Ben Simmons’ Nets return did not go well as knee concern lingers

Ben Simmons returned to the court for the Nets’ 116-112 loss to the Suns after missing five straight games with left knee soreness. It didn’t go swimmingly.

He finished with just two points, six assists and four turnovers in 26:30. He shook off a twisted ankle, but acknowledged his knee is going to be an ongoing issue he’ll have to manage.

“It’s been a process just getting back out there and trying to find some rhythm. … But it felt good. Just give to the team any way I can,” said Simmons, who twisted his ankle trying to guard center Deandre Ayton in the middle of the second quarter. “Its sore, but I’ll be fine.”

Simmons, who checked out with 4:47 left in the second, finished the game but was walking with a limp afterwards. He said he hopes it doesn’t swell up.





Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) drives against the Suns’ Devin Booker on Feb. 7, 2023. AP

“It’s a little swollen, but I’m happy with an ankle sprain over anything with the knee or back,” said Simmons. “So I’ll take this over anything else”

That anything else is his knee flaring up, something that he admits is related to the herniated disk that kept him out all last season.

“Definitely, definitely. I’ve got to stay on [the knee]. I still have a long way to go in terms of physical self and getting where I need to be. That will take time,” said Simmons, calling it something he will have to manage. “Yeah therapy, staying on top of it, weights, Pilates. A whole bunch [of stuff].





Nets guard Ben Simmons dribbles during a game against the Suns on Feb. 7, 2023. USA TODAY Sports

“Back surgery is not a light thing so it takes time. Back surgery you’re affected everywhere. Your knees. So it’s just something I gotta stay on top of. I’ve been saying it from the start. There’s gonna be ups and downs. … I’m not gonna be the same player I was a few years ago. That’s gonna take time to get back.”