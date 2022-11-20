Ben Simmons leads Nets past Grizzlies in Kyrie Irving’s return

Kyrie Irving made his return from suspension on Sunday.

But it was really the comeback of Ben Simmons that led the Nets to victory, a 127-115 win over what was left of Memphis before a sellout crowd of 18,241 at Barclays Center.

After struggling in the wake of offseason back surgery — not playing all of last season due to mental health issues and a herniated disk — Simmons finally teased glimpses of his potential over the prior two games. But against the Grizzlies he put on a show, looking like his All-Star self.

Kevin Durant was stellar as usual with a team-high 26 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, and Irving — after an eight-game suspension without pay — had 14 points and five boards. But it was Simmons who actually led the way for the Nets (8-9), who tied a season-high with 32 assists and shot a scalding 60.2 percent.

Ben Simmons finally teased his potential with the Nets. NBAE via Getty Images

Kyrie Irving, left, and Kevin Durant reacts during the Nets’ win over the Grizzlies. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

With starting center Nic Claxton out for personal reasons, Simmons started in the pivot against Steven Adams and outplayed the bruiser with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

It marked Simmons’ first start since Oct. 29. He’d been relegated by Jacque Vaughn to coming off the bench for his last five appearances, and missed five other games with a swollen left knee. Considering he’s in the middle year of a five-year max contract, getting him right is of paramount importance.

But ever since sitting out last Sunday’s loss against the Lakers, Simmons has posted season-best games in three straight. He’d given Nets fans a glimmer in Sacramento, a tease in Portland, and Sunday against the depleted Grizzlies he finally looked like his former All-Star self for the first time.

In a game with six ties and 13 lead changes, Brooklyn trailed 67-62 on a Dillon Brooks 3 but used an 8-0 run — all by Durant and Irving — to take the leads. They never trailed again.

Memphis played without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson and backup Danny Green. But the Nets will take any win they can get.

Kyrie Irving returned from suspension. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Ben Simmons scores 22 points with eight rebounds and five assists. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

The Nets outscored the Grizzlies 39-31 in the third quarter — their highest scoring of the season — to take a 96-93 lead going into the fourth.

Brooklyn led 94-93 with 34.9 seconds left in the third and reeled off a 20-5 run that spanned the periods and put the game away.

Simmons pushed the ball and hit Yuta Watanabe (16 points) for a right-corner 3 and a 109-98 lead with 7:51 left. Watanabe hit another, and Durant’s alley oop made it 114-98. The rest was garbage time.