Bengals will get revenge on Browns

Sunday

BENGALS (-5.5) over Browns

Practically the only factor that’s holding the market steady on this game is the sustained in-state rivalry that has sparked these two virtually ever since the Bengals entered the league. As we quickly picked up on ever since his lightning career began, Bengals QB Joe Burrow is otherworldly. Revenge!

BILLS (-10) over Jets

The Bills continue to dominate lesser sides, even when they’re not putting up optimum efforts. Though they’re improved, the Jets figure to discover the truth of that observation, in short order, Sunday afternoon. Josh Allen has another day for himself at home off a trio of road wins.

Eagles (-7.5) over GIANTS

Eagles have made decent teams look outclassed. This year’s model of the splendidly constructed Philadelphia squad continues to put on the show, given their lone loss (to the squad from D.C.). The Giants are making the best of their material, but this is one tough road spot.

Jalen Hurts Getty Images

COWBOYS (-17.5) over Texans

It’s conceivable the ’Boys could stretch out to a comfortable lead and coast home. Wouldn’t be the first time … though the Texans aren’t all that far away. But there are better things to do than go out of your way to lay this caliber of number. Expect Davis Mills to reassume quarterbacking duties for Houston.

LIONS (-1.5) over Vikings

Having spent a good deal of time and effort building a base from which to advance within the NFC, looking for Detroit to step forward, while the Vikes are likely to falter after their sustained surge.

Jared Goff AP

Jaguars (+4) over TITANS

The Jags continue to have issues keeping pace, as their defense continues to underperform. That said, Tennessee pass-catcher Treylon Burks is out (concussion), a significant short-term loss. If ground game works, market is trying to tell us something.

STEELERS (-4) over Ravens

Since September, the Ravens are not scoring with the usual efficiency they’ve displayed in previous, more productive seasons. The Steelers’ emphasis on the ground game has provided a measure of distraction, so as to permit QB Kenny Pickett more maneuverability.

Chiefs (-9.5) over BRONCOS

This isn’t an unreasonable tariff on the Chiefs on the road, given that Denver QB Russell Wilson has completed just eight touchdown passes on the season. Productivity figures to remain low. Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is out.

Russell Wilson Getty Images

SEAHAWKS (-4) over Panthers

The ’Hawks have pieced together a decent run against Carolina in recent times, and look for the stretch to continue. We’re frankly not crazy and overeager to pounce, regarding the Panthers, with Carolina coming off a bye. Other games on the card entice more.

Buccaneers (+3.5) over 49ERS

The Niners are ultra-talented, but they can be had, especially off a trio of routs over the Cardinals, Saints and Dolphins. Even with Tampa Bay arriving here after a coast-to-coast trip, expect a marginal regression from the Niners. Tom Brady, as a ’dog!

Dolphins (-3.5) over CHARGERS

The Dolphins have evolved this year into a side that dares foes to keep pace. Justin Herbert is willing, and so long as a QB of the caliber of Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa can take charge and pick up the bit, a side akin to the Bolts may have difficulties matching strides. The market is reasonable.

Monday

CARDINALS (+1.5) over Patriots

Arizona has been decent as home ’dogs in its most recent stretch, and it would be silly to discount this home side, when you contemplate the pass-rushing talent that remains on the Cards’ roster. It’s a take.

Last week: 6-7

Season: 87-76-3