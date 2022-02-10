Bengals’ Lou Anarumo, son of Staten Island

Sinatra was piping through the speakers at Denino’s, an iconic pizza joint in the Port Richmond section of Staten Island.

Lou Anarumo Sr., 78, and his brother, Joe, 79, regulars at the place for some 50 years, were holding court with a visitor at a round table in a corner of the back room over a sausage pie and a pitcher of Budweiser.

The topic of the conversation was Lou Sr.’s son, Lou, the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator tasked with figuring out ways to stop the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Later in the day, my cell phone rang. It was Lou Anarumo, who had just checked into the Bengals team hotel in Los Angeles.