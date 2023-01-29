Bengals vs. Chiefs, Eagles vs. 49ers

Commercial content 21+.



The Wildcat returns for his 26th NFL season in The Post. Including the 1997-2022 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s record in print stands at 624-582 (53.87 percent) against the spread.

Cincinnati Bengals (-1) over KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

One of our primary issues with the Chiefs over the course of this season is the extent to which they were constantly being held in exalted regard in the wagering markets. The enormous respect for QB Patrick Mahomes and his venerated operation of the Chiefs’ top-flight, high-powered offense has made them very popular.

We’re optimistic about offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams making major contributions for the Bengals here.





Ja’Marr Chase Getty Images



PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-2.5) over San Francisco 49ers

A primary key to the Eagles’ prospects for sustained success during this critical time period is the health and optimal mobility prospects vis a vis Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ shoulder.

So long as Hurts remains in fighting trim, and retains his optimal abilities to operate to and fro all over the field, the San Francisco defense will be thoroughly tested. From the opening gun, Philly is dedicated to winning the time-of-possession battle in a convincing way.

Last week: 1-1. Jaguars (W), Giants (L)

Season: 18-20-1