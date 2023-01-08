Bengals' Joe Mixon mocks NFL with coin toss after touchdown

Bengals’ Joe Mixon mocks NFL with coin toss after touchdown

by

Joe Mixon turned his unhappiness into a touchdown celebration.

On Thursday, the Bengals running back expressed his frustration with the way the NFL tweaked its playoff procedures to adjust for the Bills-Bengals game being canceled in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest. The changes meant that if the Bengals lost to the Ravens on Sunday, the league would flip a coin to determine home-field advantage for their playoff rematch.

So on Sunday, when Mixon ran in a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter, he had his prop ready. Upon entering the end zone, he took off his gloves, where he had a coin stored, and flipped it to mock the potential playoff scenario.

Mixon’s touchdown gave the Bengals a 10-0 lead, which if they held on to, no coin toss would even be necessary. Cincinnati took a 24-7 lead into halftime.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Ravens by tossing a coin on Jan. 8, 2023.
Getty Images
Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Ravens with teammates on Jan. 8, 2023.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Ravens with teammates on Jan. 8, 2023.
AP


Advertisement

The NFL rulebook states that if a game is canceled, playoff seeding is determined by final winning percentage. Even if the Bengals lost to the Ravens on Sunday, their record would be 11-5 to the Ravens’ 11-6, meaning Cincinnati would still be the better seed entering the playoffs and therefore host Baltimore.

But news of the NFL tweaking its playoff procedure to adjust for the unprecedented Bills-Bengals situation led Mixon to tweet, “So we not following the rules no more.”