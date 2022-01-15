The Wildcat returns for his 25th season in The Post, including the 1997-2020 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s record in print stands at 652-562 (53.8 percent) against the spread.

Saturday: CINCINNATI BENGALS (-5.5) over Las Vegas Raiders

Denied postseason participation for decades, one of these franchises will find themselves behind the blackball, right off the reel. The Silver and Black come off their desperate triumph over the star-crossed Chargers in that overtime screamer. Thank the Bolts, who came up small. On the favorite’s side, multiple key personnel (including QB Joe Burrow) took Week 18 off. Supernova star receiver Ja’Marr Chase played two series. Bengals are fresh, fit and should prevail, finishing ahead of any snow.

Sunday: San Francisco 49ers (+3) over DALLAS COWBOYS

These two primed, pedigreed outfits (each bearing five Super Bowl wins on their résumés) come into this with momentum. Somebody has to be the underdog, and we’re happy to back San Fran’s Kyle Shanahan over the Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy. Favorite is no bargain, given the state of the in-and-out Dallas defense, which makes them a shaky lay. We’d rather have Shanahan calling the shots in a big game, thanks. No picks from Jimmy Garoppolo, please. 49ers, 31-24.

Last week: 1-1. 49ers (W), Falcons (L)

Season: 18-17-1