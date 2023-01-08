Bengals’ Joe Mixon mocks NFL with coin toss after touchdown

Joe Mixon turned his unhappiness into a touchdown celebration.

On Thursday, the Bengals running back expressed his frustration with the way the NFL tweaked its playoff procedures to adjust for the Bills-Bengals game being canceled in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest. The changes meant that if the Bengals lost to the Ravens on Sunday, the league would flip a coin to determine home-field advantage for their playoff rematch.

So on Sunday, when Mixon ran in a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter, he had his prop ready. Upon entering the end zone, he took off his gloves, where he had a coin stored, and flipped it to mock the potential playoff scenario.

Mixon’s touchdown gave the Bengals a 10-0 lead, which if they held on to, no coin toss would even be necessary. Cincinnati took a 24-7 lead into halftime.

The NFL rulebook states that if a game is canceled, playoff seeding is determined by final winning percentage. Even if the Bengals lost to the Ravens on Sunday, their record would be 11-5 to the Ravens’ 11-6, meaning Cincinnati would still be the better seed entering the playoffs and therefore host Baltimore.

But news of the NFL tweaking its playoff procedure to adjust for the unprecedented Bills-Bengals situation led Mixon to tweet, “So we not following the rules no more.”