Benches clear in Yankees-White Sox game

A week later, Tim Anderson and Josh Donaldson are still chirping at one another, and Saturday afternoon it led to the benches clearing and the bullpens emptying.

There was no brawl or ejections, but the White Sox shortstop and Yankees designated hitter got into a war of words after the two had a minor dustup in Chicago last weekend.

Benches clear during the Yankees-White Sox game. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Tim Anderson is restrained by teammates. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

They exchanged words in the third inning and again in the fifth, with Anderson running to home plate after he saw Donaldson talking for an extended period of time with catcher Yasmani Grandal prior to his at-bat. Multiple teammates had to hold back Anderson.

Both benches were warned, but it was otherwise just some harmful back and forth talking. A week ago, the two got into it at third base when Donaldson appeared to push Anderson off the base, resulting in Anderson shoving Donaldson off him and the two exchanging words.