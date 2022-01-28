Joe Burrow might think football is at its loudest in the SEC, but the Bengals are taking plenty of measures to make sure the team is prepared to face the Chiefs and their fans in Arrowhead Stadium anyway.

ESPN’s Michele Steele took a video outside Paul Brown Stadium as the Bengals practiced inside with artificial crowd noise blaring through the speakers as they tried to prepare for the hostile environment in Kansas City. Steele said a security guard outside the stadium even apologized for the noise.

Security guard at Paul Brown stadium apologized for it being so loud, “they’re practicing.” Bengals are trying to simulate Arrowhead crowd noise at practice- here’s what it sounds like *outside* the stadium. pic.twitter.com/xb2D8kMJaC — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) January 26, 2022

On Wednesday, Burrow said during his press conference that every week in the SEC, each stadium was loud with each packed with tens of thousands of people.

His comments came after a quote of his from earlier in the season, before the Bengals faced the Ravens in October, resurfaced, with Burrow saying that it is louder in the SEC than in any NFL stadium.

“This one is going to be similar,” Burrow said Wednesday. “We expect it to be really loud, we’re talking about it throughout the week. We’re going to have to be great with our communication, our non-verbal communication, just like every week on the road.”

Burrow, who won a Heisman Trophy and national championship at LSU, has certainly played in plenty of stadiums with a larger capacity than any in the NFL. Tiger Stadium, LSU’s home, seats 102,321 people, while the stadium with the largest seating capacity in the NFL is MetLife Stadium at 82,500, according to Stadiums of Pro Football.

Stadiums of Pro Football lists Arrowhead Stadium as having a seating capacity of 76,416, which would rank as the ninth-largest stadium in the SEC, according to USA Today.

But seating capacity is one thing, and noise is another. Arrowhead Stadium is a notoriously loud stadium with Guinness World Records having it listed as the loudest outdoor sports stadium at 142.2 decibels.

According to 247Sports, Tiger Stadium is the third loudest stadium in college football, having recorded a decibel reading of 130.