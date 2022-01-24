Bengals’ Eli Apple rips Giants, Saints in Twitter tirade: ‘IDK which fan base I hate more’

Talk about a rotten Apple.

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple went on an overnight Twitter tirade calling out his former teams in the Giants and Saints, blasting both them and their fan bases. Indeed, he claimed not to know which one he hated more:

Idk which fan base I hate more 🤔 prolly the saints but It’s close wit the giants it’s a toss up — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

Apple’s tirade began by quote-tweeting a video from Clay Travis that showed Bills receiver Stefon Diggs tackling a Chiefs fan who rushed the field from Sunday’s AFC divisional game. Said Apple: “This what I wanna do to them Ravens Saints and Giants fans.” Following his initial response, Apple wondered which fan he hated more before fans started responding to him. He was more than willing to engage with them.

Apple also took a shot at the Saints’ quarterbacks situation — including individual blows against Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill — as well as the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts. He was also particularly biting in his criticism of the city of New Orleans and its cuisine:

New Orleans is the dirtiest smelliest city and has the worst food ever 😂 it’s that swine and crawfish thts killin yall brains — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

The vitriol he generated apparently was bad enough for fans to start targeting his mother, whom he claimed they forced off Twitter in response to his social media outburst:

Yall foul for making moms deactivate her Twitter — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

Apple — the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft — is widely considered a draft bust, having played for four different teams in four seasons dating back to 2018. He played in New York from 2016-18 before getting traded midseason to the Saints. He then played in New Orleans in 2018 and ’19; the team declined his fifth-year option, prompting him to sign a one-year contract with the Panthers for 2020. He signed a one-year contract with the Bengals on March 23, 2021.

Apple’s attitude has been bad enough to cause problems with his former teammates, particularly in New York. Tensions arose between him and his Giants teammates in 2017, with Landon Collins calling him a “cancer.” He was suspended for the Giants’ 2017 season finale after refusing to practice on the scout team for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

The roaming cornerback seemingly has found a more agreeable home in Cincinnati, where this season he has tied a career high with two interceptions and finished second with 10 passes defensed. He also has one fumble recovery and 49 total tackles.

Apple was glowing in his review of Bengals faithful, calling them the “most loyal and knowledgeable.”

The sixth-year defensive back has a shot to make a lasting impression on both them and Saints and Giants fans on Sunday when Cincinnati travels to take on the Chiefs in the AFC championship game.