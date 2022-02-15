Ben Simmons thrilled to join Nets after ‘dark times’ in Philadelphia

Newly acquired Ben Simmons isn’t exactly sure when he will be able to suit up for the Nets, but the three-time All-Star expressed that he’s “super-excited” to land in Brooklyn after experiencing what he described as “dark times” at the end of his tenure with the 76ers.

Simmons made his first public comments Tuesday since the tumultuous conclusion of his final season in Philadelphia last June – which was followed by a trade request and time away for the entirety of this season, partly to take care of his mental health.

“I’ve had some dark times over the last six months and I’m just happy to be in this situation with this team and organization,” Simmons said in a press conference at the Nets’ practice facility. “People are gonna say what they want. They’ve said it the last six months and I haven’t commented and it is what it is. People are always gonna have their own opinions.

“But I think just the way everybody’s welcomed me here has been great. It’s been a very positive experience, just being here so far. And I’m looking forward to what’s to come.”

Simmons, who was flanked on a podium between Nets GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, added he’s “definitely” excited for a fresh start. He also joked “we’ll be here all day” if he responded to all of the criticism he faced until the blockbuster trade that sent him to Brooklyn in exchange for unhappy All-Star guard James Harden.

“I think I didn’t sleep much the first few days, but overall it’s been a great experience so far,” the 25-year-old Simmons said. “The organization has welcomed me like their own and whatever I need they’ve been very supportive with that, which has been great, same as the players. Super excited to get out there eventually and play.”

The 6-11 point guard wouldn’t project a timetable for his Nets debut, although he replied “I hope so” when asked if he expects to be playing well ahead of a potential return game in Philadelphia on March 10.

“I don’t have a date yet. But I’m working towards getting back to the floor … I’m starting to ramp it up,” Simmons said.

He added that he has spoken with Sixers owner Josh Harris, GM Elton Brand, coach Doc Rivers and teammates such as Tobias Harris since the trade, but notably acknowledged that he has not spoken to All-Star center Joel Embiid, who had been critical of him publicly since last season ended.

Ben Simmons with the 76ers in 2021 Getty Images

“For me, it was just making sure mentally I was right to get out there and play. So that’s something that I’ve been, dealing with. And it wasn’t about the fans or coaches or comments made by anybody; it was just a personal thing for me,” Simmons said. “It was a bunch of things I was dealing with as a person in my personal life that I don’t really want to go into depth with.

“But I’m here now. So it’s a blessing to be in an organization like this. And I’m just looking forward to getting back on the floor and doing something great here.”

Ben Simmons looks on from the bench during the first half against the Sacramento Kings Getty Images

With Kevin Durant presently sidelined with a knee injury and Kyrie Irving eligible only for the majority of road games due to his unvaccinated COVID-19 status, the Nets had lost 11 consecutive games before winning Monday night against Sacramento at Barclays Center.

Simmons sat on the bench, while the two players acquired with him in the blockbuster deal – shooter Seth Curry and big man Andre Drummond – moved into the starting lineup in their Nets debuts.

“I’m excited to get on the floor with these guys, incredible team, incredible talent, so I’m super excited,” Simmons said when asked about eventually playing alongside Durant and Irving. “I think it’s gonna be scary. Having those guys run alongside me, multiple different weapons in the floor, I think at the pace we want to play at, it’s going to be unreal.”