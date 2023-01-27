Ben Simmons questionable for Knicks game with knee soreness

The early indications appear to show Ben Simmons has avoided the worst.

Simmons, who exited Thursday’s loss to the Pistons in the second half with what was termed as knee soreness, is questionable for Saturday’s Barclays Center matchup with the Knicks, the Nets said Friday.

Leaving the door open for Simmons to return without missing a game is positive for the team and Simmons, who has missed 11 games this season due to injury, several of which have involved his left knee.

Simmons exited a Nov. 28 win over the Magic with knee soreness, which also arrived while playing the second end of a back-to-back. Simmons played 28:42 of Wednesday’s loss in Philadelphia before logging 19:47 Thursday.

It was unclear whether Simmons felt the soreness on a specific play. He appeared to take a shot to the face from Detroit's Jaden Ivey before heading to the locker room in the third quarter.





Ben Simmons is questionable for the Nets’ game Saturday against the Knicks. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“The goal is … for everyone to play every game and to do what’s necessary to be prepared to play every game,” head coach Jacque Vaughn said when asked about health concerns with Simmons when playing consecutive days. “… You just have to give credit to the guys who were prepared to play, ready to play, did what was necessary to get their bodies ready to play.”

Simmons left the game scoreless, 0-for-3 from the field and with seven assists. He has struggled to take on a larger role in the offense in the eight games since Kevin Durant sprained his MCL, infrequently driving and often settling for hook shots when he does find himself in the paint.





Simmons and the Nets battled the Pistons on Thursday. Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Since the Durant injury, Simmons has averaged six points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists while the Nets have dropped six of the eight games.