



A number of the best boxing betting sites have formed partnerships with some of the boxing world’s most famed promotions, apps, and broadcasters.

Such partnerships are forged to increase the levels of trust and prestige garnered by the sportsbook in the public domain – it certainly doesn’t hurt to have all that advertising down in the bottom left of our TV screens during the big fight.

Plus, it helps fight fans feel more involved with the event itself since nothing makes a dull defensive masterclass more exciting than having a wager on the fight.

One of the biggest collaborations is DAZN and BetMGM. The DAZN boxing app and live-stream coverage is a spritely newcomer to the boxing promotions world. With a recent partnership established with BetMGM, DAZN gives the sportsbook exclusive rights to advertise odds across the DAZN website and app.

Boxing Betting Sites FAQs



Is betting on boxing legal?



Betting on boxing is completely legal, if sports betting is legal in your state. Check out which states have legal and licensed sports betting, and if you are in a legal state, you are free to wager on boxing.

How do I bet on boxing online?



Before you can make any boxing bets online, you have to sign up at a legal and licensed sportsbook first. All of the sites mentioned in this piece offer markets on boxing, providing new customers with great bonuses on your first boxing bets.

Once you’ve made your first deposit, and claimed your sign up offer, you can place your boxing bet.

What types of boxing bets can I place?



There are many different types of boxing bets you can place. The main, most popular bet is on the outright winner, which is a bet on who you believe will win the fight.

Alternative bets may be on the round in which the fight will be won, the method of victory, or whether or not the fight will go the distance.

How much money can I make betting on boxing?



The money you can make on boxing matches will be dependent on how much money you can sensibly afford to stake, coupled with the odds of your selections. You should really ask yourself how you can make consistent money on boxing using a conservative strategy.