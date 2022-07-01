Ben Simmons now key to Nets’ rebuild

The Nets’ roster is going to be in a state of flux as they prepare for the post-Kevin Durant era. While it’s also a foregone conclusion they will be trading away Kyrie Irving, they are expected to keep Ben Simmons as part of their rebuild.

That would be noteworthy, because Simmons’ presence on the roster would prevent them from trading for any other player on a designated rookie extension, thus ruling out bringing back Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. or (if he signs his extension after midnight) New Orleans’ Zion Williamson.

Simmons shared a picture on Instagram of himself sitting in the Nets locker room with a smile and the caption “feeling incredible.”

The Aussie point forward of course could still be moved, although The Athletic reports the Nets are planning to keep the 25-year-old acquired from Philadelphia for James Harden.

Ben Simmons likely will be key to the Nets’ rebuild in a post-Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving era. Ben Simmons/Instagram

Nets guard Ben Simmons warms up before Game 3 of the first round NBA playoffs against the Celtics. Corey Sipkin

On Thursday, Brooklyn retained combo guard Patty Mills and center Nic Claxton, as well as traded for Utah small forward Royce O’Neale.

Mills opted out of his $6.2 million deal to return on a two-year, $14.5 million pact. Restricted free agent center Claxton inked a two-year, $20 million deal, first reported by ESPN.

With the upheaval in Brooklyn making it harder to recruit free agents, the 6-foot-7 O’Neale arrives via trade. The Nets shipped out a 2023 first-round pick — the lesser of their selection, Houston’s and Philadelphia’s — to Utah. The deal used Brooklyn’s $11.3 million trade exception acquired from the 76ers in the Harden deadline move.

O’Neale averaged 7.4 points and 4.8 boards this past season, with shooting percentage splits of 46/39/80.

Free agent target center Isaiah Hartenstein reportedly signed across town with the Knicks for two years, $16 million, and JaVale McGee inked with the Mavericks.

The Nets are losing not just Durant and Irving, but also much of their coaching staff. Amar’e Stoudemire is gone, while David Vanterpool and Adam Harrington — a close Durant confidant — have also reportedly been let go. There may be more changes in the front office as well in an offseason of upheaval.