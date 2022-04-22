Ben Simmons ‘not worried’ about challenge of making Nets’ debut in playoffs

Ben Simmons is “very hopeful” he will be able to make his long-awaited Nets debut during their first-round series against the Celtics.

Simmons, who has not played at all this season due to a back injury, said he believe’s it’s “reasonable” to target Game 4 on Monday to play for the first time since last year’s playoffs with the Sixers. The three-time All-Star replied “probably not” when asked if he might dress for Saturday’s Game 3 at Barclays Center.

The second-seeded Celtics lead the first-round series 2-0 after shutting down Kevin Durant and the Nets in the two games in Boston.

“We’ll find out,” the 25-year-old Simmons said when asked how difficult it will be to make his team debut in a postseason game. “I’ll fit in. I’m not worried about that.”

Simmons was traded from the 76ers to the Nets in February.

Ben Simmons on the Nets sidelines on April 17, 2022. NBAE via Getty Images

“I got to get on the floor and help this team win. I’ve been traded to the Brooklyn Nets, and that’s what they need me to do,” Simmons said.