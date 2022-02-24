Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, NBA players to watch in second half

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

The NBA slate resumes Thursday night for the Nets and one night later for the Knicks with both local teams among the intriguing storylines for hoops fans to keep an eye on over the stretch run of the regular season.

Individually, several big-name players have much on the line over the coming months, as well, whether it relates to the success of their teams or regarding their personal futures.

As the All-Star break comes to a close, here are 10 NBA players to watch as the final jockeying for playoff berths and positioning commences: