Bengals’ Mike Hilton itching to cover Rams WR Cooper Kupp

LOS ANGELES — It might be the toughest assignment in Super Bowl LVI — trying to stop Rams superstar receiver Cooper Kupp.

Kupp put up eye-popping numbers this season for the Rams, catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in the regular season. He has added to that in the postseason with 25 catches for 386 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bengals will turn to cornerback Mike Hilton to slow Kupp down. Hilton has faced Kupp before. In 2019, while a member of the Steelers Hilton held Kupp to no catches on four targets. Kupp was good then, but he has since made a huge jump to become the most productive receiver in football.

“He’s just deceptive,” Hilton said. “He’s a guy that knows how to switch tempos in the middle of his routes to slow DB’s feet down and make them hesitate for half a second. … [Quarterback Matthew] Stafford trusts him. That’s his go-to guy. He expects him to win his one-on-one. But I’m confident in what I can do. I know it’s going to be a big matchup between us both. Personally, I feel like we’re probably the best two slots in the game. What bigger stage [is there] to go out there and prove it? Me against him in the Super Bowl, can’t be a bigger moment.”

Hilton has been coming up big for the Bengals all year. He went to Cincinnati as a free agent after four years with the Steelers. In the AFC Championship game, Hilton made a crucial pass breakup on third down and his coverage helped led to safety Vonn Bell’s overtime interception of Patrick Mahomes.

Pro Football Focus ranked Hilton as one of the best slot cornerbacks in the game.

“I feel like everybody else only knows me as a run stopper and someone who can get to the quarterback and make plays at the line of scrimmage,” Hilton said. “I’m just as confident in my coverage ability. I’m able to take the ball away. I can take out a team’s slot receiver. … I believe my all-around game is second to none.”

The Bengals’ defense has done a good job against star receivers this year. They held Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill to 78 yards in the title game and 40 yards in their regular-season matchup. Vikings star Justin Jefferson had five catches for 71 yards and no touchdowns. Keenan Allen of the Chargers had five catches for 34 yards.

The Bengals credit Hilton for bringing a winning attitude with him from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati and teaching their younger players good habits.

“He is like another coach on the field,” Bell, the Bengals safety, said. “He knows the situational downs. He knows everything. Calls out downs. He has a natural feel for the game and that’s huge. He’s a natural playmaker. He just has that instinct.”