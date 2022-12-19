Bengals’ Eli Apple shades Tom Brady: ‘Future’s now old man’

The Bengals’ defense kept torching Tom Brady even after the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

Moments after the Bengals sealed their 10th win of the season with a comeback victory against Brady’s Buccaneers, Cincinnati defenders Eli Apple and B.J. Hill appeared to shade Tampa Bay’s quarterback over his pregame remarks, in which he called the Bengals’ defense “fairly tough.”

“Future’s now old man,” Apple said as he jogged into the tunnel at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, according to video captured by The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr., while Hill remarked, “We’re fairly tough on defense, remember that, alright?”

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked and fumbles during a game against the Bengals on Dec. 18, 2022. Getty Images

Leading up to the Week 15 showdown against the Bengals, Brady spoke about the Buccaneers’ upcoming opponent on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!”

“Great team. Great young quarterback, fairly tough defense. Good skill players. They do a lot of things well. We’re going to have to put everything we’ve got into it,” Brady said last week.

Although Brady and the Buccaneers grabbed control of the game early, leading the Bengals 17-3 in the first half, Cincinnati stormed back to win, 34-23.

Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) on Dec. 11, 2022. AP

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple on Dec. 11, 2022. AP

Apple, a seven-year veteran, remarked in the locker room postgame how Brady “was fairly okay, but not good enough to win,” per Olivia Ray of NBC’s Cincinnati affiliate, WLWT.

Defensive tackle Hill also quipped that the Bengals’ “fairly tough defense came in and played our butts off in the second half.”

Brady, whose Buccaneers dropped to 6-8 on the season after Sunday’s loss, had a nightmarish outing, throwing two interceptions and fumbling the ball twice.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady jogs off the field on Dec. 18, 2022. AP

Though still atop the NFC South standings, the Buccaneers could face choppy waters to close out the regular season as they have two divisional games against the Panthers and Falcons looming.

In the meantime, Tampa Bay is gearing up to face the Cardinals in Arizona on Christmas Day next Sunday.