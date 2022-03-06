Ben Simmons taking shots at Nets practice

Ben Simmons hoisted up a few shots at the end of the Nets’ practice Saturday in Brooklyn, but the status for his debut with the team is unchanged from the timetable laid out by general manager Sean Marks in recent days.

“He’s still in the same boat that Sean talked about, still his individual work and getting treatment at the same time, so nothing’s changed,” assistant coach Jacque Vaughn said.

Marks said Thursday on YES Network that Simmons — the centerpiece of the James Harden trade with Philadelphia on Feb. 10 — could “hopefully get more into the team environment” later this week before “we can really ramp up start him getting into game shape.”

That scenario would exclude Simmons from a return trip to Philadelphia on Thursday. He hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since the playoffs last June, after demanding a trade then partly citing mental-health concerns to remain away from the 76ers. Simmons also has been dealing with back issues since his arrival last month.

Ben Simmons Getty Images

Patty Mills, a fellow native of Australia, said Simmons’ new teammates have continued to support him while they await his team debut.

“Nothing’s changed. Obviously just making him feel comfortable within the team, and not only in the locker room but the offense, the defense, getting him familiar with certain things getting on the court with him,” Mills said. “Obviously he’s putting in a lot of hard work not only with his rehab with his back, but also finding his ways or how he can get better in the situation that he’s in at the moment. I think that the biggest thing has been being able to give him some guidance and perspective.”

Asked what Simmons has been able to do in practice in recent days, Mills added: “We were doing a lot of talking, a lot of conversations, meaning the group, a lot of film, a lot of walk-through stuff. So he’s there for all of it, he’s there for the entire practice. And then he’s doing his part with his shooting coach and physio and whatever that looks like. But as far as every team thing goes, he’s at everything.”