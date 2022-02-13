Bengals’ Evan McPherson looks to pass Adam Vinatieri in Super Bowl 56

Evan McPherson has been a breakout star for the Bengals during their run to Super Bowl 56.

The rookie, fifth-round pick out of Florida has been one of the most prolific kickers in recent playoff history. He has made all 12 of his field-goal attempts to date, including three of 50-plus yards and two walk-off, game-winning ones in three games.

Just how impressive are those numbers? Well, McPherson is on the verge of breaking the NFL record for most made field goals in a single postseason during the 2022 Super Bowl. That record is currently held by a future Hall of Famer, Adam Vinatieri.

Any time you’re keeping that type of company, it’s good news.

Where does McPherson rank among the most prolific kickers in NFL postseason history? Here’s a breakdown of just how impressive McPherson’s performance has been during his first NFL postseason action.

Most field goals in a single NFL postseason

McPherson currently ranks second in total field goals made during a single NFL postseason. He has made all 12 of his field-goal attempts in the three games leading up to Super Bowl 56.

The only player ahead of McPherson on the list is Adam Vinatieri. He made 14 of his 15 attempts during the 2007 NFL playoffs, when the Colts beat the Bears in Super Bowl in Super Bowl 51.

Vinatieri’s record was set 15 years ago, and only one other player in NFL history reached double-digit makes in a postseason before McPherson came along. With a big game, he can catapult himself to the top of the list and make the record a very hard one for future kickers to break.

Below is the list of kickers that have made eight or more field goals during a single NFL postseason.

Rank Player FG made Team Year 1 Adam Vinatieri 14 Colts 2006 2 Evan McPherson 12 Bengals 2021 3 Brandon McManus 10 Broncos 2015 T-4 David Akers 9 Eagles 2008 T-4 Steve Christie 9 Bills 1992 T-4 John Kasay 9 Panthers 2003 T-4 Chuck Nelson 9 Vikings 1987 T-4 Ryan Succop 9 Buccaneers 2020 T-9 Stephen Gostkowski 8 Patriots 2006 T-9 Greg Zuerlein 8 Rams 2018 T-9 Lawrence Tynes 8 Giants 2011 T-9 Mike Hollis 8 Jaguars 1996 T-9 Steven Hauschka 8 Seahawks 2003 T-9 Tony Franklin 8 Patriots 1985 T-9 Al Del Greco 8 Titans 1999 T-9 Chris Boswell 8 Steelers 2016 T-9 Matt Bahr 8 Giants 1990

McPherson, 22, is the youngest player on the list to hit eight-plus field goals since Stephen Gostkowski accomplished that feat with the Patriots in 2006. Gostkowski was also 22 at that time.

Most field goals made in a single playoff game

McPherson hasn’t quite cracked the top-10 on this list yet. Chris Boswell owns the record for the most made field goals in a playoff game, as he once made six kicks during the Steelers’ 18-16 victory over the Chiefs in the 2017 NFL playoffs.

Ten other kickers have logged at least five field goals in a single playoff game. Adam Vinatieri is the only one to do it twice.

Rank Player FG made Team Year 1 Chris Boswell 6 Steelers 2016 T-2 Michael Badgley 5 Chargers 2018 T-2 Brandon McManus 5 Broncos 2015 T-2 Mason Crosby 5 Packers 2014 T-2 Adam Vinatieri 5 Colts 2006 T-2 Adam Vinatieri 5 Patriots 2003 T-2 Jeff Wilkins 5 Rams 2003 T-2 John Kasay 5 Panthers 2003 T-2 Brad Daluiso 5 Giants 1996 T-2 Steve Christie 5 Bills 1992 T-2 Matt Bahr 5 Giants 1990 T-2 Chuck Nelson 5 Vikings 1987

McPherson falls just outside the top candidates here. That said, he has made four field goals in each of his three postseason games. That puts him in a tie for the 17th-most in a single playoff game, and he is also the only player in NFL history to make at least four field goals in three postseason games.

Longest field goals in NFL postseason history

The longest field goals in NFL postseason history belong to Pete Stoyanovich and Graham Gano, who have each made a 58-yard field goal.

Stoyanovich’s came during a 1990 wild-card meeting between his Dolphins and the Chiefs. He made the kick during the second quarter of Miami’s 17-16 victory.

Meanwhile, Gano’s make came during an NFC wild-card game against the Saints during the 2018 NFL postseason. He nailed the 58-yarder before halftime to cut New Orleans’ lead to 21-9. The Panthers’ comeback ultimately came up short, as the Saints won 31-26.

McPherson hasn’t made a 58-yard attempt yet, but he has made three attempts of 50-plus yards this postseason. That includes a 54-yard kick against the Titans, which tied Tyler Bass’ record for the longest field goal made by a rookie in postseason history.

So, McPherson may not yet be on the level of Stoyanovich or Gano, but he is still making plenty of waves as he proves to be one of the most consistently accurate kickers in the NFL.