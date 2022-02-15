Ben Simmons went all out for Maya Jama on Valentine’s Day

It seems Ben Simmons spared no expense this Valentine’s Day.

Maya Jama, the British TV presenter who Simmons reportedly got engaged to last year, took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share how the newest Brooklyn Net spoiled his Valentine.

Maya Jama, who is reportedly engaged to Ben Simmons, posted about the Valentine’s Day goodies she received Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 WireImage

Jama’s space was filled with stunning floral arrangements and rose petals scattered throughout Instagram/Maya Jama

Not only were rose petals scattered throughout the floor of Jama’s space, but stunning floral arrangements were also placed in the living quarters. Jama, 27, also shared that she received a series of white and champagne-hued roses in boxes meant to spell out, “Happy Valentines,” but had a minor hiccup over the room’s square footage.

“Lol meant to say ‘Happy Valentines’ but there wasn’t room to spread it out .. Basically the Garden of Eden currently,” Jama wrote on her Instagram Story.

In a separate shot, Jama also revealed an infinity pendant that included the date, “12.18.21.” She captioned that Story with a ring emoji, perhaps alluding to the date when Simmons popped the question.

Jama also received boxes of roses on Valentine’s Day Instagram/Maya Jama

Jama also received a stunning infinity pendant, captioning the photo on her Instagram Story with a ring emoji Instagram/Maya Jama

Simmons, 25, is said to have proposed to Jama over the holidays, according to The Sun, with a source telling the publication the pair “decided to keep the news low-key.”

A month later, the Daily Mail published photos of Jama rocking a massive diamond ring.

Much has changed for Simmons in recent days, as the former first overall pick was dealt to the Nets last week, along with 76ers teammates Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, in a blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to Philadelphia.

Simmons shared a kiss with Jama at Wimbledon last July WireImage

Simmons sat on the Nets bench Monday during Brooklyn’s win against the Sacramento Kings JASON SZENES FOR THE NEW YORK PO

Simmons, a three-time All-Star, had been sitting out the past season, citing mental health issues. On Monday, he joined the Nets for a shootaround at the Barclays Center ahead of their game against the Kings.

The Nets ended their 11-game losing streak Monday with a 109-85 win over the Kings.