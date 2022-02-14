The Hamden Journal

Bengals’ Eli Apple was instantly roasted by NFL players after getting cooked in Super Bowl 56

Baked Apple?

Eli Apple has quickly become a villain among NFL wide receivers: The trash-talking Bengals DB made headlines throughout the postseason despite having a less-than-stellar showing throughout their postseason run.

In Super Bowl 56, Apple’s trend of poor play continued, including giving up the game-winning touchdown to Cooper Kupp with time winding down in the fourth quarter.

Apple hasn’t been great in the playoffs, to put it kindly. NFL Net Gen Stats pegged Apple as the closest defender for three touchdowns through the first half tonight, with the fourth touchdown the decider.

While giving up a TD is hardly a cuttable offense, plenty of current NFL players let Apple hear it for his poor play in Super Bowl 56: 

