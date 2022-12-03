Bench your morality and play Deshaun Watson

There are actions you take sometimes that don’t make you proud.

You change your mind on an item when you reach the other side of the store, so you put it down on an empty cabinet, aisles away from its original home. You missed the fact a traffic lane was ending and had to cut someone off to get where you needed to be. You play a player in fantasy football who you look upon in disfavor in real life. All shameful actions, all justified in their specific situations.

In the past, you might have done this on your fantasy teams with Michael Vick or Adrian Peterson or Ben Roethisberger, among others. If you want to blame someone for decisions to use players like this, blame the NFL for allowing them on the field, not the fantasy managers who are navigating the landscape the league created by allowing them to play.

Whether or not this rational makes any logical sense is irrelevant, as long as you can convince yourself it makes sense — thus avoiding any guilty feelings at the actions you take with your fantasy roster.

Using this agnostic shield of fantasy morality we have concocted, we are now free to discuss the football-centric attributes of Deshaun Watson. The quarterback of otherworldly talents will make his return to the field Sunday. Last we saw him, he was leading the Texans in 2020, and also leading the NFL in passing yards. He was on his way to the third of three straight Pro Bowl appearances. He was one of the league’s golden boys.

Deshaun Watson AP

This week, he will be making his season and Browns debut against his former team, the Texans. Good news for those agnostic Watson fantasy managers: The Texans are awful. So it should be a good matchup, right?

Well, the problem isn’t just that the Texans are awful, it is that they are so bad that teams often don’t have to continue to throw on them all day, so QBs don’t fare great against them for fantasy purposes. Houston ranks third is fewest fantasy points allowed to opposing QBs.

And here is the other, painfully obvious thing: Watson hasn’t played in nearly two years. There is going to be some significant rust. Plus, he is making his debut for a new team in a new offensive system in which he has never played before, with players he has never played with before, in a game against a team that carries a ton of emotional baggage on both sides.

None of that even remotely suggests a blockbuster fantasy outing is in the offing. But considering the sad state of fantasy QBs this season … yes, we’ll play him. Over anyone outside of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson or Justin Herbert, on any given week, even this week. And contrary to Madman tenets, we’re going to do this the rest of the season — make him play his way out of our lineup.

Moral of the story: Bench your morality and put Watson in your fantasy lineup.

Big weeks

Trevor Lawrence QB, Jaguars, at Lions (FanDuel $7,500/DraftKings $5,900)

Lawrence is coming off his best passing day of the season, against a middle-of-the-pack Ravens defense. Now, he gets a Lions pass defense that yields nearly 3 points more per week to fantasy QBs than any other team.

Trevor Lawrence USA TODAY Sports

Kyren Williams RB, Rams, vs. Seahawks (FD $5,500/DK $5,200)

Seattle gives up nearly 7 PPR points over the league average each week to running backs. With Cam Akers fighting an illness and his role diminishing, Williams could be a sneaky desperation option or deep DFS play.

Randall Cobb WR, Packers, at Bears (FD $5,400/DK $4,200)

Pro Football Focus grades Cobb’s matchup vs. the Bears’ slot cornerback Jaylon Jones as “excellent.” Worthy of a Flex spot and strong DFS option this week.

Garrett Wilson WR, Jets, at Vikings (FD $6,600/DK $5,300)

Caught two TD passes last week from new QB Mike White. That’s two more than he caught in seven weeks with Zach Wilson. Vikings are in the bottom five in the league defending fantasy WRs.

Zay Jones WR, Jaguars, at Lions (FD 6,400$/DK $4,900)

Has 24 targets the past two weeks — more than No. 1 Jags WR Christian Kirk. We’ll take that spike in volume in what could be a shootout in Detroit, assuming chest injury doesn’t impact his availability.

Small weaks

Kirk Cousins QB, Vikings vs. Jets (FD $7,400/DK $5,700)

Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen are only QBs this season to post games above the weekly league average when facing the Jets. We don’t think Cousins is in that same company.

Kirk CousIns Getty Images

Rachaad White RB, Buccaneers, vs. Saints (FD $7,000/DK $5,600)

The Tampa Bay O-line doesn’t rate well vs. the Saints’ defense, per PFF. New Orleans is in the top third vs. opposing fantasy RBs. And Leonard Fournette is on track to return and steal some carries.

Terry McLaurin WR, Commanders, at Giants (FD $6,900/DK $5,800)

The Over/Under on this game is one of the lowest of the week. Scary Terry just doesn’t get enough “money looks” to take full advantage of a good matchup — he has just two TDs all season.

CeeDee Lamb WR, Cowboys, vs. Colts (FD $8,000/DK $7,300)

Indianapolis allows 7.1 PPR points fewer than the league average to WRs each week. Expect the low end of his normal PPR window, in 10-12 range.

Insanity’s Daily Duel

Site: FanDuel

Slate: Sun. main (12 games)

Type: $9 tourney

Top prize: $25K

Pot: $125K

Drew’s Crew

QB — Trevor Lawrence (Jac, at Det) $7,500

RB — David Montgomery (Chi, vs. GB) $7,000

RB — Nick Chubb (Cle, at Hou) $9,600

WR — Randall Cobb (GB, at Chi) $5,400

WR — A.J. Brown (Phi, vs. Ten) $8,100

WR — D.J. Chark Jr. (Det, vs. Jac) $5,300

TE — George Kittle (SF, vs. Mia) $6,200

Flex — Garrett Wilson (NYJ, at Min) $6,600

DEF — Falcons (Atl, vs. Pit) $3,900

Wilk’s Warriors

QB — Jared Goff (Det, vs. Jac) $6,800

RB — Austin Ekeler (LAC, at LV) $9,200

RB — Aaron Jones (GB, at Chi) $7,400

WR — Amon-Ra St. Brown (Det, vs. Jax) $8,000

WR — David Bell (Cle, at Hou) $5,000

WR — George Pickens (Pit, at Atl) $6,700

TE — George Kittle (SF, vs. Mia) $6,200

Flex — Dameon Pierce (Hou, vs. Cle) $6,500

DEF — Commanders (Was, at NYG) 4,100

For late roster chances, follow @NYPost_Loftis and @NYPost_Roto on Twitter

Season risked: $90

Season winnings: Jarad $40, Drew $12