Best bets for Tuesday NBA slate

Commercial Content, 21+



Only six games fill out Tuesday’s NBA slate, but Action Network NBA analyst Munaf Manji has two best bets (video above).

The first comes in a Western Conference matchup between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, who arrive as six-and-a-half-point favorites.

For Manji, he believes this is a good opportunity to back the visiting Clippers.

<br />

“The Rockets are 16-27-1 against the spread after a loss and 8-36 straight up after a loss,” Manji says.

Additionally, the Clippers are the number two rated defense in the entire league over the last five games. For that reason, Manji recommends laying six-and-a-half points with the visitors.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Manji’s second play for Tuesday’s card is a player prop: Trae Young over 8.5 assists.

Trae Young had some words for Charles Barkley after his All-Star take. Getty Images

“Over the last 10 games, Young is averaging close to 10 assists per game,” Manji explains. “And Trae Young has recorded nine or more assists in eight of his last nine games.”

Matching up with a Celtics side against which Young has cleared this number in two of three meetings this season, Manji expects another good performance from the Oklahoma product.