Bengals stun Chiefs in overtime to reach Super Bowl 2022

The Chiefs’ reign atop the AFC is over.

The Bengals overcame an 18-point first-half deficit to stun the Chiefs in overtime, 27-24, in Sunday’s AFC Championship game in Kansas City to advance to Super Bowl 2022, where they’ll play the Rams or 49ers.

Evan McPherson won the game for Cincinnati with a 31-yard field goal after Patrick Mahomes was intercepted by Vonn Bell 14 seconds into overtime.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson celebrates with teammates after his 31-yard field goal in overtime Sunday won the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs. AP

Cincinnati has reached the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season, when it fell to San Francisco in Super Bowl XXIII.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals beat the Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship game to reach Super Bowl 2022. USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow went 23-for-38 with 250 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase connected for a touchdown with 14 seconds left in the third quarter, with the Bengals tying the game 21-21 on the ensuing two-point conversion.

McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal with 6:07 remaining to put the Bengals up 24-21, their first lead of the game, before Harrison Butker kicked a 44-yard field goal for the Chiefs to tie the game as time expired in regulation.