best bets, props and parlay

Live from Columbus, Ohio! Coming off of the best card of the year so far in London, the UFC goes back on the road in front of another live crowd. This is the first time that the UFC has had back-to-back weeks in front of a live audience.

The big guys will once again headline a UFC Fight Night, this time featuring Curtis ‘Razor’ Blaydes and Chris Daukaus.

In my inaugural UFC betting post last week, we went 2-0 and cashed an underdog win from the hometown hero, Jack Shore. We’re hoping to do that once again this week, and the debut of a UFC parlay at the end of this post!

The fight card starts at 4 p.m. est and the entire card will be broadcast on ESPN.



UFC Fight Night main event: Curtis Blaydes (-400) vs. Chris Daukaus (+310)

Odds provided by BetMGM

The Post’s Scott Fontana did an excellent interview with this weekend’s headliner Chris Daukaus, a former Philadelphia police officer.

As discussed in the interview, battling back from losses is the toughest part of the sport. Many fighters fall into that “dark place” of despair and frustration. This is why I would have liked to see Dauakus rest and recover, rather than jumping back in just three months later.

As you can see by the odds, this is a very tough fight for Daukaus. In fact, this is arguably a tougher fight than his previous one against Derrick Lewis.

Blaydes usually lacks killer instinct so I am expecting Daukaus to get stuck on the bottom while grappling so Blaydes can stay in top position. Not picking this fight because I think Daukaus wins stand-up exchanges. Instead, the fight to go to decision prop is +240 on BetMGM and is worth a bet down to +200.

UFC best bet: Curtis Blaydes/Chris Daukaus goes to decision +240 (BetMGM)

Neil Magny (-275) vs. Max Griffin (+200)

Odds provided by DraftKings

We know what we are getting with Neil Magny who is a very reliable fighter. Moreover, when Magny does win, it is by decision almost exclusively. Last time out, Magny beat Geoff Neal by decision, and Max Griffin profiles as a worse version of Neal.

UFC best bet: Neil Magny by dec. -115 (BetMGM)

UFC Fight Night parlay +704: Blaydes/Daukaus over 1.5 rounds (-200) + Askarov by dec. (-125) + Dvorak/Nicolau GTD -190 + Matt Brown -105

Odds provided by BetMGM

A +704 parlay for fight night! For the parlay, getting a little safer for the Blaydes/Daukaus fight. Let’s cash it!