Bengals dominate Bills to earn trip to AFC Championship

The Bengals are back in the AFC Championship game as the Bills again fall a game short.
Cincinnati dominated Buffalo in a 27-10 win in a snow-filled divisional round game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. The Bengals get a rematch with the Chiefs in Kansas City next Sunday with a return trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Buffalo, which got an emotional lift from having Damar Hamlin in attendance, will be sent home early for a second straight year.
Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes and the Bengals defense only allowed a field goal and a Josh Allen rushing touchdown.