Ben Simmons wore a super expensive Louis Vuitton sweater in Philly

The best revenge is living well, and Ben Simmons, on the Nets bench for his return to Philadelphia, embodied that adage on Thursday.

Simmons wore a black-and-yellow Louis Vuitton Intarsia Football T-Shirt for the occasion that, as Philly blog Crossing Broad discovered, retails for $1,370.

It is 84 percent Virgin Wool, nine percent Viscose, five percent Polyamide and two percent Cashmere.

Simmons, who has not played a game for the Nets, forced a trade away from the 76ers this season, citing mental health issues.

His return to Philadelphia in street clothes went as expected. Before the Nets’ 129-100 blowout win, a video of him trying to discreetly hustle from the hotel to the team bus while being inevitably discovered and heckled went viral.

Philly fans booed him lustily during warmups before lavishing a sarcastic applause when he completed a dunk. During the game, “F–k Ben Simmons” chants rang out.

Ben Simmons returned to Philadelphia in a $1,370 Louis Vuitton sweater. Getty Images

The Intarsia Football T-Shirt sold on Louis Vuitton’s website.

It’s still unknown when Simmons will suit up for the Nets, but they didn’t need him in Thursday night’s demolition of the Sixers.