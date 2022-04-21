Ben Simmons to return for Nets in Game 4

Nets’ forward Ben Simmons is expected to make his debut for the Nets in Game 4 of their first round series against the Boston Celtics on Monday. Rumors of Simmons’ return started when he was reported to be making progress in rehabbing from a herniated disc. Simmons has not played in an NBA game since June of 2021.

